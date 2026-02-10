Optomed Oyj: Financial Statements Bulletin January - December 2025

Optomed Plc Stock Exchange Release 10 February 2026 at 9.00, Helsinki
Optomed Plc: Financial Statements Bulletin January - December 2025
October - December 2025
- Revenue decreased by 5.6 percent to EUR 4.8 (5.1) million. The company received a large order of EUR 1.5 million during the comparison period.
- Currency-adjusted revenue decreased by 3.9 percent.
- Devices segment revenue decreased by 6.7 percent to EUR 2.4 (2.6) million. Segment revenue during Q3 2025 was EUR 2.3 million.
- Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decreased by 3.3 percent.
- Software segment revenue decreased by 4.6 percent to EUR 2.4 (2.5) million.
- EBITDA amounted to EUR -1.3 (-0.8) million corresponding to -27.7 (-15.9) percent of revenue.
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -127 (318) thousand.
- Optomed carried out a successful share issue which raised approximately EUR 6.0 million in gross proceeds.
- Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 9.9 (10.5) million.
- Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.
January - December 2025
- Revenue increased by 13.7 percent to EUR 17.1 (15.0) million.
- Currency-adjusted revenue growth was 15.4 percent.
- Devices segment revenue increased by 43.1 percent to EUR 7.6 (5.3) million.
- Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue growth was 48.0 percent.
- Software segment revenue decreased by 2.5 percent to EUR 9.5 (9.7) million.
- EBITDA amounted to EUR -3.5 (-3,5) million corresponding to -20.6 (-23.0) percent of revenue.
Key figures
EUR, thousand
Q4/2025
Q4/2024
Change, %
2025
2024
Change, %
Revenue
4,812
5,099
-5.6%
17,096
15,040
13.7%
Gross profit *
2,961
3,321
-10.9%
10,878
9,676
12.4%
Gross margin % *
61.5%
65.1%
63.6%
64.3%
EBITDA
-1,333
-812
-64.2%
-3,526
-3,458
-2.0%
EBITDA margin *, %
-27.7%
-15.9%
-20.6%
-23.0%
Adjusted EBITDA *
-1,333
-532
-150.3%
-3,526
-2,796
-26.1%
Adjusted EBITDA margin *, %
-27.7%
-10.4%
-20.6%
-18.6%
Operating result (EBIT)
-1,986
-1,497
-32.6%
-6,042
-5,957
-1.4%
Operating margin (EBIT) *, %
-41.3%
-29.4%
-35.3%
-39.6%
Adjusted operating
-1,986
-1,218
-63.0%
-6,042
-5,295
-14.1%
Adjusted operating
-41.3%
-23.9%
-35.3%
-35.2%
Net profit/ loss
-1,885
-989
-90.5%
-6,640
-5,450
-21.8%
Earnings per share
-0.10
-0.05
-79.6%
-0.34
-0.29
-14.9%
Cash flow from operating activities
-127
318
-140.0%
-2,482
-1,596
-55.5%
Net Debt
-8,475
-8,170
3.7%
-8,475
-8,170
3.7 %
Net debt/ EBITDA (LTM) *
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
Net debt/ Adjusted
2.4
2.9
2.4
2.9
Equity ratio *
75.1%
74.4%
75.1%
74.4%
R&D expenses personnel
552
394
40.0%
1,545
1,336
15.7%
R&D expenses other costs
178
223
-20.2%
644
706
-8.7%
Total R&D expenses
730
617
18.3%
2,190
2,041
7.3%
*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.
Optomed presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating result as alternative performance measures to enhance comparability of business performance between reporting periods. In 2024, items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 662 thousand and are related to credit loss with respect to an overdue trade receivable from a customer in China.
CEO Review
Dear Shareholders,
I am pleased to present Optomed's financial and operational performance for the year 2025. The year was marked by strong full-year revenue growth, solid execution across our core businesses, and continued progress in strengthening our long-term competitive position. While the reported year-on-year figures for the fourth quarter show a decline, it is important to emphasize that operational performance in Q4 2025 was solid. The comparison period in Q4 2024 was exceptionally strong.
October-December 2025
In the fourth quarter of 2025, Optomed's revenue amounted to EUR 4.8 million (Q4 2024: EUR 5.1 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 5.6%. When adjusted for currency effects, the decline was 3.9%.
The comparison period in Q4 2024 was unusually strong. During that quarter, Optomed recorded the largest single customer order in the Company's history, which significantly increased revenue in the Devices segment. This non-recurring order created an exceptionally high reference level and materially affects the year-on-year comparison for Q4 2025.
Revenue in the Devices segment was EUR 2.4 million (Q4 2024: EUR 2.6 million). Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decreased by 3.3 percent. The Software segment delivered revenue of EUR 2.4 million, compared to EUR 2.5 million in the prior year period. Overall customer activity remained strong, and business performance during the quarter was stable.
EBITDA for the quarter amounted to EUR -1.3 million (Q4 2024: EUR -0.8 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of -27.7%. The year-on-year change in profitability primarily reflects onetime personnel costs and license costs of the Software segment. The EBITDA of the Devices segment was on par with the comparison period at EUR -0.1 million.
Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -0.1 million, and the Group's cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR 9.9 million at the end of the year.
During the fourth quarter, Optomed carried out a directed share issue. The share issue was executed to further strengthen the Company's balance sheet and financial flexibility and to support the continued execution of Optomed's growth strategy. The proceeds enable ongoing investments in product development, commercialization of AI-based solutions, and long-term value creation.
