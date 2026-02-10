Loyal Solutions A/S: Loyal Solutions announces financial results for the first half of the financial year 2025/26

Danish payment/card-linked loyalty company Loyal Solutions delivers 56% revenue growth for first half of the fiscal year

CEO Peter Kisbye comments:

"In the period 1 July - 31 December 2025 ("the Period") the Company delivered the following results:

56,5% growth in revenue to TDKK 28.530

Reduced OPEX year on year (-3,4% vs budget and -12,2% vs last year)

Growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) of 13% to TDKK 45.113

EBITDA of TDKK 2.375 vs budget of TDKK 2.580 and last year TDKK -3.901

Net result of TDKK 428 vs budget of TDKK 758 and last year of TDKK -5.665

Cash receipts of TDKK 28.508 vs budget of TDKK 26.118 and last year 19.310



During the Period our pipeline continued to grow and while we observed some uncertainty in the market due to the geopolitical situation, we still expect to deliver the budgeted annual revenue of TDKK. 55.646



Our current clients' implemented programs continued to expand and performed well during the Period. While programs are at different stages of maturity, all programs achieved growth year-on-year, giving us a firm client base on which to build future growth.

The financial performance in the Period is satisfactory with positive EBITDA, positive cashflow and 56,5% revenue growth. ARR growth was 13%, which is less than expected, mainly due to delayed contracting. We expect to reach the budgeted ARR of TDKK 53.776 for the full year.



Our employees continue to do an outstanding job. We have maintained our focus on work-life balance, inclusivity and on providing flexible working hours and locations. We truly believe in putting employees first and that "team is everything", so a big thank you to everyone at Loyal Solutions for the results delivered."

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST HALF YEAR 1/7-31/12 2025

Business and operational highlights

During the Period the Company reached several milestones including:

56,5% revenue growth

Cash flow positive operations

Positive EBITDA of TDKK 2.375 vs last year negative TDKK -3.901

Reduced OPEX year on year (-12% compared to last year)

Growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) of 13%

Continued building our pipeline on direct, Visa VMLS and partner sales

Delivered a range of platform upgrades to existing clients, incl new payment scheme integrations

Several new modules for LoyalTfacts® are under development, some AI based

MYER, a leading Australian retailer with 52 department stores and 800+ outlets upgraded the Myer One loyalty program with Loyal Solutions technology

LoyalTfacts® becomes the first and only platform to integrate to the Himyan Card in Qatar for our partner Qatar Airways

Virgin Velocity's App, embedding Loyal Solutions technology, wins the prestigious Good Design Award

The leading Danish loyalty program Forbrugsforeningen af 1886, introduces Loyal Solutions technology

Conference call to present first half of financial year 2025/26

Loyal Solutions will present its first half year report 2025/26 results in a brief live webcast through MS Teams on 10 February 2026, at

10.00-10.30 CET. Please join and ask questions directly to CEO, Peter Kisbye at this investor event.



To participate, please join the conference call on this link.

This financial report constitutes inside information that Loyal Solutions A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by the Company's news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release.

