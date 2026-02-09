Air Canada Suspending Cuba Service in Response to Aviation Fuel Shortage

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada said that effective today it is suspending its service to Cuba due to an ongoing shortage of aviation fuel on the island. Over the following days, the airline will operate empty flights southbound to pick up approximately 3,000 customers already at destination and return them home.

Air Canada took the decision following advisories issued by governments (NOTAMs) regarding the unreliability of the aviation fuel supply at Cuban airports. It is projected that as of February 10 aviation fuel will not be commercially available at the island's airports. For remaining flights, Air Canada will tanker in extra fuel and make a technical stops as necessary to refuel on the return journey if necessary.

Air Canada will continue to monitor the situation to determine an appropriate restart of normal service to Cuba at a future date.

Customers

Air Canada's immediate priority is to return customers already in Cuba to Canada. It will operate empty ferry flights to the island over the coming days to maintain its regular schedule from Cuba to Canada over the near-term to pick up these customers. Air Canada currently has approximately 3,000 customers in Cuba, most of whom are travelling on Air Canada Vacations Packages.

Throughout the process, Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations monitored the situation closely, first introducing a flexible rebooking policy for customers travelling to Cuba. Air Canada Vacations is now introducing a refund policy, allowing customers who had scheduled departures to Cuba and experienced flight cancellations to automatically receive a full refund in their original form of payment. There is no need for these customers to contact the Air Canada Vacations' Contact Centre.

Customers currently in Cuba who booked an Air Canada Vacations package can receive direct support from Air Canada Vacations' local representatives, who are available to address any questions or concerns.

Air Canada Cuba Schedule

Air Canada operates on average 16 weekly flights to four destinations in Cuba from Toronto and Montreal. These include:

From Toronto

4 times weekly to Jardines del Rey Airport in Cayo Coco,

2 times weekly to Frank País Airport in Holguín,

4 times weekly to Juan Gualberto Gómez Airport in Varadero,

Once weekly to Abel Santamaría Airport in Santa Clara.

From Montreal

3 times weekly to Jardines del Rey Airport in Cayo Coco,

2 times weekly to Juan Gualberto Gómez Airport in Varadero.

At present, seasonal flights to Holguín and Santa Clara are cancelled for the rest of the season. Flights to Varadero and Cayo Coco are schedule to operate yearround but are currently suspended with a tentative restart, pending review, on May 1. All Flights are normally operated on various narrow body aircraft between Mainline and Rouge. Air Canada will look to redeploy these aircraft to other destinations.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

Contacts: media@aircanada.ca

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read our annual report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles