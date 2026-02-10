Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W58K | ISIN: US76680R2067 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RCA
Tradegate
10.02.26 | 10:29
23,380 Euro
+1,83 % +0,420
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RINGCENTRAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RINGCENTRAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,20024,29011:24
23,70024,29010:57
PR Newswire
10.02.2026 00:08 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: RingCentral Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) will replace Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 12. Lone Star Funds is acquiring Hillenbrand in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Feb 12, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

RingCentral

RNG

Information Technology

Feb 12, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Hillenbrand

HI

Industrials








ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.