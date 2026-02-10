Optomed Oyj: Financial Statements Bulletin January - December 2025

Optomed Plc Stock Exchange Release 10 February 2026 at 9.00, Helsinki

Optomed Plc: Financial Statements Bulletin January - December 2025

October - December 2025

Revenue decreased by 5.6 percent to EUR 4.8 (5.1) million. The company received a large order of EUR 1.5 million during the comparison period.

Currency-adjusted revenue decreased by 3.9 percent.

Devices segment revenue decreased by 6.7 percent to EUR 2.4 (2.6) million. Segment revenue during Q3 2025 was EUR 2.3 million.

Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decreased by 3.3 percent.

Software segment revenue decreased by 4.6 percent to EUR 2.4 (2.5) million.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -1.3 (-0.8) million corresponding to -27.7 (-15.9) percent of revenue.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -127 (318) thousand.

Optomed carried out a successful share issue which raised approximately EUR 6.0 million in gross proceeds.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 9.9 (10.5) million.

Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.

January - December 2025

Revenue increased by 13.7 percent to EUR 17.1 (15.0) million.

Currency-adjusted revenue growth was 15.4 percent.

Devices segment revenue increased by 43.1 percent to EUR 7.6 (5.3) million.

Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue growth was 48.0 percent.

Software segment revenue decreased by 2.5 percent to EUR 9.5 (9.7) million.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -3.5 (-3,5) million corresponding to -20.6 (-23.0) percent of revenue.

Key figures

EUR, thousand Q4/2025 Q4/2024 Change, % 2025 2024 Change, % Revenue 4,812 5,099 -5.6% 17,096 15,040 13.7% Gross profit * 2,961 3,321 -10.9% 10,878 9,676 12.4% Gross margin % * 61.5% 65.1% 63.6% 64.3% EBITDA -1,333 -812 -64.2% -3,526 -3,458 -2.0% EBITDA margin *, % -27.7% -15.9% -20.6% -23.0% Adjusted EBITDA * -1,333 -532 -150.3% -3,526 -2,796 -26.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin *, % -27.7% -10.4% -20.6% -18.6% Operating result (EBIT) -1,986 -1,497 -32.6% -6,042 -5,957 -1.4% Operating margin (EBIT) *, % -41.3% -29.4% -35.3% -39.6% Adjusted operating

result (EBIT) * -1,986 -1,218 -63.0% -6,042 -5,295 -14.1% Adjusted operating

margin (EBIT margin) *, % -41.3% -23.9% -35.3% -35.2% Net profit/ loss -1,885 -989 -90.5% -6,640 -5,450 -21.8% Earnings per share -0.10 -0.05 -79.6% -0.34 -0.29 -14.9% Cash flow from operating activities -127 318 -140.0% -2,482 -1,596 -55.5% Net Debt -8,475 -8,170 3.7% -8,475 -8,170 3.7 % Net debt/ EBITDA (LTM) * 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4 Net debt/ Adjusted

EBITDA (LTM) * 2.4 2.9 2.4 2.9 Equity ratio * 75.1% 74.4% 75.1% 74.4% R&D expenses personnel 552 394 40.0% 1,545 1,336 15.7% R&D expenses other costs 178 223 -20.2% 644 706 -8.7% Total R&D expenses 730 617 18.3% 2,190 2,041 7.3%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Optomed presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating result as alternative performance measures to enhance comparability of business performance between reporting periods. In 2024, items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 662 thousand and are related to credit loss with respect to an overdue trade receivable from a customer in China.

CEO Review

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to present Optomed's financial and operational performance for the year 2025. The year was marked by strong full-year revenue growth, solid execution across our core businesses, and continued progress in strengthening our long-term competitive position. While the reported year-on-year figures for the fourth quarter show a decline, it is important to emphasize that operational performance in Q4 2025 was solid. The comparison period in Q4 2024 was exceptionally strong.

October-December 2025

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Optomed's revenue amounted to EUR 4.8 million (Q4 2024: EUR 5.1 million), representing a year-on-year decrease of 5.6%. When adjusted for currency effects, the decline was 3.9%.

The comparison period in Q4 2024 was unusually strong. During that quarter, Optomed recorded the largest single customer order in the Company's history, which significantly increased revenue in the Devices segment. This non-recurring order created an exceptionally high reference level and materially affects the year-on-year comparison for Q4 2025.

Revenue in the Devices segment was EUR 2.4 million (Q4 2024: EUR 2.6 million). Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decreased by 3.3 percent. The Software segment delivered revenue of EUR 2.4 million, compared to EUR 2.5 million in the prior year period. Overall customer activity remained strong, and business performance during the quarter was stable.

EBITDA for the quarter amounted to EUR -1.3 million (Q4 2024: EUR -0.8 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of -27.7%. The year-on-year change in profitability primarily reflects onetime personnel costs and license costs of the Software segment. The EBITDA of the Devices segment was on par with the comparison period at EUR -0.1 million.

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -0.1 million, and the Group's cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR 9.9 million at the end of the year.

During the fourth quarter, Optomed carried out a directed share issue. The share issue was executed to further strengthen the Company's balance sheet and financial flexibility and to support the continued execution of Optomed's growth strategy. The proceeds enable ongoing investments in product development, commercialization of AI-based solutions, and long-term value creation.

