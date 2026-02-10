Storskogen Group AB: Year-end report 2025

"In the fourth quarter, net sales increased by 2 percent to SEK 8,723 million (8,591). Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 816 million (849), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 9.4 percent (9.9). In the past years, we have carried out dedicated efforts to improve operational efficiency and strengthen our financial position. Our progress allowed us to resume our acquisition agenda in the second half of the year - further strengthening our portfolio and expanding our market positions - whilst continuing to focus on organic growth", says Christer Hansson, CEO of Storskogen.

Fourth quarter (1 October - 31 December 2025)

Net sales increased by 2 percent to SEK 8,723 million (8,591).

Adjusted EBITA decreased by 4 percent to SEK 816 million (849), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 9.4 percent (9.9).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 630 million (678).

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 375 million (388).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.19 (0.20).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.20 (0.19).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 1,151 million (1,680).

One platform acquisition was completed, with annual sales of SEK 119 million. Three add-on acquisitions were completed, with combined annual sales of SEK 23 million.

One business unit with annual sales of SEK 278 million was divested.

Storskogen resolved to repurchase own shares for a maximum amount of SEK 100 million, of which buybacks of SEK 91 million were carried out in the quarter.

Storskogen issued bonds of SEK 1,000 million with an interest of 265 bps p.a. + Stibor 3m with maturity in 2030.

The period (1 January - 31 December 2025)

Net sales decreased by 3 percent to SEK 33,097 million (34,182), impacted by divestments of -3 percent. Organic sales growth was 2 percent.

Adjusted EBITA decreased by 3 percent to SEK 3,117 million (3,229), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 9.4 percent (9.4). Organic EBITA growth was -5 percent.

Operating profit increased to SEK 2,391 million (1,492).

Profit for the period increased to SEK 1,199 million (116).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.63 (-0.03).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.70 (0.57).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 2,451 million (3,098).

Three platform acquisitions were completed, with combined annual sales of SEK 235 million. Six add-on acquisitions were completed, with combined annual sales of SEK 102 million.

One business unit with annual sales of SEK 278 million was divested.

Significant events after the end of the period

Jesper Kronstrand was appointed Head of Business Area Services and new member of the Executive Management Team.

Chris Pullen was appointed Managing Director of Storskogen UK and member of the Executive Management Team on a permanent basis.

Storskogen completed its share repurchase programme with buybacks amounting to SEK 9 million.

Adam Parker is proposed as a new member of the Board of Directors of Storskogen. Robert Belkic has declined re-election.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.11 per share (0.10).

Amounts in parentheses are for the corresponding period in 2024.

Presentation of the interim report

Christer Hansson, CEO, and Lena Glader, CFO, will present the interim report on 10 February 2026 at 09:00 (CET).

The presentation and the subsequent Q&A can be followed via webcast or telephone conference.

For participation via webcast, please use the following link:

https://storskogen-group.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via telephone conference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided with a phone number and conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

https://events.inderes.com/storskogen-group/q4-report-2025/dial-in

Questions can also be sent to ir@storskogen.com.

The presentation and the webcast will be made available on Storskogen's website after the presentation and can be found via the following link: https://www.storskogen.com/investors/financial-reports/.

This press release contains inside information that Storskogen Group AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the above contact person on 10 February 2026 at 07:00 (CET).

About Storskogen

Storskogen is an international group of businesses across trade, industry and services. With a long-term ownership horizon, Storskogen acquires and develops leading small and medium-sized businesses in selected industries. The company has approximately 10,500 employees and generates net sales of SEK 33 billion. Storskogen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.storskogen.com