January-December 2025
For the full year 2025, Optomed delivered strong growth. Revenue increased by 13.7% to EUR 17.1 million (2024: EUR 15.0 million). When adjusted for currency effects, revenue growth was 15.4%, reflecting strong underlying performance.
The Devices segment was a key growth driver in 2025, with revenue increasing by 43.1% to EUR 7.6 million. Capital equipment sales developed well throughout the year. The United States accounted for more than half of the Devices segment revenue. Due to the high share of U.S. dollar-denominated sales, reported revenue and profitability were negatively impacted by the significant weakening of the U.S. dollar against the euro as well as by import tariffs.
Market conditions in the United States proved more turbulent than anticipated, particularly in terms of predictability. While demand fundamentals remained intact, visibility weakened during the year. We expect this reduced predictability and market turbulence in the United States to continue into 2026.
During 2025, Optomed successfully launched the new generation handheld fundus camera Lumo, which has received a positive reception in the market and further strengthens our handheld imaging portfolio.
Software segment revenue amounted to EUR 9.5 million, slightly below the prior year level. Within the Software segment, non-healthcare related consulting business declined at a double-digit rate, while healthcare-related software and services grew at a low single-digit rate. The decline in non-healthcare consulting had a negative impact on both the top line and bottom line of the Software segment. Despite this, the software business continued to provide a stable and scalable revenue base.
The year 2025 was the first full commercial year for Optomed Aurora with AEYE AI. We achieved large recurring revenue base with Aurora AEYE, even though commercialization has progressed slightly behind our original timetable. Significant efforts were made to support commercialization and remove barriers to sales. During the year, we achieved ISO 27001 certification, which is mandatory for many customers, and built integrations with customers' patient information systems. One notable observation has been that sales cycles for Aurora AEYE have been longer than initially anticipated. However, market fundamentals and demand drivers remain strong.
Overall, our competitive position remains strong. Aurora AEYE is currently the only FDA-cleared AI solution available for a handheld fundus camera, and we believe this product-level competitive advantage will be sustained for longer than previously expected. Our Aurora AEYE based recurring revenue has grown every quarter this year and the growth has increased especially in the second half of the year.
EBITDA for the full year amounted to EUR -3.5 million, in line with the previous year. The EBITDA margin improved to -20.6% from -23.0%, reflecting operating leverage from higher revenue and disciplined cost management.
Outlook
Optomed's strategic direction remains unchanged. While we expect continued uncertainty and reduced predictability in the U.S. market environment in 2026, our long-term fundamentals are strong. We will continue to focus on expanding AI-enabled screening solutions, strengthening our market presence, improving sales execution, and driving operational efficiency to support sustainable growth and improved profitability over time.
I would like to thank our employees, customers, partners, and shareholders for their continued trust and commitment.
Sincerely,
Juho Himberg
CEO
Outlook 2026
Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.
Telephone conference
A telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on 10 February 2026 at 11.00 EET, (10.00 CET). The event will be held in English. The presentation material will be available at www.optomed.com/investors 10.00 EET at the latest.
The participants are requested to register for the call-in advance by email to sakari.knuutti@optomed.com.
Please see the call-in numbers below:
FI +358 9 856 263 00
SE +46 8 505 218 52
UK +44 20 3321 5273
US +1 646 838 1719
FR +33 1 70 99 53 92
The conference id is 587 424 450#
Please note that by dialing into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.
Group performance
October - December 2025
In October - December 2025, Group revenue decreased by 5.6 percent to EUR 4,812 (5,099) thousand. Currency-adjusted revenue decreased by 3.9 percent. Devices segment revenue decreased by 6.7 percent to EUR 2,380 (2,551) thousand. Software segment revenue decreased by 4.6 percent to EUR 2,432 (2,549) thousand.
In October - December 2025, the gross margin decreased to 61.5 from 65.1 percent of last year.
EBITDA decreased and it was EUR -1,333 (-812) thousand. The decrease was mainly due to one-time expenses in the Software segment.
EBIT was EUR -1,986 (-1,497) thousand.
In October - December 2025, net financial items amounted to EUR 81 (493) thousand mainly consisting of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.
In China, the Company's joint venture has progressed according to the plan, however, no revenue is expected during the next few quarters. The Company's cooperation with top 10 pharma company continued during the quarter with commercial agreement negotiations.
January - December 2025
In January - December 2025, Group revenue increased by 13.7 percent to EUR 17,096 (15,040) thousand. Devices segment's revenue increased by 43.1 percent while the Software segment's revenue decreased by 2.5 percent. Currency-adjusted revenue growth was 15.4 percent.
The gross margin decreased to 63.6 percent from 64.3 percent last year. US import tariffs began to affect gross margin in the second half of the year.
EBITDA amounted to EUR -3,526 (-3,458) thousand and EBIT was EUR -6,042 (-5,957) thousand. Various one-time consulting and other expenses affected EBITDA by approximately half a million euros.
Net financial items amounted to EUR -676 (441) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.
Cash flow and financial position
October - December 2025
In October - December 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -127 (318) thousand. Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -539 (-613) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses. Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR 5,236 (-241) thousand. On December 10, 2025, Optomed carried out a directed share issue consisting of 1,760,000 new shares of the company. The issue raised approximately EUR 6.0 million in gross proceeds.
Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 9,909 (10,467) thousand. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -8,475 (-8,170) thousand at the end of the period.
Net working capital was EUR 768 (1,128) thousand at the end of the period.
January - December 2025
In January - December 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -2,482 (-1,596) thousand.
Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -2,357 (-2,118) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses.
Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR 4,186 (7,081) thousand.
Devices segment
Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.
The Devices segment develops, commercializes, and manufactures easy-to-use, and affordable handheld fundus cameras, that are suitable for any clinic for screening of various eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration).
EUR, thousand
Q4/2025
Q4/2024
Change, %
2025
2024
Change, %
Revenue
2,380
2,551
-6.7%
7,620
5,326
43.1%
Gross profit *
1,305
1,476
-11.6%
4,255
2,778
53.2%
Gross margin % *
54.8%
57.9%
55.8%
52.2%
EBITDA
-119
-115
-2.9%
-438
-1,673
73.8%
EBITDA margin *, %
-5.0%
-4.5%
-5.7%
-31.4%
Operating result (EBIT)
-566
-589
3.9%
-2,119
-3,343
36.6%
Operating margin (EBIT) *, %
-23.8%
-23.1%
-27.8%
-62.8%
*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.
October - December 2025
In October - December 2025, the Devices segment revenue decreased by 6.7 percent to EUR 2,380 (2,551) thousand.
Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decreased by 3.3 percent. The company received a large order of EUR 1.5 million during the comparison period. Among sales channels, global distributor sales grew significantly during the quarter. Despite the increase in Aurora AEYE revenue, US revenue fell short of last year due to previously mentioned large order of the comparison period. Segment revenue during Q3 was EUR 2.3 million.
The gross margin was 54.8 (57.9) percent.
EBITDA was EUR -119 (-115) thousand or -5.0 (-4.5) percent of revenue.
January - December 2025
In January - December 2025, the Devices segment revenue increased by 43.1 percent to EUR 7,620 (5,326) thousand.
Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue growth was 48.0 percent. Revenue grew very strongly in the United States, where growth was supported by several mid-sized capex orders, especially in the second half of the year. Revenue growth was also supported by the Company's significant growth in the Aurora-AEYE recurring revenue. The Company's global distributor revenue also grew significantly during the year. Revenue in China decreased.
The gross margin increased to 55.8 percent from 52.2 percent. US import tariffs negatively impacted the gross margin.
EBITDA was EUR -438 (-1,673) thousand or -5.7 (-31.4) percent of revenue.
Software segment
Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.
The Software segment develops and commercializes screening software for diabetic retinopathy and cancer screening for healthcare organizations. The segment also distributes off-the-shelf products from selected partners to supplement its own solutions and expertise and provides software consultation to support the Devices segment screening solution projects.
EUR, thousand
Q4/2025
Q4/2024
Change, %
2025
2024
Change, %
Revenue
2,432
2,549
-4.6%
9,475
9,714
-2.5%
Gross profit *
1,656
1,845
-10.2%
6,623
6,889
-3.9%
Gross margin % *
68.1%
72.4%
69.9%
70.9%
EBITDA
24
429
-94.3%
1,281
1,897
-32.5%
EBITDA margin *, %
1.0%
16.8%
13.5%
19.5%
Operating result (EBIT)
-180
219
-181.9%
453
1,078
-58.0%
Operating margin (EBIT) *, %
-7.4%
8.6%
4.8%
11.1%
*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.
October - December 2025
In October - December 2025, the Software segment revenue decreased by 4.6 percent to EUR 2,432 (2,549) thousand. Healthcare related revenue increased however, the non-healthcare consulting revenue continued its decline during the quarter.
Gross margin decreased and was 68.1 (72.4) percent.
EBITDA was EUR 24 (429) thousand or 1.0 (16.8) percent of revenue. EBITDA was negatively impacted by onetime personnel costs and license costs.
January - December 2025
In January - December 2025 the Software segment revenue decreased by 2.5 percent to EUR 9,475 (9,714) thousand. Healthcare related revenue increased, however, the non-healthcare consulting revenue declined significantly during year.
Gross margin was 69.9 (70.9) percent.
EBITDA was EUR 1,281 (1,897) thousand or 13.5 (19.5) percent of revenue. In addition to the aforementioned onetime costs, EBITDA was affected by the weakening profitability of the consulting business as well.
Group-wide expenses
Group-wide expenses relate to functions supporting the entire group such as treasury, group accounting, marketing, legal, HR, and IT.
October - December 2025
Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,238 (1,127) thousand.
January - December 2025
Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 4,369 (3,692) thousand. The increase in expenses was driven by various one-time consulting expenses and reward programs.
Personnel
Number of personnel at the end of the reporting period.
12/2025
12/2024
Devices
42
47
Software
50
50
Group common
19
18
Total
111
115
Corporate Governance
Optomed complies with Finnish laws and regulations, Optomed's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Optomed's corporate governance statement 2024 is available on the company website www.optomed.com/investors/.
Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting held on 9 May 2025 adopted the financial statements for the financial period ended on 31 December 2024, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period ended on 31 December 2024 and adopted the Company's Remuneration Report.
The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend will be paid for the year 2024.
The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as seven. Catherine Calarco, Ty Lee, Seppo Mäkinen, Petri Salonen and Reijo Tauriainen were re-elected and Leana Wen and Sameer Badlani were elected as new members of the Board.
The Annual General Meeting confirmed the annual Board remuneration as follows:
- Chairman of the Board EUR 36,000
- members of the Board EUR 18,000.
