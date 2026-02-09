Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JG38 | ISIN: CA67010B1022 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NO
Tradegate
10.02.26 | 09:50
0,080 Euro
-2,20 % -0,002
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0800,08711:30
0,0800,08710:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2026 23:36 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novo Resources Corp.: New Targets at the Wyloo Gold - Silver - Antimony Project for Maiden Drill Program

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Highly encouraging exploration results have been received from the Wyloo Project, confirming multiple high priority targets.
  • A strong multielement soil anomaly has been defined over Wyloo SE, where a polymetallic vein system has previously been defined by Novo, including peak soil values of 57.2 ppm Ag, 142 ppm Sb, 1,440 ppm As, 2,180 ppm Zn and 1,530 ppm Pb. The anomaly remains open undercover to the SW and NE.
  • Follow-up exploration on the high-order Sb stream anomaly at Wyloo SW has defined a target area of 2.5 km x 800 m with peak stream sediment result of 19.9 ppm Sb and a multielement association of Sb-As-Cu-Pb-Zn.
  • Both Wyloo SE and SW prospects lie within the core of the Wyloo anticline, in the SE flank of the Wyloo Dome, which forms a basement high within the Ashburton Basin. The Paulsons gold deposit lies in the NE part of the Wyloo Dome, approximately 40 km WNW of Wyloo.
  • A heritage survey is scheduled for March to provide access for RC drilling planned to test the Wyloo SE area in Q2 2026.
  • The maiden drill program at Wyloo SE, of approximately 1,500 m, is planned to test the high-grade polymetallic vein system, potential for stratabound mineralisation and a large fault zone immediately south of the main target area.

Photo during reconnaissance at Wyloo SE, looking southwest from the mapped rhyolite dome.

Photo during reconnaissance at Wyloo SE, looking southwest from the mapped rhyolite dome.

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on the Wyloo Project, including recent exploration results and forward work program. This includes a heritage survey in March followed by a maiden RC program of some 1,500 m planned for Q2 2026 and designed to test the Wyloo SE polymetallic vein system

Commenting on the Company's exploration results and planned RC drilling, Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said: "The results from Wyloo SE continue to impress, with recent soil sampling defining a strong, open-ended multielement anomaly over a known polymetallic vein system. These results enhance our confidence in the scale and prospectivity of the target, and we are very excited about the conducting the maiden drill program into this compelling target.

Additionally, follow-up stream sediment sampling at Wyloo SW has expanded and strengthened the original stream sediment anomaly and has elevated Wyloo SW to a drill-ready prospect. This reinforces the broader potential of the Wyloo Project, with multiple targets now emerging for systematic drill testing."

Figure 1: Novo Pilbara and Onslow District tenure showing significant prospects and location of the Wyloo Project in the southern Pilbara.

Figure 1: Novo Pilbara and Onslow District tenure showing significant prospects and location of the Wyloo Project in the southern Pilbara.

Regional Setting

The Wyloo project area covers two exploration tenements in the southern Pilbara (Figure 1). The Wyloo SE and SW prospects lie within the core of the Wyloo anticline, in the SE flank of the Wyloo Dome, which forms a basement high within the Ashburton Basin. It is a dynamic tectonic setting, with the regional Nanjilgardy Fault just 5 km south of the prospect. The Paulsons gold deposit lies in the NE part of the Wyloo Dome, approximately 40 km WNW of Wyloo SE.

Background 1- 2

Two significant antimony anomalies were located by Novo in the SE part of Wyloo tenement E47/4213 during routine stream sediment sampling in 2023.

Reconnaissance exploration on the eastern-most anomaly identified a zone of quartz-sulphide veining with anomalous antimony, silver, gold and base metals, at Wyloo SE (Figure 2- . Seven rock chip samples yielded peak assay results of 387 g/t Ag, 0.38% Sb, 5.0% Pb, 1.6% Zn, 2.4% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au1-

Follow-up work in mid-2025 included detailed structural and regolith mapping and rock chip sampling. The latter focussed on the ENE trending vein array dipping 60 degree to the ESE for over 130 m strike and trending under cover to the SW and NE. The main vein array outcrop is up to 7 metres thick, with footwall/hangingwall zones of intense sulphide, alteration and numerous anastomsing veins; and is up to 18 m wide where exposed at surface. Rock chip sampling further enhanced the target and yielded maximum values of 482 g/t Ag, 1.29% Sb, 9.7% Pb, 16% Zn and 0.93 ppm Au 2- Several samples assayed at greater than 7% Zn.

Figure 2

Figure 2: Previously released peak rock chip results at the Wyloo SE prospect and geology (outcrop mapping), highlighting significant Ag, Sb, Au, Cu, Zn and Pb results from the main vein array. Much of the target area only poorly outcrops (refer Figure 3 for geological setting).1,2

Mapping at Wyloo SE has highlighted a dynamic geological setting (Figure 3):

  • The vein array is located on the flank of an interpreted rhyolite dome;
  • The vein array is parallel to a significant fault zone (the Tasha Fault) to the immediate southeast;
  • Presence of several subvolcanic intrusions including quartz-eye porphyry with disseminated malachite ex-sulphide (note - outcrop too small to delineate at this scale) and rhyodacite-quartz porphyry;
  • Jasperoidal lenses containing disseminated sulphides are either replacement or exhalitive.