January-December 2025

For the full year 2025, Optomed delivered strong growth. Revenue increased by 13.7% to EUR 17.1 million (2024: EUR 15.0 million). When adjusted for currency effects, revenue growth was 15.4%, reflecting strong underlying performance.

The Devices segment was a key growth driver in 2025, with revenue increasing by 43.1% to EUR 7.6 million. Capital equipment sales developed well throughout the year. The United States accounted for more than half of the Devices segment revenue. Due to the high share of U.S. dollar-denominated sales, reported revenue and profitability were negatively impacted by the significant weakening of the U.S. dollar against the euro as well as by import tariffs.

Market conditions in the United States proved more turbulent than anticipated, particularly in terms of predictability. While demand fundamentals remained intact, visibility weakened during the year. We expect this reduced predictability and market turbulence in the United States to continue into 2026.

During 2025, Optomed successfully launched the new generation handheld fundus camera Lumo, which has received a positive reception in the market and further strengthens our handheld imaging portfolio.

Software segment revenue amounted to EUR 9.5 million, slightly below the prior year level. Within the Software segment, non-healthcare related consulting business declined at a double-digit rate, while healthcare-related software and services grew at a low single-digit rate. The decline in non-healthcare consulting had a negative impact on both the top line and bottom line of the Software segment. Despite this, the software business continued to provide a stable and scalable revenue base.

The year 2025 was the first full commercial year for Optomed Aurora with AEYE AI. We achieved large recurring revenue base with Aurora AEYE, even though commercialization has progressed slightly behind our original timetable. Significant efforts were made to support commercialization and remove barriers to sales. During the year, we achieved ISO 27001 certification, which is mandatory for many customers, and built integrations with customers' patient information systems. One notable observation has been that sales cycles for Aurora AEYE have been longer than initially anticipated. However, market fundamentals and demand drivers remain strong.

Overall, our competitive position remains strong. Aurora AEYE is currently the only FDA-cleared AI solution available for a handheld fundus camera, and we believe this product-level competitive advantage will be sustained for longer than previously expected. Our Aurora AEYE based recurring revenue has grown every quarter this year and the growth has increased especially in the second half of the year.

EBITDA for the full year amounted to EUR -3.5 million, in line with the previous year. The EBITDA margin improved to -20.6% from -23.0%, reflecting operating leverage from higher revenue and disciplined cost management.

Outlook

Optomed's strategic direction remains unchanged. While we expect continued uncertainty and reduced predictability in the U.S. market environment in 2026, our long-term fundamentals are strong. We will continue to focus on expanding AI-enabled screening solutions, strengthening our market presence, improving sales execution, and driving operational efficiency to support sustainable growth and improved profitability over time.

I would like to thank our employees, customers, partners, and shareholders for their continued trust and commitment.

Sincerely,

Juho Himberg

CEO

Outlook 2026

Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.

Group performance

October - December 2025

In October - December 2025, Group revenue decreased by 5.6 percent to EUR 4,812 (5,099) thousand. Currency-adjusted revenue decreased by 3.9 percent. Devices segment revenue decreased by 6.7 percent to EUR 2,380 (2,551) thousand. Software segment revenue decreased by 4.6 percent to EUR 2,432 (2,549) thousand.

In October - December 2025, the gross margin decreased to 61.5 from 65.1 percent of last year.

EBITDA decreased and it was EUR -1,333 (-812) thousand. The decrease was mainly due to one-time expenses in the Software segment.

EBIT was EUR -1,986 (-1,497) thousand.

In October - December 2025, net financial items amounted to EUR 81 (493) thousand mainly consisting of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

In China, the Company's joint venture has progressed according to the plan, however, no revenue is expected during the next few quarters. The Company's cooperation with top 10 pharma company continued during the quarter with commercial agreement negotiations.

January - December 2025

In January - December 2025, Group revenue increased by 13.7 percent to EUR 17,096 (15,040) thousand. Devices segment's revenue increased by 43.1 percent while the Software segment's revenue decreased by 2.5 percent. Currency-adjusted revenue growth was 15.4 percent.

The gross margin decreased to 63.6 percent from 64.3 percent last year. US import tariffs began to affect gross margin in the second half of the year.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -3,526 (-3,458) thousand and EBIT was EUR -6,042 (-5,957) thousand. Various one-time consulting and other expenses affected EBITDA by approximately half a million euros.

Net financial items amounted to EUR -676 (441) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

Cash flow and financial position

October - December 2025

In October - December 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -127 (318) thousand. Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -539 (-613) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses. Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR 5,236 (-241) thousand. On December 10, 2025, Optomed carried out a directed share issue consisting of 1,760,000 new shares of the company. The issue raised approximately EUR 6.0 million in gross proceeds.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 9,909 (10,467) thousand. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -8,475 (-8,170) thousand at the end of the period.

Net working capital was EUR 768 (1,128) thousand at the end of the period.

January - December 2025

In January - December 2025, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -2,482 (-1,596) thousand.

Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -2,357 (-2,118) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses.

Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR 4,186 (7,081) thousand.

Devices segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Devices segment develops, commercializes, and manufactures easy-to-use, and affordable handheld fundus cameras, that are suitable for any clinic for screening of various eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration).

