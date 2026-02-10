Asker Healthcare Group AB: Year-end report 1 January-31 December 2025

An eventful year with continued robust growth

1 October-31 December 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,676m (4,303), up 9%.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 470m (406), up 16%.

The adjusted EBITA margin was 10.0% (9.4).

EBIT amounted to SEK 281m (287), and profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 136m (108).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.34 (0.24).

Return on net working capital (EBITA/NWC) amounted to 67.0% (67.4).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 568m (459).

During the quarter, Asker signed agreements covering four acquisitions: Novus Med (UK), Innomedicus (Switzerland), Cardio Dépôt (France) and Van Heek Medical (Netherlands).

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.39 per share (0).

1 January-31 December 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 16,787m (15,025), up 12%.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 1,594m (1,362), up 17%.

The adjusted EBITA margin was 9.5% (9.1).

EBIT amounted to SEK 1,009m (966) and profit for the period amounted to SEK 510m (376).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.25 (0.74).

Return on net working capital (EBITA/NWC) amounted to 67.0% (67.4).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,328m (1,227).

CEO Johan Falk comments on the quarter

"2025 was a year of continued robust earnings growth, supported by high M&A activity and continuous operational improvements. In the fourth quarter, we achieved our adjusted EBITA margin target of 10% for the first time. We have an exciting year ahead of us in 2026."

For the full CEO comment, please see the year-end report.

Presentation of the year-end report

The year-end report will be presented today, 10 February, at 10:00 CET by Asker's CEO Johan Falk and CFO Thomas Moss. You will find the webcast via this link. To participate via phone and ask questions, please register via this link.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Moss, CFO and Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 70 219 79 05

E-mail: ir@asker.com

Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication

Phone: +46 73 313 62 17

E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

This information is such that Asker Healthcare Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 10 February 2026, at 8:10 a.m. CET.

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 500 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 17 billion.