Key Developments Q4/25:

Revenues EUR 874 m 18.4 adj. EBITDA margin, above the midpoint of guidance

above the midpoint of guidance +8 growth yoy in like-for-like semiconductor core portfolio at constant FX

in like-for-like semiconductor core portfolio at constant FX FCF of EUR 144m (excluding extraordinary inflows according to IAS 19)

(excluding extraordinary inflows according to IAS 19) 'Re-establish the Base' (RtB) savings target reached one year ahead of plan with realized run-rate savings of approx. EUR 220 m

Key Developments FY25:

Revenue EUR 3,323 m, 18.3 adj. EBITDA margin (+150 bps yoy)

+7 growth yoy in like-for-like semiconductor core portfolio at constant FX

in like-for-like semiconductor core portfolio at constant FX All-time high semiconductor design wins exceeding EUR 5 bn in 2025

exceeding EUR 5 bn in 2025 FCF of EUR 144 m (adjusted for exceptional additional cash-in according to IAS 19)

Strategy Update:

EUR 200 m partial re-purchase of 2027 convertible bond on 16 January 2026

Sale of non-optical sensor business for EUR 570 m in cash to Infineon on 3 February 2026

for EUR 570 m in cash to Infineon on 3 February 2026 Pro-forma leverage cut to 2.5 x considering EUR 670 m cash-in from divestments

considering EUR 670 m cash-in from divestments Creating the leader in Digital Photonics focusing on intelligent optical semiconductor emitting sensing technologies

focusing on intelligent optical semiconductor emitting sensing technologies New 2030 Financial Targets : Semiconductors: mid-to-high single digit revenue CAGR, 25 adj. EBITDA; Group: FCF EUR 200 m, leverage ratio 2.

: mid-to-high single digit revenue CAGR, 25 adj. EBITDA; FCF EUR 200 m, leverage ratio 2. New 'Simplify' savings transformation program, targeting additional EUR 200m run-rate savings by FY28 and impacting around 2,000 employees, roughly half of them in Europe

Outlook Q1/26 and Comments on FY26

Q1/26: revenues EUR 760 m , adj. EBITDA margin of 15 +/- 1.5 %, at an assumed EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.19 , in line with typical Q4/Q1 seasonality and expected deconsolidation effect from closing the sale of Specialty lamps to Ushio Inc.

, adj. of at an assumed exchange rate of , in line with typical Q4/Q1 seasonality and expected deconsolidation effect from closing the sale of Specialty lamps to Ushio Inc. FY26: Given the divestments and a weaker USD, the company anticipates a modest year-over-year softening in revenue and foresees adjusted EBITDA to be negatively affected by various one-off impacts related to the divestments, stranded costs, higher precious-metal prices and other factors.

ams OSRAM posts Q4 above mid-point of guidance, delivers EUR 144 m FCF in FY25 and launches EUR 200 m 'Simplify' transformation and savings program

"Last year marked an important step towards creating the leader in Digital Photonics. The 'Re-establish-the Base' program homed in savings one year faster than planned and our profitability improved despite heavy headwinds. Furthermore, our semiconductor core grew in line with our semiconductor growth model and our technological edge secured €5 billion in new design wins." said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM.

"With our announced divestitures and the new 'Simplify' transformation and savings program, we are sharpening our competitiveness and regaining the financial freedom to invest purposefully in our growth. We fully focus on our future as the Digital Photonics Powerhouse uniquely positioned to capture the major Digital Photonics inflection points in automotive, AR smart glasses, biosensing, robotics, AI data-center interconnects and beyond." added Aldo Kamper.

Q4/25 Business and Earnings Summary

EUR millions (except per share data) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ Q4 2024 YoY Revenues 874 853 +2 882 -1 EBITDA margin adj. %1) 18.4 % 19.5 -110 bps 17.0 +140 bps EBITDA adj. 1) 161 166 -3 150 +7 Net result adj. 1) 35 27 +30 3 +1,067 Diluted EPS (adj., in EUR) 0.35 0.27 +30 0.03 +1,067

1) Adjusted for microLED strategy adaption expenses, M&A-related, other transformation and share-based compensation costs, results from investments in associates and sale of businesses.