EUR, thousand Q4/2025 Q4/2024 Change, % 2025 2024 Change, % Revenue 2,380 2,551 -6.7% 7,620 5,326 43.1% Gross profit * 1,305 1,476 -11.6% 4,255 2,778 53.2% Gross margin % * 54.8% 57.9% 55.8% 52.2% EBITDA -119 -115 -2.9% -438 -1,673 73.8% EBITDA margin *, % -5.0% -4.5% -5.7% -31.4% Operating result (EBIT) -566 -589 3.9% -2,119 -3,343 36.6% Operating margin (EBIT) *, % -23.8% -23.1% -27.8% -62.8%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

October - December 2025

In October - December 2025, the Devices segment revenue decreased by 6.7 percent to EUR 2,380 (2,551) thousand.

Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decreased by 3.3 percent. The company received a large order of EUR 1.5 million during the comparison period. Among sales channels, global distributor sales grew significantly during the quarter. Despite the increase in Aurora AEYE revenue, US revenue fell short of last year due to previously mentioned large order of the comparison period. Segment revenue during Q3 was EUR 2.3 million.

The gross margin was 54.8 (57.9) percent.

EBITDA was EUR -119 (-115) thousand or -5.0 (-4.5) percent of revenue.

January - December 2025

In January - December 2025, the Devices segment revenue increased by 43.1 percent to EUR 7,620 (5,326) thousand.

Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue growth was 48.0 percent. Revenue grew very strongly in the United States, where growth was supported by several mid-sized capex orders, especially in the second half of the year. Revenue growth was also supported by the Company's significant growth in the Aurora-AEYE recurring revenue. The Company's global distributor revenue also grew significantly during the year. Revenue in China decreased.

The gross margin increased to 55.8 percent from 52.2 percent. US import tariffs negatively impacted the gross margin.

EBITDA was EUR -438 (-1,673) thousand or -5.7 (-31.4) percent of revenue.

Software segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Software segment develops and commercializes screening software for diabetic retinopathy and cancer screening for healthcare organizations. The segment also distributes off-the-shelf products from selected partners to supplement its own solutions and expertise and provides software consultation to support the Devices segment screening solution projects.

EUR, thousand Q4/2025 Q4/2024 Change, % 2025 2024 Change, % Revenue 2,432 2,549 -4.6% 9,475 9,714 -2.5% Gross profit * 1,656 1,845 -10.2% 6,623 6,889 -3.9% Gross margin % * 68.1% 72.4% 69.9% 70.9% EBITDA 24 429 -94.3% 1,281 1,897 -32.5% EBITDA margin *, % 1.0% 16.8% 13.5% 19.5% Operating result (EBIT) -180 219 -181.9% 453 1,078 -58.0% Operating margin (EBIT) *, % -7.4% 8.6% 4.8% 11.1%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.



October - December 2025

In October - December 2025, the Software segment revenue decreased by 4.6 percent to EUR 2,432 (2,549) thousand. Healthcare related revenue increased however, the non-healthcare consulting revenue continued its decline during the quarter.

Gross margin decreased and was 68.1 (72.4) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 24 (429) thousand or 1.0 (16.8) percent of revenue. EBITDA was negatively impacted by onetime personnel costs and license costs.

January - December 2025

In January - December 2025 the Software segment revenue decreased by 2.5 percent to EUR 9,475 (9,714) thousand. Healthcare related revenue increased, however, the non-healthcare consulting revenue declined significantly during year.

Gross margin was 69.9 (70.9) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 1,281 (1,897) thousand or 13.5 (19.5) percent of revenue. In addition to the aforementioned onetime costs, EBITDA was affected by the weakening profitability of the consulting business as well.

Group-wide expenses

Group-wide expenses relate to functions supporting the entire group such as treasury, group accounting, marketing, legal, HR, and IT.

October - December 2025

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,238 (1,127) thousand.

January - December 2025

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 4,369 (3,692) thousand. The increase in expenses was driven by various one-time consulting expenses and reward programs.

Personnel

Number of personnel at the end of the reporting period.

12/2025 12/2024 Devices 42 47 Software 50 50 Group common 19 18 Total 111 115

Corporate Governance

Optomed complies with Finnish laws and regulations, Optomed's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Optomed's corporate governance statement 2024 is available on the company website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting held on 9 May 2025 adopted the financial statements for the financial period ended on 31 December 2024, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period ended on 31 December 2024 and adopted the Company's Remuneration Report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend will be paid for the year 2024.

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as seven. Catherine Calarco, Ty Lee, Seppo Mäkinen, Petri Salonen and Reijo Tauriainen were re-elected and Leana Wen and Sameer Badlani were elected as new members of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the annual Board remuneration as follows:

Chairman of the Board EUR 36,000

members of the Board EUR 18,000.

In addition, a meeting fee in the amount of EUR 300 is paid to the Chairpersons and EUR 200 to members of the Committees for each Committee meeting. 40 percent of the Board remuneration is paid in Optomed shares and 60 percent in cash. The part of the Board remuneration paid in Optomed shares will, if possible, be conveyed from the treasury shares of the Company in accordance with the authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares. The remuneration will be paid once a year in August, after Optomed's H1 report has been announced.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect KPMG Oy Ab, a firm of authorized public accountants, as the Company's auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has informed the Company that Authorized Public Accountant Heidi Hyry acts as the auditor with principal responsibility. The auditor's remuneration will be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the Company.

