EQS-News: Choithram International Foundation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Dubai Cares, UAE Food Bank and Choithrams launch fifth "Double Blessings" Ramadan campaign, uniting the community in giving as one family



10.02.2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dubai Cares, UAE Food Bank and Choithrams launch fifth "Double Blessings" Ramadan campaign, uniting the community in giving as one family Popular campaign continues to support education and food security programmes across vulnerable communities, reaching hundreds and thousands of beneficiaries DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, February 10, 2026/APO Group/ -- Choithrams ( www.Choithrams.com ), the UAE's favourite community supermarket brand, has launched the fifth edition of its "Double Blessings" Ramadan campaign, strengthening its partnership with Dubai Cares and the UAE Food Bank, both operating under the umbrella of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The initiative, now a familiar fixture of the holy month, seeks to mobilise residents and visitors alike in support of education and food-relief programmes for communities most in need. Download Inforgraphic: https://apo-opa.co/4qpRhGo Running until the end of March 2026, the campaign invites customers to donate virtual biryani boxes for AED 10 or food boxes for AED 20 at checkout counters across all Choithrams stores in Dubai, as well as online at www.Choithrams.com . All proceeds will be directed through Dubai Cares and the UAE Food Bank to ensure that essential food supplies and educational resources reach vulnerable families locally and globally. L.T. Pagarani, Chairman of Choithrams Group, said: "Double Blessings has grown into a shared tradition of giving, shaped by the generosity of our customers and partners. Each year, we witness how small acts of kindness multiply into meaningful impact. We are grateful for the support of our customers, partners and stakeholders and remain committed to ensuring that the spirit of Ramadan reaches those who need it most." Double Blessings has grown into a shared tradition of giving, shaped by the generosity of our customers and partners Now recognised as one of the UAE's most consistent community-driven Ramadan initiatives, Double Blessings continues to bring together diverse groups-residents, tourists, families, and young volunteers-around a common purpose: extending compassion beyond one's immediate circle. Dubai Cares, which has partnered with Choithrams since 2007, said the initiative continues to play a role in sustaining education programmes in communities facing protracted crises. "The needs are growing, not shrinking," said Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares. "Partnerships like this allow us to maintain support for children whose access to education is fragile at the best of times. Ramadan is a moment when the UAE comes together, and we hope that momentum carries through this year as well." The UAE Food Bank, which distributes donated meals through its network of partners, said the 2026 campaign aligns with the country's designation of the year as the Year of the Family. Manal Obaid Bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team of the UAE Food Bank, said: "This campaign reflects the UAE Food Bank's commitment to strengthening food security while reinforcing the values of compassion, solidarity, and shared responsibility that define our society, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. By supporting families in need, we are not only addressing food insecurity, but also contributing to stronger, more resilient communities. Initiatives such as Double Blessings demonstrate how collaboration between the public, private, and humanitarian sectors can translate generosity into meaningful, lasting impact." Every year, Choithrams' Double Blessings campaign continues to demonstrate how corporate partnerships, community participation and humanitarian values can converge to deliver tangible, life-changing support during the holy month. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Choithram International Foundation. Download Image: https://apo-opa.co/3O2v1oR (Running until the end of March 2026, the Double Blessings campaign invites customers to donate virtual biryani boxes for AED 10 or food boxes for AED 20 at checkout counters across all Choithrams stores in Dubai, as well as online at Choithrams.com; All proceeds will be directed through Dubai Cares and the UAE Food Bank to ensure that essential food supplies and educational resources reach vulnerable families locally and globally (Photo Courtesy: Dubai Cares) Download Audio: https://apo-opa.co/3O6SOE7 (Dubai Cares, UAE Food Bank and Choithrams launch fifth "Double Blessings" Ramadan campaign, uniting the community in giving as one family) Download Video: https://apo-opa.co/4trrNv3 (Running until the end of March 2026, the Double Blessings campaign invites customers to donate virtual biryani boxes for AED 10 or food boxes for AED 20 at checkout counters across all Choithrams stores in Dubai, as well as online at Choithrams.com; All proceeds will be directed through Dubai Cares and the UAE Food Bank to ensure that essential food supplies and educational resources reach vulnerable families locally and globally (Photo Courtesy: Dubai Cares)) IACAD Permit# PRHCE-005228345 Contact Choithrams:

Kirti Malhotra

Email: kmalhotra@choithrams.com About Choithrams:

Choithrams is a successful group with associates in diverse fields including manufacturing, distribution, commodities, retailing This rich combination brings to the group a huge fund of experience and resources. Choithrams came to UAE in 1974 and its chain of over 50 supermarkets have made it a household name in the Emirates. Follow us on Twitter at @ choithramsuae or check our website: www.Choithrams.com About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 116 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries. Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools. Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD. Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate. To learn more, please visit www.DubaiCares.ae About UAE Food Bank:

The UAE Food Bank is a non-profit charitable organisation launched January 4th 2017 under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). It is committed to distributing food to those in need while eliminating food waste by collaborating with local authorities, as well as local and international charities, to create a comprehensive ecosystem to efficiently store, package and distribute excess fresh food from hotels, restaurants, and supermarkets. It is the first Food Bank in the United Arab Emirates.



10.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News