In Q4, group revenues came in with EUR 874 million above the midpoint of the guided range of EUR 790 to 890 million. Reported revenues increased by 2 quarter-over-quarter due to a strong seasonal automotive-lamps aftermarket upswing. At a constant EUR/USD exchange rate, revenues would have been more than EUR 50 million higher.

Year-over-year, group revenues remained essentially flat, mainly due to the weaker US dollar and the discontinued non-core semiconductor business. Like-for-like, at a constant EUR/USD exchange rate and only considering the core portfolio, revenues would have been up by approx. 8 both for the group and the semiconductor core portfolio.

Adj. EBITDA margin (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) came in at 18.4 above the midpoint of the guided range.

Adj. net result came in positive at EUR 35 million on the back of improved profitability, slightly positive foreign currency valuation and a positive deferred tax impact besides the typical, recurring quarterly adjustments of transformation cost, purchase price allocation and share-based compensation.

Q4/25 Cash Generation Balance Sheet Update

Comparable Free cash flow - defined as operating cash flow including net interest paid minus cash flow from CAPEX after grants plus proceeds from divestments - came in positive with EUR 144 million, which also includes Austrian government grants under the European Chips Act, but excludes an extraordinary inflow according to IAS 19 from changing the benefit trustee. A year ago, this figure stood at EUR 188 million, when free cash flow was dominated by a significant customer prepayment of approx. EUR 225 million. Consequently, year-over-year, the underlying free cash flow from normal operations improved significantly.

The net debt position decreased significantly to EUR 1,078 million end of Q4/25 after EUR 1,581 million in the previous quarter due to the sharp increase in cash on hand. The equivalent value of the Sale-and-Lease Back (SLB) Malaysia transaction increased by EUR 18 million due to a net effect of quarterly accrued interest and MYR exchange rate changes.

The Group held approx. 88 of OSRAM Licht AG shares at the end of Q4/25.

EUR millions Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ Q4 2024 YoY FCF (incl. net interest paid, adj.)1) 1441) 43 +235 2 +7,100 Cash on hand 1,483 979 +51 1,098 +35 Net debt 1,078 1,581 -32 1,413 -24 Kulim-2 SLB (Sale-and-Lease-Back) 440 422 +4 441 -0 Net debt (incl. SLB) 1,518 2,003 -24 1,854 -18 OSRAM minority put options 2) 505 517 -2 585 -14

1) In Q4 2025, IFRS reported FCF stood at EUR 535 million containing an extraordinary inflow from changing the pension trustee according to IAS19. 2) Liability as part of 'other financial liabilities'

Q4/25 Business Unit (BU) Results Industry Update

Semiconductor Business

EUR millions Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ Q4 2024 YoY Opto Semiconductors (OS) Revenue 330 365 -9 350 -6 EBITDA margin adj. % 21.9 % 22.6 -70 bps 14.6 +730 bps EBITDA adj. 72 82 -12 51 +41 CMOS Sensors ASICs (CSA) Revenue 265 271 -2 258 +3 EBITDA margin adj. % 16.1 % 23.6 -750 bps 21.3 -520 bps EBITDA adj. 42 64 -34 55 -22 Semiconductors by industry Automotive 219 239 -8 240 -9 I&M 175 174 +1 158 +11 Consumer 202 224 -10 210 -4

Semiconductor revenues stood at EUR 595 million in Q4/25, compared to EUR 608 million a year ago. Growth in the core portfolio, especially with new sensor products, made up for the divested or discontinued non-core portfolio. The comparable growth in semiconductors was approx. 8 %, when corrected for the EUR/USD exchange rate (approx. EUR 40 million) and the phased-out non-core portfolio (approx. EUR 20 million) in line with the mid-term target growth corridor of the semiconductor target operating model.

Optical Semiconductors (OS)

The typical seasonal downswing into the fourth quarter, particularly in the automotive and horticulture segments, was more pronounced this year. The automotive supply chain continued to operate with very low inventories, and short-term ordering remained the norm. Adj. EBITDA decreased to EUR 72 million compared to EUR 82 million in Q3 in line with gross profit fall-through.

