Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
WKN: A3DM8V | ISIN: SE0018012635 | Ticker-Symbol: 1EJ
Frankfurt
10.02.26 | 08:06
8,535 Euro
-0,58 % -0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
10.02.2026 07:00 Uhr
Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB: 2025 Year-end report: Investments deliver results

  • Rental income increased 4 percent to SEK 4,354 million (4,174).
  • Operating surplus increased 4 percent to SEK 3,107 million (2,996).
  • Income from property management increased 14 percent to SEK 2,038 million (1,781), of which shares in JV earnings comprise SEK 90 million (12).
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 2,220 million (1,706), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 7.22 (5.55).
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.30 (3.20) per share.

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs, comments on the fourth quarter:

"At SEK 1.111 million, fourth quarter rental income was the highest to date for a single quarter. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, rental income increased 5 percent and the operating surplus 3 percent. Income from property management increased a full 23 percent to SEK 556 million. Even excluding the positive effect of SEK 68 million from positive changes in value for joint venture properties, we experienced a healthy increase in income from property management of 8 percent. In a lettings market that remains mildly cautious, I am happy that our long-term perseverance in maintaining close relationships with our tenants has resulted in another quarter with positive net lettings at SEK 12 million. Overall, this confirms the strength of our business and our work approach."

"Concurrent with delivering strong earnings, we continue to build for long-term growth. The fact is that Wihlborgs has never invested as heavily in project development as in 2025. Over the past four years, when Sweden's general economic trend has been weak, we have increased our annual investments from SEK 1.5 billion to SEK 2.7 billion. This is how we are strengthening both the company and our markets in preparation for the coming years, when higher growth is expected."

"Needs have changed for several major tenants in recent years, which has put us to the test. Our strength has been in quickly managing these changes in a structured manner, and we have several good examples of this from the year. We have achieved this while simultaneously developing the properties, strengthening our areas' attractiveness and creating growth in rent levels. This consistent combination of rapid adaptation and evolution has been a key element of our two decades of annual value growth."

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

At 9.00 a.m. today, Ulrika Hallengren and Arvid Liepe will present the year-end report via a webcast and telephone conference.

Link to webcast:
https://financialhearings.com/event/52826

This information is of such a kind that Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the following contact people on 10 February 2026, at 7.00 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Hallengren, CEO, +46 40 690 57 95
Arvid Liepe, Deputy CEO and CFO, +46 40 690 57 31

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that focuses on commercial properties in the Öresund region. Its property portfolio is located in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Copenhagen. In Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg, Wihlborgs is the leading property company. The book value of the company's properties totals SEK 64 billion, representing an annual property rental value of SEK 5.0 billion. Wihlborgs' shares are listed on the Large Cap List of Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