In addition, a meeting fee in the amount of EUR 300 is paid to the Chairpersons and EUR 200 to members of the Committees for each Committee meeting. 40 percent of the Board remuneration is paid in Optomed shares and 60 percent in cash. The part of the Board remuneration paid in Optomed shares will, if possible, be conveyed from the treasury shares of the Company in accordance with the authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares. The remuneration will be paid once a year in August, after Optomed's H1 report has been announced.
The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect KPMG Oy Ab, a firm of authorized public accountants, as the Company's auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has informed the Company that Authorized Public Accountant Heidi Hyry acts as the auditor with principal responsibility. The auditor's remuneration will be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the Company.
The Annual General Meeting approved the authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase Optomed's own shares and to accept them as pledge. Altogether no more than 1,969,330 shares may be repurchased or accepted as pledge. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.
The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The number of shares to be issued based on this authorization may not exceed 1,969,330. The Board of Directors is authorized to resolve on all terms and conditions of the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to derogate from the pre-emptive right of the shareholders. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of this Annual General Meeting.
At its meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected from among its members Petri Salonen as its Chairperson. The committee members were elected as follows:
Audit Committee:
Reijo Tauriainen (Chairperson)
Sameer Badlani
Catherine Calarco
Remuneration Committee:
Ty Lee (Chairperson)
Seppo Mäkinen
Leana Wen
Shares and shareholders
The Company has one share series with all shares having the same rights. At the end of the review period Optomed Plc's share capital consisted of 21,453,297 shares and the Company held 22,042 shares in the treasury which approximately corresponds to 0.1 percent of the total amount of the shares and votes. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.optomed.com/investors/.
Directed share issue
Optomed completed a directed share issue consisting of 1,760,000 shares and collected gross proceeds of approximately EUR 6.0 million in December 2025. According to the assessment of the Company, the Share Issue most effectively advances the Company's objectives when compared to alternative equity financing arrangements.
The Board has evaluated other financing alternatives, including various capital markets financing options. In the Board's assessment, such alternatives entail significant costs, extended implementation timelines and material execution uncertainties that would not serve the interests of the Company and its shareholders particularly in light of the Company's capital requirements and the imperative to expeditiously advance the Company's business operations to capitalize its market position. Therefore, the Board of the Company has considered that there is a weighty financial reason for the Company to derogate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights, and according to the Board of the Company, the Share Issue serves the interests of the Company and its shareholders. The Board has accepted the terms and conditions of the Share Issue and the subscriptions made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Issue.
The subscription price was EUR 3.40 per Share. The subscription price represents a discount of approximately 11.1 per cent compared to the closing price of the Company's share on 10 December 2025. The subscription price has been determined through negotiations corresponding to a bookbuilding, involving a limited number of institutional and qualified investors. The investors have been identified on the basis of their investment potential, expertise in the Company and its industry, and knowledge of the Finnish market. The purpose of the procedure has been to ensure the realisation of the financing arrangement and the subscription price being market based. The subscription price was credited in full to the Company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.
New shares subscribed for in Optomed Plc's directed share issue have been registered into the Finnish Trade Register, and the shares were admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 12 December 2025.
Risks and uncertainties
Optomed has reviewed its complete risk position after the year end of 2025. The complete risk position is as follows:
GEOPOLITICS
Optomed operates globally.
Geopolitical tensions may impact the competitiveness of Optomed's supply chain or sales, leading to increased costs or causing potential disruptions for example in the form of tariffs. Optomed's devices are manufactured in Thailand and one of the key markets is in the US and, therefore, potential large tariffs between the US and Thailand may have a negative effect on the Company's business prospects in the US.
HIGH QUALITY PRODUCTS
The quality and safety of the Company's products are extremely important for Optomed's competitiveness
The Company may be adversely affected if it fails to continuously develop and update its fundus cameras and software solutions or to identify or integrate new products and product platforms into its offering. The Company's or its partners' products may also be subject to clinical trials, the results of which are critical for the products' regulatory approvals and market acceptance.
STRATEGY AND M&A
The Company may be unsuccessful in fulfilling its strategy or the strategy itself may be unsuccessful
The successful implementation of the Company's strategy depends upon a number of factors, some of which are completely or partially outside the Company's control. The Company has an appropriate risk management function in the context of the size of the Company's operations, however, it may not be able to identify or monitor all relevant risks and determine efficient risk management procedures and responsible persons that may again affect the strategy. The Company is also dependent on its ability to develop and manage varying routes-to-market for its products, the efficiency of its sales channels and its customer and distributor relationships. Further, the Company has an opportunistic view on M&A which by nature include inherent risks. Failure of strategy may force the Company to record write-downs on its goodwill.
MARKET AND COMPETITION
Optomed operates in a niche market that is highly competitive
Optomed operates in the fundus camera market that is developing fast and the competition is sometimes fierce. The market acceptance of the Company's products and solutions is important for our future growth. Optomed recognizes a possibility of new market changing products entering the market. Further, in certain key geographies the client base is limited and, therefore, a loss of a key customer in a key market may adversely affect our revenue streams. In the US, AI-based diabetic retinopathy screenings are reimbursable, and screenings affect HEDIS scores. If there are material changes to reimbursement levels or to the impact on HEDIS scores, it could adversely affect the Company's revenue and growth prospects in the US.
EXTERNAL ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL RISKS AND NATURAL DISASTERS
Optomed operates globally and is thus exposed to various external risks
The Company is exposed to natural disasters taking place in countries where it operates and general and country specific economic political and regulatory risks, which could entail volatile sales in key markets.