CMOS Sensors ASICs (CSA):

Revenues came in stronger than typical seasonality would indicate and did only decrease quarter-over-quarter by 2 (from EUR 271 million to EUR 265 million). This was driven by a strong consumer business and a gradually improving industrial medical business. Adj. EBITDA dropped to EUR 43 million in Q4/25 compared to EUR 64 million in the third quarter due to unfavorable product-mix effects.

Semiconductors industry dynamics

Automotive:

Although inventory correction in the LED supply chain had come to an end, the supply-chain continued to operate with very lean inventory levels and no sign of restocking, which weighed on demand. At the same time, customers maintained a very short-term ordering pattern. Regionally, China remains the most competitive market, driven by the intense competition amongst the large number of local OEMs.

Industrial Medical (I&M):

End-markets showed partial stabilization. The professional lighting business performed in line with expectations, while the horticulture segment declined in accordance with typical seasonal patterns. Industrial automation improved gradually and medical order intake stabilized. In the mass market, Europe and the Americas delivered relatively stronger performance compared with China. In medical, the market continued to show signs of stabilization.

Consumer:

Demand for new products overall remained strong, indeed stronger than typical seasonal patterns would suggest.

Lamps Systems Business (traditional auto industrial lamps)

Lamps Systems represented approx. 32 of Q4/25 group revenues. A higher than typical seasonal upswing drove the strong quarter-over-quarter increase.

EUR millions Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ Q4 2024 YoY Revenue 280 216 +30 275 +2 EBITDA margin adj. % 18.2% 13.2 +500 bps 18.2 +0 bps EBITDA adj. 51 28 +82 50 +2

Revenues in Specialty Lamps remained at a typical level and were almost unchanged compared to the previous quarter. Adj. EBITDA increased strongly to EUR 51 million driven by the fall-through from higher revenues.

Implementation of Balance Sheet Improvement Plan

Under its accelerated and comprehensive plan to deleverage its balance sheet (announced 30 April 2025), the company has signed two agreements to divest its Entertainment Industry ('Specialty') Lamps business to Ushio Inc. for approx. EUR 100 million net, signed 29 July 2025, and its non-optical mixed-signal sensor business to Infineon for EUR 570 million, signed on 3 February 2026.

As of 31 December 2025, the company held EUR 1,483 million in cash.

This results in net debt of EUR 1,518 million excluding the outstanding OSRAM minority put options and EUR 2,023 million including them. Based on LTM adjusted EBITDA of EUR 608 million for FY25, the net-debt-to-LTM-adjusted-EBITDA ratio stood at 2.5 and 3.3, respectively.

Considering the combined EUR 670 million proceeds from the two agreed transactions, net debt will decline to EUR 1,353 million (incl. 100% of the OSRAM Licht AG minority put options). Adjusted for the divested businesses, LTM adj. EBITDA amounts to approx. EUR 533 million.

This results in a pro-forma leverage ratio of net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA of roughly 2.5, down from 3.3 previously.

Balance sheet leverage

IFRS book values [EUR millions] 31.12.2025 Leverage1) Pro-forma

post-closing Leverage2) (pro-forma) Adj. EBITDA 608 pro-forma 533 Cash (1,483) (1,283) Deal Proceeds (post closing)5) (670) Other Financial Debt 167 167 2027 EUR Convertible Bond (2.125%) 715 5154) 2029 EUR Senior Unsecured Note (10.50%) 1,031 1,031 2029 USD Senior Unsecured Note (12.25%) 648 648 SLB Malaysia transaction 440 440 Total debt 3,001 2,801 Net debt (incl. SLB) 1,518 2.5 848 1.6 Outstanding OSRAM - Put Options3) 505 505 Total net debt (incl. OSRAM Put Options) 2,023 3.3 1,353 2.5

1) Leverage definition: net debt LTM adj. EBITDA 2) Leverage definition: pro forma net debt LTM adj. EBITDA, assuming approx. EUR 533 m adj. EBITDA ('2025 less divested adj. EBITDA' 3) Assuming 100% tendering of outstanding OSRAM Put Options upon final verdict. 4) Incl. 199.9m buyback of convertible in January 2026. 5) Total deal proceeds of 670m € 570 m from selling non-optical mixed-signal business approx. 100 m from selling specialty lamps business.

Upon completion of the full plan including a solution for the Kulim-2 Sale-and-Lease-Back the company expects to reduce its net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA leverage ratio to below 2. In total, this will materially lower the amount requiring refinancing, bring annual interest expenses below EUR 150 million, and further strengthen operating cash flow.

Creating the Leader in Digital Photonics

Upon closing, ams OSRAM will emerge as a focused semiconductor photonics powerhouse the pure-play leader in Digital Photonics. The company brings together the industry's broadest portfolio of cutting-edge optical emitter and sensor technologies, complemented by advanced driver and power-management IC capabilities. Across many segments, customers benefit from geopolitically resilient, vertically integrated supply chains.

Following a transition phase to align the organization, infrastructure and cost base with this new focus within the framework of its new transformation and savings program 'Simplify', the company sees significant mid- and long-term growth and margin expansion opportunities driven by the global Digital Photonics megatrend.

The presentation and a replay of the conference call from 4 February 2026 can be found here:

Presentation: ams OSRAM creating the leader in digital photonics

Conference call script: ams-osram-creating-the-leader-in-digital-photonics-call-script

Conference call replay: Analysts Investors Conference

2030 Over-the-Cycle Financial Targets

Following the transition including the implementation of the 'Simplify' savings and transformation program, the reduction of annual interest expenses below EUR 150 million, and the realization of growth vectors across the Digital Photonics megatrend the company aims to achieve the following Over-the-Cycle Financial Targets for 2030:

2030 Semiconductors Group2) Revenue growth Mid- to high single digit CAGR EBITDA margin (adj.) = 25 % CAPEX ~8 of Sales Free Cash Flow > 200 million EUR Leverage (Net debt1) adj. EBITDA) < 2

1) net debt (long-term debt short-term debt Kulim-II Sale-and-Lease-Back OSRAM minority shares) less cash-on-hand 2) Group includes traditional auto lamps business (flat revenues and 13 to 15% adj. EBITDA expected)

Digital Photonics Driving Future Growth

Digital Photonics is the core engine of our future growth the digitalization of light emission and optical sensing by combining advanced emitters, sensors and electronics. This technology enhances how physical environments interact with light, enabling dynamic lighting, light-based design, projection as a display, light enabled sensing, treatment, directed energy and high-speed data communication. These capabilities underpin major global megatrends including ADAS, autonomous driving, AR/VR, AI, robotics, smart health and smart devices.

ams OSRAM's proprietary 'Digital Light' technology awarded the German Future Award in 2024 marks a breakthrough after a decade of development. Its first commercial adoption came through high pixel automotive forward lighting under the EVIYOS brand. With more than EUR 500 million in design wins already secured, this technology has a clear growth trajectory. As pixel sizes shrink and the color range expands, 'Digital Light' becomes a compelling projection engine for everyday AR glasses. Looking ahead, optimized micro emitter arrays could make it a relevant solution for high bandwidth, low power, low-cost optical interconnects in AI data centers. 'Digital Light' thus offers significant mid- and long-term growth potential.

ams OSRAM has also built a differentiated leadership position in digitalized optical sensors that already contributes triple-digit-million Euro revenues, today. Its comprehensive portfolio spanning ambient light, proximity, flicker, time of flight, bio, spectral, ultra-violet (UV), infra-red (IR), temperature and force touch sensors sets industry benchmarks across display management, camera enhancement and numerous adjacent applications. This business carries substantial medium and long-term growth opportunities.

The company's unique expertise in spectral sensing was further recognized in 2024, when the Austrian government awarded EUR 225 million under the European Chips Act to establish a first-of-a-kind manufacturing facility combining CMOS, TSV (Through-Silicon-Via) and advanced optical filters.

Traditional Automotive Lamps business for funding growth in semis and internal financing

The traditional automotive lamps and after-market business will remain part of the Group's portfolio. This segment is intended to stay revenue-stable and optimized for profitability, typically delivering 13 to 15 adjusted EBITDA per year. Generating around EUR 90 million of steady annual cash flow, it serves as a reliable internal funding source supporting the transition and growth of the semiconductor business, while contributing to debt service and further deleveraging.