The Annual General Meeting approved the authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase Optomed's own shares and to accept them as pledge. Altogether no more than 1,969,330 shares may be repurchased or accepted as pledge. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The number of shares to be issued based on this authorization may not exceed 1,969,330. The Board of Directors is authorized to resolve on all terms and conditions of the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to derogate from the pre-emptive right of the shareholders. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of this Annual General Meeting.

At its meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected from among its members Petri Salonen as its Chairperson. The committee members were elected as follows:

Audit Committee:

Reijo Tauriainen (Chairperson)

Sameer Badlani

Catherine Calarco

Remuneration Committee:

Ty Lee (Chairperson)

Seppo Mäkinen

Leana Wen

Shares and shareholders

The Company has one share series with all shares having the same rights. At the end of the review period Optomed Plc's share capital consisted of 21,453,297 shares and the Company held 22,042 shares in the treasury which approximately corresponds to 0.1 percent of the total amount of the shares and votes. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Directed share issue

Optomed completed a directed share issue consisting of 1,760,000 shares and collected gross proceeds of approximately EUR 6.0 million in December 2025. According to the assessment of the Company, the Share Issue most effectively advances the Company's objectives when compared to alternative equity financing arrangements.

The Board has evaluated other financing alternatives, including various capital markets financing options. In the Board's assessment, such alternatives entail significant costs, extended implementation timelines and material execution uncertainties that would not serve the interests of the Company and its shareholders particularly in light of the Company's capital requirements and the imperative to expeditiously advance the Company's business operations to capitalize its market position. Therefore, the Board of the Company has considered that there is a weighty financial reason for the Company to derogate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights, and according to the Board of the Company, the Share Issue serves the interests of the Company and its shareholders. The Board has accepted the terms and conditions of the Share Issue and the subscriptions made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Issue.

The subscription price was EUR 3.40 per Share. The subscription price represents a discount of approximately 11.1 per cent compared to the closing price of the Company's share on 10 December 2025. The subscription price has been determined through negotiations corresponding to a bookbuilding, involving a limited number of institutional and qualified investors. The investors have been identified on the basis of their investment potential, expertise in the Company and its industry, and knowledge of the Finnish market. The purpose of the procedure has been to ensure the realisation of the financing arrangement and the subscription price being market based. The subscription price was credited in full to the Company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

New shares subscribed for in Optomed Plc's directed share issue have been registered into the Finnish Trade Register, and the shares were admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 12 December 2025.

Risks and uncertainties

Optomed has reviewed its complete risk position after the year end of 2025. The complete risk position is as follows:

GEOPOLITICS

Optomed operates globally.

Geopolitical tensions may impact the competitiveness of Optomed's supply chain or sales, leading to increased costs or causing potential disruptions for example in the form of tariffs. Optomed's devices are manufactured in Thailand and one of the key markets is in the US and, therefore, potential large tariffs between the US and Thailand may have a negative effect on the Company's business prospects in the US.

HIGH QUALITY PRODUCTS

The quality and safety of the Company's products are extremely important for Optomed's competitiveness

The Company may be adversely affected if it fails to continuously develop and update its fundus cameras and software solutions or to identify or integrate new products and product platforms into its offering. The Company's or its partners' products may also be subject to clinical trials, the results of which are critical for the products' regulatory approvals and market acceptance.

STRATEGY AND M&A

The Company may be unsuccessful in fulfilling its strategy or the strategy itself may be unsuccessful

The successful implementation of the Company's strategy depends upon a number of factors, some of which are completely or partially outside the Company's control. The Company has an appropriate risk management function in the context of the size of the Company's operations, however, it may not be able to identify or monitor all relevant risks and determine efficient risk management procedures and responsible persons that may again affect the strategy. The Company is also dependent on its ability to develop and manage varying routes-to-market for its products, the efficiency of its sales channels and its customer and distributor relationships. Further, the Company has an opportunistic view on M&A which by nature include inherent risks. Failure of strategy may force the Company to record write-downs on its goodwill.

MARKET AND COMPETITION

Optomed operates in a niche market that is highly competitive

Optomed operates in the fundus camera market that is developing fast and the competition is sometimes fierce. The market acceptance of the Company's products and solutions is important for our future growth. Optomed recognizes a possibility of new market changing products entering the market. Further, in certain key geographies the client base is limited and, therefore, a loss of a key customer in a key market may adversely affect our revenue streams. In the US, AI-based diabetic retinopathy screenings are reimbursable, and screenings affect HEDIS scores. If there are material changes to reimbursement levels or to the impact on HEDIS scores, it could adversely affect the Company's revenue and growth prospects in the US.

EXTERNAL ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL RISKS AND NATURAL DISASTERS

Optomed operates globally and is thus exposed to various external risks

The Company is exposed to natural disasters taking place in countries where it operates and general and country specific economic political and regulatory risks, which could entail volatile sales in key markets.

SUPPLY CHAIN

Optomed's business is dependent on the effectiveness of purchasing materials, manufacturing and timely distribution

The Company is dependent on contract manufacturers for functioning, efficient and effective production and product assembly. Further, the Company is dependent on suppliers which may affect the Company's ability to supply its customers in a timely manner. In addition, Optomed generates significant US recurring revenue from the Optomed Aurora AEYE solution through a revenue-share model with the AI partner, and therefore the loss or termination of this agreement would pose a material growth related risk to the Company.

