Medicover AB: Medicover announces new financial targets - continued organic growth and margin expansion

The board of directors of Medicover AB (publ) ("Medicover") has decided on new financial targets for the three-year period 2026-2028.

The new financial targets[1] builds on the successful delivery during the 2023-2025 period and reflects the ambition to continuing to drive strong organic revenue growth and margin expansion, alongside financial discipline and continuous shareholder returns.

Organic revenue exceeding EUR 3.25 billion in 2028

Organic adjusted EBITDA in excess of EUR 600 million in 2028

Loans payable net of cash and liquid short-term investments / adjusted EBITDAaL for the last twelve months =3.0x[2]

Dividend payout ratio up to 50 per cent of net profit for the year

"Medicover is well positioned in markets with attractive fundamentals, demonstrated by our strong track record of profitable organic growth. Looking ahead, we will continue to expand our network and product offering, improve capacity utilisation, and capture synergies across countries and divisions. In parallel, we will accelerate technology initiatives to drive efficiency and further enhance quality of care. This underpins our confidence in delivering continued organic growth and margin expansion, alongside financial discipline," says John Stubbington, CEO of Medicover.

The company will hold an Investor Update on Wednesday 11 February at 13.00 CET. The webcast can be watched here.

Information on the Investor Update and live stream can be found on the website.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations

+46 703 033 272

hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland, Germany, Romania and India. In 2024, Medicover had revenue of €2,092 million and more than 47,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

[1] Under IFRS accounting standards as of year-end 2025.

[2] Can be exceeded over shorter periods.

