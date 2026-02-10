In a perspective paper in Joule, a group of U.S. researchers described technology and supply chain efforts required to reach worldwide annual cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar PV capacity of 100 GW by 2030.A group of academic, industrial, and institutional researchers, participating in the U.S. Department of Energy's Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium, have published a perspective paper in Joule on the prospect of expanding production of cadmium telluride solar PV products worldwide to 100 GW annual capacity in 2030. "Even though cadmium telluride (CdTe) photovoltaics is doing very well in ...