SYSTEMS AND INFORMATION

Our operations are increasingly dependent on IT systems

Disruption of the Company's IT systems could inhibit our business operations in a number of ways, including disruption to financial reporting, sales, production and cash flows.

LITIGATION?

Optomed operates globally and is subject to the laws and regulations of multiple jurisdictions

The Company may be negatively affected by legal or administrative proceedings in different countries directed at the Company or third parties due to back-to-back liability, and the Company faces, from time to time, other disputes and claims related to product liability and intellectual property rights, especially in terms of medical devices in different countries that the Company must consider pursuant to applicable laws. These can result in costs and liabilities for the Company and have a negative effect on its financial position and business prospects.

TRADE SECRETS AND PATENTS?

The technologic capabilities are a competitive advantage that the Company must be able to protect.

? Technological capabilities, trade secrets and patents are important for the Company's competitive position, and the Company continuously monitors its IPR portfolio. The Company may not be able to protect its trade secrets and know-how which could lead to losing the competitive advantage the Company has. The Company may also be forced to take actions against parties that violate our IPRs and correspondingly to defend against claims for infringing IPR's of other parties, or seek to agree on the use of IPRs. If the Company is not successful in protecting its IPRs or fails to defend against claims of IPR infringements or to agree on the use of IPRs on favourable terms, this can have a negative effect on the Company's financial position and its prospects.

TALENT & ORGANISATION

A skilled workforce and agile organisation are essential for the continued success of our business

The Company may be adversely affected if it would lose its key personnel or fails to attract the right talent.?

FINANCE

The Company needs external financing to operate and is not currently profitable

The Company is dependent on external financing and the Company may have difficulties accessing additional financing on competitive terms or at all which may again contribute the Company's liquidity risks. The Company is also subject to credit and counterparty risks through its trade receivables.

FOREX

We operate globally and are thus exposed to currency exchange risks

The Company is exposed to foreign exchange rate risks arising from fluctuations in currency exchange rates, especially with regards USD, EUR and RMB. Currency rates, along with demand cycles, can result in significant swings in the prices of the raw materials needed to produce our goods and our sales prices and OPEX.

LEGAL AND REGULATORY



Compliance with laws and regulations is an essential part of Optomed's business operations

Optomed together with its suppliers and distributors operate globally and are subject to various national and regional regulations in the areas of medical devices, product safety, product claims, data protection, intellectual property rights, health and safety, competition, employment, taxes and anti-money laundering and anti- bribery & corruption (AML & ABC). Further, many of the Company's devices are subject to various medical related assessment (including clinical trials), clearance and approval processes that are required to place our products the market. Failure to comply these might lead to loss of sales permits in different markets, product recalls, reputational issues, civil and criminal actions leading to various direct and indirect damages to Optomed and its employees that are not completely covered by Optomed's insurance coverage. Especially, failures with respect to compliance with certain medical devices related regulations and processes may hinder the Company's devices' market access.

The Board's proposal for the distribution of profit

The parent company's non-restricted equity on 31 December 2025, was EUR 28,713,076.88 and the net loss for the financial year was EUR -5,573,210.42. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend will be paid and the non-restricted equity on the outstanding 21,453,297 shares shall be retained and carried forward.

Audit review

The year 2025 Financial statements have been audited. The audit report was issued on February 10, 2026.

Financial reporting in 2026

Interim Report for 1 January - 31 March 2026, 6 May 2026

Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January - 30 June 2026, 14 August 2026

Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2026, 6 November 2026

About Optomed

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.

Alternative Performance Measures

Optomed uses certain alternative performance measures (APMs) with the purpose to provide a better understanding of how the business develops. These APMs, as defined, cannot be fully compared with other companies' APMs.

Alternative Performance Measures Definition Gross profit Revenue + Other operating income - Materials and services expenses Gross margin, % Gross profit / Revenue EBITDA Operating result before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses EBITDA margin, % EBITDA / Revenue Operating result Profit/loss after depreciation, amortization and impairment losses Operating margin, % Operating result / Revenue Adjusted operating result Operating result excluding items affecting comparability Adjusted operating margin, % Adjusted operating result / Revenue Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability Adjusted EBITDA margin, % Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue Items affecting comparability Material items outside ordinary course of business including restructuring costs, net gains or losses from sale of business operations or other non-current assets, strategic development projects, external advisory costs related to capital reorganisation, impairment charges on non-current assets incurred in connection with restructurings, compensation for damages and transaction costs related to business acquisitions. Net Debt Interest-bearing liabilities (borrowings from financial institutions, government loans and subordinated loans) - cash and cash equivalents (excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16) Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM), times Net Debt / EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM) Net Debt /

Adjusted EBITDA (LTM), times Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM) Earnings per share Net result / Weighted average number of outstanding shares Equity ratio, % Total equity / Total assets R&D expenses Employee benefit expenses for R&D personnel and other operational expenses related to R&D activities

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures

In thousand of Euro Q4/2025 Q4/2024 2025 2024 Revenue 4,812 5,099 17,096 15,040 Other operating income 2 0 5 10 Material and services -1,853 -1,778 -6,222 -5,374 Gross profit 2,961 3,321 10,878 9,676 Operating result (EBIT) -1,986 -1,497 -6,042 -5,957 Items affecting comparability Specific credit risk percent change 0 279 0 662 Adjusted EBIT -1,986 -1,218 -6,042 -5,295 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 653 686 2,516 2,499 Adjusted EBITDA -1,333 -532 -3,526 -2,796

Consolidated income statement

In thousands of euro Q4/2025 Q4/2024 2025 2024 Revenue 4,812 5,099 17,096 15,040 Other operating income 2 0 5 10 Materials and services -1,853 -1,778 -6,222 -5,374 Employee benefit expenses -3,063 -2,631 -9,950 -8,931 Depreciation, amortization and Impairment losses -653 -686 -2,516 -2,499 Other operating expenses -1,230 -1,502 -4,454 -4,204 Operating result -1,986 -1,497 -6,042 -5,957 Finance income 134 758 580 1,217 Finance expenses -54 -265 -1,256 -776 Net finance expenses 81 493 -676 441 Profit (loss) before income taxes -1,905 -1,004 -6,718 -5,516 Income tax expense 19 15 77 66 Loss for the period -1,885 -989 -6,640 -5,450 Loss for the period attributable to Owners of the parent company -1,885 -989 -6,640 -5,450 Weighted average number of shares 19,810,521 18,675,167 19,810,521 18,675,167 Basic loss per share (euro) -0.10 -0.05 -0.34 -0.29



Consolidated condensed comprehensive income statement

In thousands of euro Q4/2025 Q4/2024 2025 2024 Loss for the period -1,885 -989 -6,640 -5,450 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation difference -59 -406 855 -329 Other comprehensive income, net of tax -59 -406 855 -329 Total comprehensive loss attributable to Owners of the parent company -1,945 -1,395 -5,785 -5,778

Consolidated balance sheet

In thousands of euro December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 4,256 4,256 Development costs 8,739 8,288 Customer relationships 499 721 Technology 229 331 Other intangible assets 365 370 Total intangible assets 14,089 13,965 Tangible assets 894 652 Right-of-use assets 1,212 1,456 Deferred tax assets 13 12 Total non-current assets 16,208 16,085 Current assets Inventories 2,382 1,961 Trade and other receivables 3,474 3,268 Cash and cash equivalents 9,909 10,467 Total current assets 15,765 15,695 Total assets 31,973 31,781

In thousands of euro December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 EQUITY Share capital 80 80 Share premium 504 504 Reserve for invested non-restricted equity 65,224 59,608 Translation differences 861 6 Retained earnings -36,012 -31,111 Profit (loss) for the financial year -6,640 -5,450 Total equity 24,016 23,637 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 0 790 Government loans 371 521 Lease liabilities 835 1,017 Deferred tax liabilities 157 234 Total Non-current liabilities 1,363 2,561 Current liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 789 794 Government loans 274 193 Lease liabilities 442 495 Trade and other payables 5,088 4,101 Total current liabilities 6,593 5,583 Total liabilities 7,956 8,144 Total equity and liabilities 31,973 31,781

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested non-restricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Balance at January 1, 2025 80 504 59,608 6 -36,560 23,637 Comprehensive income Loss for the period -6,640 -6,640 Other comprehensive income Translation differences 855 855 Total comprehensive income for the period 855 -6,640 -5,785 Transactions with owners of the company Share issue 5,565 5,565 Share based payments 51 51 Share options 549 549 Total transactions with owners of the company 5,616 549 6,165 Balance at December 31, 2025 80 504 65,224 861 -42,652 24,016

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested non-restricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Balance at

January 1, 2024 80 504 50,936 334 -31,493 20,361 Comprehensive income Loss for the period -5,450 -5,450 Other comprehensive income Translation differences -329 -329 Total comprehensive income for the period -329 -5,450 -5,778 Transactions with owners of the company Share issue 7,322 7,322 Share based payments 43 43 Share options 1,307 382 1,689 Total transactions with owners of the company 8,672 382 9,054 Balance at

December 31, 2024 80 504 59,608 6 -36,560 23,637

Consolidated cash flow statement

In thousands of euro Q4/2025 Q4/2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the financial year -1,885 -989 -6,640 -5,450 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 653 686 2,516 2,499 Finance income and finance expenses -17 -446 430 -466 Other adjustments 120 401 537 653 Cash flows before change in net working capital -1,129 -349 -3,158 -2,764 Change in net working capital: Change in trade and other receivables (increase -153 -483 -483 -335 Change in inventories (increase 69 766 -492 901 Change in trade and other payables (increase 1,112 407 1,701 688 Cash flows before finance items -101 341 -2,431 -1,510 Interest paid -13 -27 -54 -115 Other finance expenses paid -27 -59 -112 -121 Interest received 13 63 115 151 Net cash from operating activities (A) -127 318 -2,482 -1,596 Cash flows from investing activities Capitalization of development expenses -361 -468 -1,796 -1,843 Acquisition of tangible assets -178 -145 -561 -275 Net cash used in investing activities (B) -539 -613 -2,357 -2,118 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from share subscriptions 5,984 207 5,984 9,182 Share issue transaction costs -419 0 -419 -553 Repayment of loans and borrowings -199 -323 -863 -1,053 Repayment of lease liabilities -130 -125 -517 -494 Net cash from financing activities (C) 5,236 -241 4,186 7,081 Net cash from (used in) operating, investing and financing activities (A+B+C) 4,570 -536 -653 3,367 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,313 10,963 10,467 7,118 Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held 25 40 95 -19 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9,909 10,467 9,909 10,467

Selected notes

Corporate information and basis of accounting

Corporate information

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology group (hereafter 'Optomed' or 'Group') that specialises in handheld fundus cameras and solutions for screening of blinding eye diseases, established in 2004.

The Group's parent company, Optomed Plc (hereafter the 'Company'), is a Finnish public limited liability company established under the laws of Finland, and its business ID is 1936446-1. It is domiciled in Oulu, Finland and the Company's registered address is Yrttipellontie 1, 90230 Oulu, Finland.

Basis of accounting

Optomed's consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The preparation of this financial statements bulletin also takes into account the amendments to IFRS standards that have become effective by January 1, 2025. This financial report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and it should be read in conjunction with Group's annual consolidated financial statements

All presented figures have been rounded so the sum of the individual figures may differ from the presented total figure.

Financial ratios have been calculated using exact figures.

This report has been authorized for issue by the company's board of directors.

Critical management judgments and related estimates and assumptions

The preparation of financial statements under IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period as well as the reported amounts of income and expenses during the reporting period. These estimates and assumptions are based on historical experience and other justified assumptions, such as future expectations, that Optomed management believes are reasonable under the circumstances at the end of the reporting period and the time when they were made.

Although these estimates are based on management's best knowledge of current events and actions, actual results may ultimately differ from those estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an on-going basis and when preparing financial statements. Changes in accounting estimates may be necessary if there are changes in the circumstances on which the estimate was based, or as a result of new information or more experience. Such changes are recognized in the period in which the estimate or the assumption is revised.

Use of judgment and estimates

Judgements that management has made in the process of applying accounting policies and that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the financial statements, relate to the following areas:

- capitalization of development costs: determination of development expenditure eligible for capitalization

- impairment testing of development expenditures

Reportable segments

Q4/2025

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 2,380 2,432 0 4,812 Net operating expenses -1,076 -776 0 -1,851 Margin 1,305 1,656 0 2,961 Depreciation and amortization -447 -204 -2 -653 Other expenses -1,423 -1,632 -1,238 -4,294 Operating result -566 -180 -1,240 -1,986 Finance items 0 0 81 81 Profit/Loss before tax expense -566 -180 -1,159 -1,905

Q4/2024

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 2,551 2,549 0 5,099 Net operating expenses -1,074 -704 0 -1,778 Margin 1,476 1,845 0 3,321 Depreciation and amortization -474 -210 -2 -686 Other expenses -1,592 -1,415 -1,126 -4,133 Operating result -589 219 -1,127 -1,497 Finance items 0 0 493 493 Profit/Loss before tax expense -589 219 -634 -1,004

2025

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 7,620 9,475 0 17,096 Net operating expenses -3,365 -2,853 0 -6,217 Margin 4,255 6,623 0 10,878 Depreciation and amortization -1,682 -828 -6 -2,516 Other expenses -4,693 -5,342 -4,369 -14,404 Operating result -2,119 453 -4,375 -6,042 Finance items 0 0 -676 -676 Profit/Loss before tax expense -2,119 453 -5,051 -6,718

2024

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 5,326 9,714 0 15,040 Net operating expenses -2,548 -2,825 9 -5,364 Margin 2,778 6,889 9 9,676 Depreciation and amortization -1,670 -819 -9 -2,499 Other expenses -4,451 -4,992 -3,692 -13,135 Operating result -3,343 1,078 -3,692 -5,957 Finance items 0 0 441 441 Profit/Loss before tax expense -3,343 1,078 -3,250 -5,516

Disaggregation of revenue

Geographical distribution

In thousands of euro Q4/2025 Q4/2024 2025 2024 Finland 2,348 2,446 9,149 9,340 Rest of the Europe 370 188 1,406 1,034 Rest of the World 2,094 2,466 6,540 4,667 Total 4,812 5,099 17,096 15,040

Distribution by revenue recognition date

In thousands of euro Q4/2025 Q4/2024 Q1-Q4/2025 2024 Products and services transferred at a point in time 3,308 69% 3,727 73% 11,418 67% 10,405 69% Services transferred

over time 1,504 31% 1,372 27% 5,678 33% 4,635 31% Total 4,812 5,099 17,096 15,040

Advances Received and Deferred Revenue

In thousands of euro December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Trade receivables 2,756 2,411 Assets related to customer contracts 2,756 2,411 Advances received 133 98 Deferred Revenue 545 305 Liabilities related to customer contracts 678 402

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses Q4/2025 Q4/2024 2025 2024 Sales and marketing -166 -247 -874 -707 Research and development -168 -105 -413 -297 General and administration -897 -1,151 -3,167 -3,200 Total operating expenses -1,230 -1,502 -4,454 -4,204



Other operating expenses also comprise changes in expected credit losses and realized credit losses.

Tangible assets

In thousands of euro Machinery and equipment 2025 Machinery and equipment 2024 Cost Balance at January 1 4,016 3,724 Additions 616 292 Balance at End of Period 4,632 4,016 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses Balance at January 1 -3,364 -3,015 Depreciation -374 -349 Balance at end of period -3,738 -3,364 Carrying amount at January 1 652 710 Carrying amount at December 31 894 652

Leases

Leased tangible assets

In thousands of euro Business premises Cars Total 1.1.2025 1,424 32 1,456 Additions to right-of-use assets 282 0 282 Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets -505 -21 -526 31.12.2025 1,201 11 1,212

In thousands of euro Business premises Cars Total 1.1.2024 1,419 53 1,472 Additions to right-of-use assets 498 0 498 Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets -493 -21 -514 31.12.2024 1,424 32 1,456

Lease liabilities In thousands of euro 31.12.2025 31.12.2024 Current 442 495 Non-current 835 1,017 Total 1,277 1,512

The above liabilities are presented on the line item Lease liabilities (non-current / current) in the consolidated balance sheet, based on their maturity.

Intangible assets and goodwill

At December 31, 2025

In thousands of euro Goodwill Development costs Customer relationships Technology Other intangible assets Total Cost Balance at January 1 4,256 17,864 2,222 1,023 1,205 26,570 Additions 0 1,674 0 0 66 1,740 Balance at December 31 4,256 19,538 2,222 1,023 1,270 28,309 Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses - Balance at January 1 0 -9,576 -1,501 -692 -835 -12,605 Amortization 0 -1,222 -222 -102 -70 -1,616 Balance at December 31 0 -10,798 -1,723 -794 -905 -14,220 Carrying amount at January 1 4,256 8,288 721 331 370 13,965 Carrying amount at December 31 4,256 8,739 499 229 365 14,089

At December 31, 2024

In thousands of euro Goodwill Development costs Customer relationships Technology Other intangible assets Total Cost Balance at January 1 4,256 16,067 2,222 1,023 1,147 24,715 Additions 0 1,797 0 0 58 1,855 Balance at December 31 4,256 17,864 2,222 1,023 1,205 26,570 Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses - Balance at January 1 0 -8,336 -1,280 -590 -763 -10,969 Amortization 0 -1,049 -221 -102 -72 -1,445 Impairment losses 0 -191 0 0 0 -191 Balance at December 31 0 -9,576 -1,501 -692 -835 -12,605 Carrying amount at January 1 4,256 7,731 942 433 384 13,746 Carrying amount at December 31 4,256 8,288 721 331 370 13,965

Financial assets

In thousands of euro 31.12.2025 31.12.2024 Trade receivables Other trade receivables 2,756 2,411 Total trade receivables 2,756 2,411 Cash and cash equivalents 9,909 10,467 Total 12,665 12,878

Exposure to credit risk and loss allowance

Chinese customer's trade receivables EUR 1,099 thousand have been written down at the end of Q4 2024. Specific loss allowance is at 100%.

In thousands of euro Gross carrying amount Weighted av. loss rate% Loss allowance At December 31, 2025 Current (not past due) 2,200 0.50% 11 Past due 1-30 days 78 1.50% 1 31-60 days 71 4% 3 61-90 days 272 9% 24 More than 90 days past due 199 12% 24 Total 2,819 63

In thousands of euro Gross carrying amount Weighted av. loss rate% Loss allowance At December 31, 2024 Current (not past due) 2,314 0.50% 12 Past due 1-30 days 67 1.50% 1 31-60 days 31 4% 1 61-90 days 9 9% 1 More than 90 days past due 6 12% 1 Specific loss allowance 0 100% 0 Total 2,427 15

Financial liabilities

In thousands of euro December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Non-current financial liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 0 790 Government loans 371 521 Lease liabilities 835 1,017 Total 1,206 2,328 Current financial liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 789 794 Government loans 274 193 Lease liabilities 442 495 Trade payables 1,159 891 Total 2,664 2,373 Total financial liabilities 3,870 4,700

Fair values - financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.

Optomed considers that the carrying amounts of the financial liabilities measured at amortized cost substantially equal to their fair values.

Financial covenants

Optomed's borrowings from financial institutions contain a financial covenant (equity ratio).

Optomed has to comply with the financial covenant terms specified in the loan agreement terms at the financial year-end. Equity ratio is calculated using the agreed formula. The table below summarizes the Group's financial covenant term and compliance during the reporting period.

Covenant term Actual ratio Applicable level OP loan equity ratio At December 31, 2025 35% 88.8% Optomed Group At December 31, 2024 35% 87.1% Optomed Group

Company's Equity ratio is calculated as follows.

OP loan equity ratio calculation formula: Adjusted equity/(Balance sheet total- received advances-goodwill)

Optomed was in compliance with the covenant as at December 31.2025.

Related party transactions

In thousands of euro Revenues Trade receivables Other expenses Jan 1 - Dec 31 2025 0 0 -128 Jan 1 - Dec 31 2024 0 0 -92

Revenue and trade receivables and some of the other expenses relate to the major shareholders of Optomed Ltd considered to be related parties to the parent company.

Other expenses consist of consulting fees paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and members of the Board.

Events after the review period

Optomed has renegotiated its OP loans and government loans payment terms. Based on the decisions received government loans were extended two years and OP loans 6 to 12 months.