SUPPLY CHAIN
Optomed's business is dependent on the effectiveness of purchasing materials, manufacturing and timely distribution
The Company is dependent on contract manufacturers for functioning, efficient and effective production and product assembly. Further, the Company is dependent on suppliers which may affect the Company's ability to supply its customers in a timely manner. In addition, Optomed generates significant US recurring revenue from the Optomed Aurora AEYE solution through a revenue-share model with the AI partner, and therefore the loss or termination of this agreement would pose a material growth related risk to the Company.
SYSTEMS AND INFORMATION
Our operations are increasingly dependent on IT systems
Disruption of the Company's IT systems could inhibit our business operations in a number of ways, including disruption to financial reporting, sales, production and cash flows.
LITIGATION?
Optomed operates globally and is subject to the laws and regulations of multiple jurisdictions
The Company may be negatively affected by legal or administrative proceedings in different countries directed at the Company or third parties due to back-to-back liability, and the Company faces, from time to time, other disputes and claims related to product liability and intellectual property rights, especially in terms of medical devices in different countries that the Company must consider pursuant to applicable laws. These can result in costs and liabilities for the Company and have a negative effect on its financial position and business prospects.
TRADE SECRETS AND PATENTS?
The technologic capabilities are a competitive advantage that the Company must be able to protect.
? Technological capabilities, trade secrets and patents are important for the Company's competitive position, and the Company continuously monitors its IPR portfolio. The Company may not be able to protect its trade secrets and know-how which could lead to losing the competitive advantage the Company has. The Company may also be forced to take actions against parties that violate our IPRs and correspondingly to defend against claims for infringing IPR's of other parties, or seek to agree on the use of IPRs. If the Company is not successful in protecting its IPRs or fails to defend against claims of IPR infringements or to agree on the use of IPRs on favourable terms, this can have a negative effect on the Company's financial position and its prospects.
TALENT & ORGANISATION
A skilled workforce and agile organisation are essential for the continued success of our business
The Company may be adversely affected if it would lose its key personnel or fails to attract the right talent.?
FINANCE
The Company needs external financing to operate and is not currently profitable
The Company is dependent on external financing and the Company may have difficulties accessing additional financing on competitive terms or at all which may again contribute the Company's liquidity risks. The Company is also subject to credit and counterparty risks through its trade receivables.
FOREX
We operate globally and are thus exposed to currency exchange risks
The Company is exposed to foreign exchange rate risks arising from fluctuations in currency exchange rates, especially with regards USD, EUR and RMB. Currency rates, along with demand cycles, can result in significant swings in the prices of the raw materials needed to produce our goods and our sales prices and OPEX.
LEGAL AND REGULATORY
Compliance with laws and regulations is an essential part of Optomed's business operations
Optomed together with its suppliers and distributors operate globally and are subject to various national and regional regulations in the areas of medical devices, product safety, product claims, data protection, intellectual property rights, health and safety, competition, employment, taxes and anti-money laundering and anti- bribery & corruption (AML & ABC). Further, many of the Company's devices are subject to various medical related assessment (including clinical trials), clearance and approval processes that are required to place our products the market. Failure to comply these might lead to loss of sales permits in different markets, product recalls, reputational issues, civil and criminal actions leading to various direct and indirect damages to Optomed and its employees that are not completely covered by Optomed's insurance coverage. Especially, failures with respect to compliance with certain medical devices related regulations and processes may hinder the Company's devices' market access.
The Board's proposal for the distribution of profit
The parent company's non-restricted equity on 31 December 2025, was EUR 28,713,076.88 and the net loss for the financial year was EUR -5,573,210.42. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend will be paid and the non-restricted equity on the outstanding 21,453,297 shares shall be retained and carried forward.
Audit review
The year 2025 Financial statements have been audited. The audit report was issued on February 10, 2026.
Financial reporting in 2026
- Interim Report for 1 January - 31 March 2026, 6 May 2026
- Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January - 30 June 2026, 14 August 2026
- Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2026, 6 November 2026
About Optomed
Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.
Alternative Performance Measures
Optomed uses certain alternative performance measures (APMs) with the purpose to provide a better understanding of how the business develops. These APMs, as defined, cannot be fully compared with other companies' APMs.
Alternative Performance Measures
Definition
Gross profit
Revenue + Other operating income - Materials and services expenses
Gross margin, %
Gross profit / Revenue
EBITDA
Operating result before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
EBITDA margin, %
EBITDA / Revenue
Operating result
Profit/loss after depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
Operating margin, %
Operating result / Revenue
Adjusted operating result
Operating result excluding items affecting comparability
Adjusted operating margin, %
Adjusted operating result / Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %
Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue
Items affecting comparability
Material items outside ordinary course of business including restructuring costs, net gains or losses from sale of business operations or other non-current assets, strategic development projects, external advisory costs related to capital reorganisation, impairment charges on non-current assets incurred in connection with restructurings, compensation for damages and transaction costs related to business acquisitions.
