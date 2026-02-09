Anzeige
WKN: A0YJ09 | ISIN: US5963042040
NASDAQ
09.02.26
35,100 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP 5-Tage-Chart
09.02.2026 22:36 Uhr
Middlefield Banc Corp. Announces 2026 First-Quarter Cash Dividend Payment

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The 2026 first-quarter dividend is payable on February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 17, 2026.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.98 billion at September 30, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Ron Zimmerly
President and Chief Executive Officer Middlefield Banc Corp.
(419) 673-1217
RZimmerly@middlefieldbank.com		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