Wyloo Project New Results

Recent work includes a soil grid over the Wyloo SE vein system and surrounds; and detailed infill stream sediment sampling, rock chip sampling and mapping at Wyloo SW

This recent exploration has significantly enhanced the potential of the project, provided new targets and has allowed interpretation of several targets ready to drill in Q2 2026.

Wyloo SE

One hundred and sixty two (162) minus 80 mesh soil samples were taken at a 40 x 20 m spacing over the target area to test for mineralisation outside the obvious vein array outcrops. Sampling was restricted in places by significant colluvial cover to the west and southwest, and by alluvium along the Tasha Fault from the south to the northeast.

A strong multielement soil anomaly has been defined over 150 m strike tending parallel to stratigraphy and crosscutting the main vein array, suggesting a stratigraphic control to the anomany and target. Peak soil values include 57.2 ppm Ag, 142 ppm Sb, 1,440 ppm As, 2,180 ppm Zn and 1,530 ppm Pb. Multielement anomalies are zoned, generally trend WNW parallel to the rhyolitic volcanic stratigraphy and are open under cover (Figure 3).

Refer to Appendix 1 for full results.

Figure 3

Figure 3, Wyloo SE highlighting geology, soil geochemistry (Sb ppm) and structural setting. Soil anomalies are open under colluvium to the west and alluvium along the Tasha Fault Zone to the east-northeast. The multielement anomalies trend NE to E-W, oblique to the main vein array. White dashed polygon shows field of view close-up from Figure 2.

Maiden drilling at Wyloo SE is planned to target:

  1. The main ENE trending polymetallic vein array
  1. The Tasha Fault zone, also trending ENE
  2. The WNW trending stratigraphy, particularly at the intersection and in the vicinity of the sulphide bearing quartz-eye porphyry.

Wyloo SW

Fifty four (54) stream sediment samples were collected at the Wyloo SW prospect, targeting first to third-order creeks to define the source of the existing stream sediment anomaly in an area of significant transported sheetwash cover.

This follow-up exploration has defined a target area of 2.5 km x 800 m with peak stream sediment values of 19.9 ppm Sb and 57 ppm As and a multielement association of Sb-As-Cu-Pb-Zn (Figure 4). Refer to Appendix 2 for full results.

Targeted selective rock chip sampling was completed over areas of outcrop, with 53 rock chip samples collected across the prospect area, targeting outcrop zones of alteration and prospective quartz veining. Refer to Appendix 3 for full results.

Within the newly defined 2.5 km x 800 m target area, only 2 small zones of outcrop are exposed in and adjacent to a NW trending creek. One of the zones is characterised by strong shearing containing a mix of schistose lithologies, vein arrays and carbonate alteration. Results from rock chip sampling highlight elevated Sb, As, Zn and Cu in outcrop, with peak results of 570 ppm As, 526 ppm Cu, 431 ppm Zn and 26 ppm Sb. Whilst these results are low tenor, they clearly indicate that a mineralising system is present. Follow-up work is requirted to define the source of the stream sediment anomaly.

Figure 4

Figure 4 Wyloo tenure showing high order stream sediment antimony anomalies in the southern sector of the tenement, including recently received data for the Wyloo SW anomaly

Forward Program

A maiden drilling program at Wyloo SE is planned for Q2 2026 pending heritage surveys scheduled for early March. Drilling will target the ENE trending vein array, the Tasha Fault Zone and soil anomalies parallel to stratigraphy. Sectional drilling will test the vertical metal zonation of the polymetallic system, grade and width of the mineralisation and potentail plunge of the target.

Further work at Wyloo SW will require broad sectional drilling using either AC or RC drilling to test beneath the 1 - 3 m thick sheetwash colluvial cover.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 8 6400 6100
info@novoresources.com		North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com		Media:
Cameron Gilenko
+61 466 984 953
cameron.gilenko@sodali.com


QP STATEMENT

Mrs. Karen (Kas) De Luca (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Mrs De Luca is Novo's General Manager Exploration.

JORC COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

New Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results at Novo's Pilbara tenure is based on information compiled by Mrs De Luca, who is a full-time employee of Novo Resources Corp. Mrs De Luca is a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mrs De Luca has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mrs De Luca consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

Previous Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to previously reported exploration results at Novo's Pilbara tenure is extracted from the Company's ASX announcements referred to in endnotes 1 and 2, each of which is available to view at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and Australian securities law and regulations. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to planned exploration activities and the timing of such. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.asx.com.au) in the Company's prospectus dated 2 August 2023 which is available at www.asx.com.au. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 4,160 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo's key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where Northern Star Resources Limited is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics to Northern Star's 13.6 Moz Hemi Project. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher at the Teichman Project in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the TechGen John Bull Gold Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Corp. Limited Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo's strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo's website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.

Please refer to Novo's website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.

Refer to De Grey's ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024, dated 14 November 2024. No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo's Becher Project.