Net Debt
Interest-bearing liabilities (borrowings from financial institutions, government loans and subordinated loans) - cash and cash equivalents (excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16)
Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM), times
Net Debt / EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)
Net Debt /
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)
Earnings per share
Net result / Weighted average number of outstanding shares
Equity ratio, %
Total equity / Total assets
R&D expenses
Employee benefit expenses for R&D personnel and other operational expenses related to R&D activities
Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures
In thousand of Euro
Q4/2025
Q4/2024
2025
2024
Revenue
4,812
5,099
17,096
15,040
Other operating income
2
0
5
10
Material and services
-1,853
-1,778
-6,222
-5,374
Gross profit
2,961
3,321
10,878
9,676
Operating result (EBIT)
-1,986
-1,497
-6,042
-5,957
Items affecting comparability
Specific credit risk percent change
0
279
0
662
Adjusted EBIT
-1,986
-1,218
-6,042
-5,295
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
653
686
2,516
2,499
Adjusted EBITDA
-1,333
-532
-3,526
-2,796
Consolidated income statement
In thousands of euro
Q4/2025
Q4/2024
2025
2024
Revenue
4,812
5,099
17,096
15,040
Other operating income
2
0
5
10
Materials and services
-1,853
-1,778
-6,222
-5,374
Employee benefit expenses
-3,063
-2,631
-9,950
-8,931
Depreciation, amortization and Impairment losses
-653
-686
-2,516
-2,499
Other operating expenses
-1,230
-1,502
-4,454
-4,204
Operating result
-1,986
-1,497
-6,042
-5,957
Finance income
134
758
580
1,217
Finance expenses
-54
-265
-1,256
-776
Net finance expenses
81
493
-676
441
Profit (loss) before income taxes
-1,905
-1,004
-6,718
-5,516
Income tax expense
19
15
77
66
Loss for the period
-1,885
-989
-6,640
-5,450
Loss for the period attributable to
Owners of the parent company
-1,885
-989
-6,640
-5,450
Weighted average number of shares
19,810,521
18,675,167
19,810,521
18,675,167
Basic loss per share (euro)
-0.10
-0.05
-0.34
-0.29
Consolidated condensed comprehensive income statement
In thousands of euro
Q4/2025
Q4/2024
2025
2024
Loss for the period
-1,885
-989
-6,640
-5,450
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation difference
-59
-406
855
-329
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-59
-406
855
-329
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Owners of the parent company
-1,945
-1,395
-5,785
-5,778
Consolidated balance sheet
In thousands of euro
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Goodwill
4,256
4,256
Development costs
8,739
8,288
Customer relationships
499
721
Technology
229
331
Other intangible assets
365
370
Total intangible assets
14,089
13,965
Tangible assets
894
652
Right-of-use assets
1,212
1,456
Deferred tax assets
13
12
Total non-current assets
16,208
16,085
Current assets
Inventories
2,382
1,961
Trade and other receivables
3,474
3,268
Cash and cash equivalents
9,909
10,467
Total current assets
15,765
15,695
Total assets
31,973
31,781
In thousands of euro
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
EQUITY
Share capital
80
80
Share premium
504
504
Reserve for invested non-restricted equity
65,224
59,608
Translation differences
861
6
Retained earnings
-36,012
-31,111
Profit (loss) for the financial year
-6,640
-5,450
Total equity
24,016
23,637
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
0
790
Government loans
371
521
Lease liabilities
835
1,017
Deferred tax liabilities
157
234
Total Non-current liabilities
1,363
2,561
Current liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
789
794
Government loans
274
193
Lease liabilities
442
495
Trade and other payables
5,088
4,101
Total current liabilities
6,593
5,583
Total liabilities
7,956
8,144
Total equity and liabilities
31,973
31,781
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
In thousands of euro
Share capital
Share premium
Reserve for invested non-restricted equity
Translation differences
Retained earnings
Total
Balance at January 1, 2025
80
504
59,608
6
-36,560
23,637
Comprehensive income
Loss for the period
-6,640
-6,640
Other comprehensive income
Translation differences
855
855
Total comprehensive income for the period
855
-6,640
-5,785
Transactions with owners of the company
Share issue
5,565
5,565
Share based payments
51
51
Share options
549
549
Total transactions with owners of the company
5,616
549
6,165
Balance at December 31, 2025
80
504
65,224
861
-42,652
24,016
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
In thousands of euro
Share capital
Share premium
Reserve for invested non-restricted equity
Translation differences
Retained earnings
Total
Balance at
80
504
50,936
334
-31,493
20,361
Comprehensive income
Loss for the period
-5,450
-5,450
Other comprehensive income
Translation differences
-329
-329
Total comprehensive income for the period
-329
-5,450
-5,778
Transactions with owners of the company
Share issue
7,322
7,322
Share based payments
43
43
Share options
1,307
382
1,689
Total transactions with owners of the company
8,672
382
9,054
Balance at
80
504
59,608
6
-36,560
23,637
Consolidated cash flow statement
In thousands of euro
Q4/2025
Q4/2024
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the financial year
-1,885
-989
-6,640
-5,450
Adjustments:
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
653
686
2,516
2,499
Finance income and finance expenses
-17
-446
430
-466
Other adjustments
120
401
537
653
Cash flows before change in net working capital
-1,129
-349
-3,158
-2,764
Change in net working capital:
Change in trade and other receivables (increase
-153
-483
-483
-335
Change in inventories (increase
69
766
-492
901
Change in trade and other payables (increase
1,112
407
1,701
688
Cash flows before finance items
-101
341
-2,431
-1,510
Interest paid
-13
-27
-54
-115
Other finance expenses paid
-27
-59
-112
-121
Interest received
13
63
115
151
Net cash from operating activities (A)
-127
318
-2,482
-1,596
Cash flows from investing activities
Capitalization of development expenses
-361
-468
-1,796
-1,843
Acquisition of tangible assets
-178
-145
-561
-275
Net cash used in investing activities (B)
-539
-613
-2,357
-2,118
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from share subscriptions
5,984
207
5,984
9,182
Share issue transaction costs
-419
0
-419
-553
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-199
-323
-863
-1,053
Repayment of lease liabilities
-130
-125
-517
-494
Net cash from financing activities (C)
5,236
-241
4,186
7,081
Net cash from (used in) operating, investing and financing activities (A+B+C)
4,570
-536
-653
3,367
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
5,313
10,963
10,467
7,118
Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held
25
40
95
-19
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
9,909
10,467
9,909
10,467
Selected notes
Corporate information and basis of accounting
Corporate information
Optomed is a Finnish medical technology group (hereafter 'Optomed' or 'Group') that specialises in handheld fundus cameras and solutions for screening of blinding eye diseases, established in 2004.
The Group's parent company, Optomed Plc (hereafter the 'Company'), is a Finnish public limited liability company established under the laws of Finland, and its business ID is 1936446-1. It is domiciled in Oulu, Finland and the Company's registered address is Yrttipellontie 1, 90230 Oulu, Finland.
Basis of accounting
Optomed's consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The preparation of this financial statements bulletin also takes into account the amendments to IFRS standards that have become effective by January 1, 2025. This financial report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and it should be read in conjunction with Group's annual consolidated financial statements
All presented figures have been rounded so the sum of the individual figures may differ from the presented total figure.
Financial ratios have been calculated using exact figures.
This report has been authorized for issue by the company's board of directors.
Critical management judgments and related estimates and assumptions
The preparation of financial statements under IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period as well as the reported amounts of income and expenses during the reporting period. These estimates and assumptions are based on historical experience and other justified assumptions, such as future expectations, that Optomed management believes are reasonable under the circumstances at the end of the reporting period and the time when they were made.
Although these estimates are based on management's best knowledge of current events and actions, actual results may ultimately differ from those estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an on-going basis and when preparing financial statements. Changes in accounting estimates may be necessary if there are changes in the circumstances on which the estimate was based, or as a result of new information or more experience. Such changes are recognized in the period in which the estimate or the assumption is revised.
Use of judgment and estimates
Judgements that management has made in the process of applying accounting policies and that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the financial statements, relate to the following areas:
- capitalization of development costs: determination of development expenditure eligible for capitalization
- impairment testing of development expenditures
Reportable segments
Q4/2025
In thousands of euro
Devices
Software
Group
Admin
Total
External revenue
2,380
2,432
0
4,812
Net operating expenses
-1,076
-776
0
-1,851
Margin
1,305
1,656
0
2,961
Depreciation and amortization
-447
-204
-2
-653
Other expenses
-1,423
-1,632
-1,238
-4,294
Operating result
-566
-180
-1,240
-1,986
Finance items
0
0
81
81
Profit/Loss before tax expense
-566
-180
-1,159
-1,905
Q4/2024
In thousands of euro
Devices
Software
Group Admin
Total
External revenue
2,551
2,549
0
5,099
Net operating expenses
-1,074
-704
0
-1,778
Margin
1,476
1,845
0
3,321
Depreciation and amortization
-474
-210
-2
-686
Other expenses
-1,592
-1,415
-1,126
-4,133
Operating result
-589
219
-1,127
-1,497
Finance items
0
0
493
493
Profit/Loss before tax expense
-589
219
-634
-1,004
2025
In thousands of euro
Devices
Software
Group
Admin
Total
External revenue
7,620
9,475
0
17,096
Net operating expenses
-3,365
-2,853
0
-6,217
Margin
4,255
6,623
0
10,878
Depreciation and amortization
-1,682
-828
-6
-2,516
Other expenses
-4,693
-5,342
-4,369
-14,404
Operating result
-2,119
453
-4,375
-6,042
Finance items
0
0
-676
-676
Profit/Loss before tax expense
-2,119
453
-5,051
-6,718
2024
In thousands of euro
Devices
Software
Group
Admin
Total
External revenue
5,326
9,714
0
15,040
Net operating expenses
-2,548
-2,825
9
-5,364
Margin
2,778
6,889
9
9,676
Depreciation and amortization
-1,670
-819
-9
-2,499
Other expenses
-4,451
-4,992
-3,692
-13,135
Operating result
-3,343
1,078
-3,692
-5,957
Finance items
0
0
441
441
Profit/Loss before tax expense
-3,343
1,078
-3,250
-5,516
Disaggregation of revenue
Geographical distribution
In thousands of euro
Q4/2025
Q4/2024
2025
2024
Finland
2,348
2,446
9,149
9,340
Rest of the Europe
370
188
1,406
1,034
Rest of the World
2,094
2,466
6,540
4,667
Total
4,812
5,099
17,096
15,040
Distribution by revenue recognition date
In thousands of euro
Q4/2025
Q4/2024
Q1-Q4/2025
2024
Products and services transferred at a point in time
3,308
69%
3,727
73%
11,418
67%
10,405
69%
Services transferred
1,504
31%
1,372
27%
5,678
33%
4,635
31%
Total
4,812
5,099
17,096
15,040
Advances Received and Deferred Revenue
In thousands of euro
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Trade receivables
2,756
2,411
Assets related to customer contracts
2,756
2,411
Advances received
133
98
Deferred Revenue
545
305
Liabilities related to customer contracts
678
402
Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses
Q4/2025
Q4/2024
2025
2024
Sales and marketing
-166
-247
-874
-707
Research and development
-168
-105
-413
-297
General and administration
-897
-1,151
-3,167
-3,200
Total operating expenses
-1,230
-1,502
-4,454
-4,204
Other operating expenses also comprise changes in expected credit losses and realized credit losses.
