Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLZF | ISIN: US71742W1036 | Ticker-Symbol: Q29
Frankfurt
10.02.26 | 08:04
35,000 Euro
-1,13 % -0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,00037,00011:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2026 22:36 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PhenixFIN Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2026.

Highlights

  • First quarter total investment income of $6.7 million; net investment income of $2.1 million
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $155.8 million, or $77.92 per share as of December 31, 2025
  • Weighted average yield was 12.52% on debt and other income producing investments

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:
"During the quarter, we generated solid investment income, supported by a 12.52% weighted average yield on income producing investments. While mark-to-market declines in certain equity positions weighed on results, these reflected company-specific softness despite a generally favorable economic backdrop. With our portfolio focused on U.S. companies, and with policy makers signaling support for domestic growth and a more supportive rate environment, we expect U.S. fundamentals to improve throughout 2026."

Selected First Quarter 2026 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025:

Total investment income was $6.7 million of which $6.5 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.2 million was attributable to fee and other income.

Total net expenses were $4.5 million and total net investment income was $2.1 million.

The Company recorded a net realized gain of $0.7 million and net unrealized loss of $7.2 million.

Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025:

The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $295.6 million and consisted of 33 portfolio companies.

The Company had 1 portfolio company investment on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $0.0 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2025, the Company had $3.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $57.5 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $90.0 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN's ability to deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation's common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective.

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
December 31,
2025
(Unaudited)		 September 30,
2025
Assets:
Investments at fair value
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $138,028,011 and $139,342,491, respectively) - 139,235,510 - 145,280,169
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $37,022,913 and $35,390,223, respectively) 36,675,568 35,381,405
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $149,859,961 and $149,656,451, respectively) 119,728,486 121,610,914
Total Investments at fair value 295,639,564 302,272,488
Cash and cash equivalents 3,406,847 7,289,371
Receivables:
Interest receivable 1,036,662 1,203,404
Other receivable - 44,971
Dividends receivable 229,046 42,950
Other assets 2,642,679 2,746,775
Deferred tax asset, net 852,570 1,234,847
Deferred financing costs 1,308,020 1,384,767
Due from Affiliate 301,595 572,331
Prepaid share repurchase 42,076 96,342
Receivable for investments sold 1,922,102 21,549
Total Assets - 307,381,161 - 316,909,795
Liabilities:
Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $946,653 and $1,141,393, respectively) - 146,544,966 - 148,011,724
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,063,658 4,226,889
Other liabilities 2,481,418 2,439,405
Interest and fees payable 1,158,816 1,187,574
Taxes payable 178,690 137,538
Due to Affiliate 132,365 132,365
Total Liabilities 151,559,913 156,135,495
Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)
Net Assets:
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 1,999,634 and 2,003,769 common shares outstanding, respectively 2,000 2,004
Capital in excess of par value 704,457,776 704,640,648
Total distributable earnings (loss) (548,638,528- (543,868,352-
Total Net Assets 155,821,248 160,774,300
Total Liabilities and Net Assets - 307,381,161 - 316,909,795
Net Asset Value Per Common Share - 77.92 - 80.24
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2025 2024
Interest Income:
Interest from investments
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:
Cash - 2,351,244 - 2,824,594
Payment in-kind 234,383 354,681
Affiliated investments:
Cash 838,583 -
Payment in-kind - -
Controlled investments:
Cash 445,684 588,195
Payment in-kind - -
Total interest income 3,869,894 3,767,470
Dividend income
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 795,867 596,298
Affiliated investments - 142,495
Controlled investments 1,751,275 1,399,350
Total dividend income 2,547,142 2,138,143
Interest from cash and cash equivalents 55,366 227,032
Fee income (see Note 9) 187,833 11,064
Other income - 72,774
Total Investment Income 6,660,235 6,216,483
Expenses:
Interest and financing expenses 2,432,335 2,545,811
Salaries and benefits 969,173 1,028,617
Professional fees, net 389,940 418,013
General and administrative expenses 360,485 221,793
Directors fees 204,000 204,000
Administrator expenses (see Note 6) 102,061 84,355
Insurance expenses 75,634 88,421
Total expenses 4,533,628 4,591,010
Net Investment Income 2,126,607 1,625,473
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
Net realized gains (losses):
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 692,220 1,168,670
Affiliated investments 1,384 -
Controlled investments - -
Total net realized gains (losses) 693,604 1,168,670
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (4,730,179- 808,538
Affiliated investments (338,527- (889,186-
Controlled investments (2,085,938- (249,338-
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses) (7,154,644- (329,986-
Deferred tax benefit (expense) (423,429- -
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (see Note 5) (12,314- -
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses) (6,896,783- 838,684
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations - (4,770,176- - 2,464,157
Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share - (2.38- - 1.22
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11) 2,001,470 2,019,778

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.