FY25 Summary Review

EUR millions (except per share data) FY 2025 FY 2024 YoY Revenues 3,323 3,428 -3% Therein Lamps Systems 938 1,000 -6 % Therein Semiconductors IFRS reported revenues 2,385 2,429 -2 % Therein Semiconductor core portfolio at constant FX 2,367 2,205 +7 % EBITDA margin adj. 1) 18.3 % 16.8 +150 bps EBITDA adj. 1) 608 575 +6 Net result adj. 1) 57 27 +111 Net result IFRS -129 -785 +84 Diluted EPS (adj., in EUR) 0.56 0.03 +1,767 Comparable FCF (incl. net interest paid, adj. for IAS 19 inflow) 144 12 +1,100

1) Adjusted for microLED strategy adaption expenses, M&A-related, other transformation and share-based compensation costs, results from investments in associates and sale of businesses.

Group revenues softened by 3 from EUR 3.43 billion in FY24 to EUR 3.32 billion in FY25, primarily due to the weaker USD (approx. EUR 80 million) and the phasing out of non-core semi portfolio (more than EUR 100 million) besides a reduction in traditional OEM lamps revenues in line with fewer and fewer new cars being equipped with traditional lamps.

The semiconductor core portfolio (excluding exited non-core activities within the Re-establish-the-Base framework) at constant exchange rate, grew by 7 in FY2025 compared to the previous Calendar Year.

The company continues to win meaningfully new business across a wide customer base underpinning its structural growth targets in its core semiconductor business. 2025 semiconductor design wins surpassed EUR 5 billion, marking a record level and reflecting strong traction across all core segments, led by automotive.

Group profitability improved to 18.3 adj. EBITDA margin in FY25 from 16.8 in FY24, due to the accelerated implementation of its 'Re-establish the Base' program, with approx. EUR 220 million realized run-rate savings. With that, the implemented run-rate savings are one year ahead of plan.

Free Cash Flow significantly increased year-over-year. Free Cash Flow excluding an extraordinary inflow according to IAS 19 came in with EUR 144 million in FY25, after EUR 12 million in FY24.

Guidance for the first quarter 2026

Business guidance

EUR millions Q1 2026 low mid high Revenue 710 760 810 quarter-over-quarter -19 -13 -7 EBITDA margin adj. % 13.5 % 15.0 % 16.5 %

For its traditional automotive lamps business, the company expects a quarter-over-quarter decline in line with the typical seasonal pattern of the lighting season. In addition, the planned early-March 2026 closing of the sale of the Entertainment and Specialty Lamps business to Ushio Inc. will lead to the deconsolidation of roughly EUR 10 million in revenue in Q1/26. As a result, Q1 guidance reflects only two months of Specialty Lamps revenue and adjusted EBITDA, implying an additional sequential revenue impact of around 1 from Q4 to Q1 on group level.

For its semiconductor business, the company expects:

Automotive: seasonally declining demand and continued muted, short-term order patterns.

Industrial Medical: development in line with a gradual market recovery.

Consumer: typical seasonal downturn.

Overall, the semiconductor business is expected to follow its usual seasonal pattern with a softer first quarter.

As a result, the Group expects first quarter revenues to land in a range of EUR 710 to 810 million assuming a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.19. The impact of the weaker USD on revenues compared to a year ago is of the order of EUR 50 million.

The company expects adj. EBITDA to come in at 15.0 +/-1.5 in line with revenue.

Comments on FY26

Given the divestments and a weaker USD, the company anticipates a modest year-over-year softening in revenue and foresees adjusted EBITDA to be negatively affected by various one-off impacts related to the divestments, stranded costs, higher precious-metal prices and other factors.

Additional Information

Additional financial information as well as a comprehensive investor presentation for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 is available on the company website.

ams OSRAM will host a press call as well as a conference call for analysts and investors on the fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Tuesday, 10 February 2026. The conference call for analysts and investors will start at 9:45 a.m. CET and can be joined via webcast. The conference call for journalists will take place at 11:00 a.m. CET

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260209025551/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ams-OSRAM AG

Dr Juergen Rebel

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations

T: +43 3136 500-0

investor@ams-osram.com