Tangible assets
In thousands of euro
Machinery and equipment 2025
Machinery and equipment 2024
Cost
Balance at January 1
4,016
3,724
Additions
616
292
Balance at End of Period
4,632
4,016
Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses
Balance at January 1
-3,364
-3,015
Depreciation
-374
-349
Balance at end of period
-3,738
-3,364
Carrying amount at January 1
652
710
Carrying amount at December 31
894
652
Leases
Leased tangible assets
In thousands of euro
Business premises
Cars
Total
1.1.2025
1,424
32
1,456
Additions to right-of-use assets
282
0
282
Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets
-505
-21
-526
31.12.2025
1,201
11
1,212
In thousands of euro
Business premises
Cars
Total
1.1.2024
1,419
53
1,472
Additions to right-of-use assets
498
0
498
Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets
-493
-21
-514
31.12.2024
1,424
32
1,456
Lease liabilities
In thousands of euro
31.12.2025
31.12.2024
Current
442
495
Non-current
835
1,017
Total
1,277
1,512
The above liabilities are presented on the line item Lease liabilities (non-current / current) in the consolidated balance sheet, based on their maturity.
Intangible assets and goodwill
At December 31, 2025
In thousands of euro
Goodwill
Development costs
Customer relationships
Technology
Other intangible assets
Total
Cost
Balance at January 1
4,256
17,864
2,222
1,023
1,205
26,570
Additions
0
1,674
0
0
66
1,740
Balance at December 31
4,256
19,538
2,222
1,023
1,270
28,309
Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses
-
Balance at January 1
0
-9,576
-1,501
-692
-835
-12,605
Amortization
0
-1,222
-222
-102
-70
-1,616
Balance at December 31
0
-10,798
-1,723
-794
-905
-14,220
Carrying amount at January 1
4,256
8,288
721
331
370
13,965
Carrying amount at December 31
4,256
8,739
499
229
365
14,089
At December 31, 2024
In thousands of euro
Goodwill
Development costs
Customer relationships
Technology
Other intangible assets
Total
Cost
Balance at January 1
4,256
16,067
2,222
1,023
1,147
24,715
Additions
0
1,797
0
0
58
1,855
Balance at December 31
4,256
17,864
2,222
1,023
1,205
26,570
Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses
-
Balance at January 1
0
-8,336
-1,280
-590
-763
-10,969
Amortization
0
-1,049
-221
-102
-72
-1,445
Impairment losses
0
-191
0
0
0
-191
Balance at December 31
0
-9,576
-1,501
-692
-835
-12,605
Carrying amount at January 1
4,256
7,731
942
433
384
13,746
Carrying amount at December 31
4,256
8,288
721
331
370
13,965
Financial assets
In thousands of euro
31.12.2025
31.12.2024
Trade receivables
Other trade receivables
2,756
2,411
Total trade receivables
2,756
2,411
Cash and cash equivalents
9,909
10,467
Total
12,665
12,878
Exposure to credit risk and loss allowance
Chinese customer's trade receivables EUR 1,099 thousand have been written down at the end of Q4 2024. Specific loss allowance is at 100%.
In thousands of euro
Gross carrying amount
Weighted av. loss rate%
Loss allowance
At December 31, 2025
Current (not past due)
2,200
0.50%
11
Past due
1-30 days
78
1.50%
1
31-60 days
71
4%
3
61-90 days
272
9%
24
More than 90 days past due
199
12%
24
Total
2,819
63
In thousands of euro
Gross carrying amount
Weighted av. loss rate%
Loss allowance
At December 31, 2024
Current (not past due)
2,314
0.50%
12
Past due
1-30 days
67
1.50%
1
31-60 days
31
4%
1
61-90 days
9
9%
1
More than 90 days past due
6
12%
1
Specific loss allowance
0
100%
0
Total
2,427
15
Financial liabilities
In thousands of euro
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Non-current financial liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
0
790
Government loans
371
521
Lease liabilities
835
1,017
Total
1,206
2,328
Current financial liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
789
794
Government loans
274
193
Lease liabilities
442
495
Trade payables
1,159
891
Total
2,664
2,373
Total financial liabilities
3,870
4,700
Fair values - financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.
Optomed considers that the carrying amounts of the financial liabilities measured at amortized cost substantially equal to their fair values.
Financial covenants
Optomed's borrowings from financial institutions contain a financial covenant (equity ratio).
Optomed has to comply with the financial covenant terms specified in the loan agreement terms at the financial year-end. Equity ratio is calculated using the agreed formula. The table below summarizes the Group's financial covenant term and compliance during the reporting period.
Covenant term
Actual ratio
Applicable level
OP loan equity ratio
At December 31, 2025
35%
88.8%
Optomed Group
At December 31, 2024
35%
87.1%
Optomed Group
Company's Equity ratio is calculated as follows.
OP loan equity ratio calculation formula: Adjusted equity/(Balance sheet total- received advances-goodwill)
Optomed was in compliance with the covenant as at December 31.2025.
Related party transactions
In thousands of euro
Revenues
Trade receivables
Other expenses
Jan 1 - Dec 31 2025
0
0
-128
Jan 1 - Dec 31 2024
0
0
-92
Revenue and trade receivables and some of the other expenses relate to the major shareholders of Optomed Ltd considered to be related parties to the parent company.
Other expenses consist of consulting fees paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and members of the Board.
Events after the review period
Optomed has renegotiated its OP loans and government loans payment terms. Based on the decisions received government loans were extended two years and OP loans 6 to 12 months.