Appendix 1: Wyloo SE new -80# soil sample results for Au, Ag, As, Cu, Pb, Sb, and Zn, relevant to the mineralisation style and reported in this release. All co-ordinates are in GDA2020 zone 50.

Sample
ID
Easting
(m)
Northing
(m)
Height
(m)
Au
(ppb)
Ag
(ppm)
As
(ppm)
Cu
(ppm)
Pb
(ppm)
Sb
(ppm)
Zn
(ppm)
J1502b457948748276229670.03750115.1130
J1503b457960748274729820.13756136.562
J1501b457934748277829520.32545124.4103
J1504b457974748273230340.25755166.671
J1506b457999748270130221.21742726341.5112
J1505b457987748271630710.167652010.3119
J1509b458043748271229610.14744315.379
J1511b458016748274329730.14238113.4106
J1512b458005748275629600.13151112.8115
J1513b457991748277329210.12853102.5131
J1521b457913748286529220.272107117.340
J1507b458012748268629711.120512010634.0110
J1508b458026748267229520.247661411.7104
J1510b458030748272729510.12734143.960
J1524b457944748289029530.160561318.453
J1525b457957748287529620.260801216.850
J1526b457970748286030121.31876118.961
J1514b457978748278829110.0183692.8118
J1516b457966748280329310.1174392.7139
J1517b457953748281929320.3495193.2128
J1527b457983748284530210.31861115.749
J1528b457995748282930100.21838103.159
J1530b458022748279930100.0358584.228
J1518b457938748283429120.13179134.8101
J1519b457927748284929210.18868118.056
J1522b457900748288029400.13644117.746
J1531b458036748278330150.33416193.1126
J1534b458074748273730030.24154224.746
J1536b458087748272230000.063713010.848
J1523b457930748290629700.028301211.548
J1529b458009748281330010.1297193.850
J1532b458047748276830120.03335123.181
J1537b458098748270729940.0741084612.463
J1538b458113748269230040.16078197.1104
J1541b458207748264130310.1285385.285
J1533b458061748275230120.23937173.851
J1539b458123748267630210.05973188.3109
J1540b458138748266030010.2437199.6123
J1542b458195748265630300.1254785.177
J1543b458180748267230220.1324984.6102
J1552b458077748279430610.03246113.158
J1544b458169748268730220.149127103.6121
J1546b458156748270230330.343102276.899
J1547b458142748271730270.27982177.094
J1553b458065748280930610.13156102.747
J1555b458108748282031320.0715683.919
J1557b458134748278930310.03847144.432
J1548b458130748273330470.26668409.380
J1549b458117748274830310.077814413.553
J1550b458103748276330440.14993336.142
J1559b4581617482758303120.277604310.370
J1560b458173748274330260.16774209.079
J1561b4581857482727302270.151137257.083
J1551b458091748277830420.13847143.536
J1554b458095748283431600.1223782.923
J1556b458121748280530810.13742102.929
J1564b458226748268231020.0124272.455
J1566b458238748266730500.0134273.154
J1567b4582517482651299100.0224783.664
J1558b458147748277430290.149644810.252
J1562b458200748271330310.14315262.6118
J1563b458211748269730600.1294973.3105
J1569b458319748263230010.167451012.763
J1571b458294748266129610.1415596.769
J1573b458267748269230110.0213873.652
J1568b458307748264630190.14242107.861
J1572b458282748267729810.0265593.784
J1575b458241748272330700.1325285.986
J1574b458256748270830410.1254075.455
J1576b458229748273830300.1325493.497
J1578b458204748276830480.395102299.082
J1577b458217748275430450.391953012.886
J1579b4581917482784305110.272833010.162
J1581b458165748281529710.12846193.939
J1580b4581797482800291120.268804512.056
J1584b458126748286131420.14650135.043
J1586b458114748287631410.13048103.736
J1582b458152748282930020.13956173.335
J1583b458139748284530500.03135112.927
J1590b458158748288730450.12447143.738
J1587b458083748285032310.03630102.932
J1588b458053748282430910.12968102.636
J1589b458145748290230410.02445123.768
J1591b458170748287130220.12443223.240
J1594b458208748282530250.167653511.844
J1596b458221748281030220.14677307.358
J1592b458182748285630170.22354714.142
J1593b458196748284130110.15388509.543
J1599b458260748276530370.275902810.568
J1597b458235748279530350.25190389.673
J1598b458247748277930760.36696287.768
J5309457882748265429501.4612358075.5134
J1600b458272748274930410.178103227.384
J5308457894748263929611.0939305747.9106
J5314457816748273129220.2219881620.762
J5310457869748266829526.247551102110.0195
J5311457856748268529500.45011104081.8187
J5312457841748270029500.0461641847.770
J5313457830748271529400.0260572130.159
J5316457804748274529120.2315501617.957
J5317457793748276128930.0177641515.065
J5319457810748280229010.0263661717.862
J5322457835748277229600.1215571514.555
J5328457912748267930010.82241165989.8222
J531845778074827762891050.1110391311.652
J5321457825748278729310.0317611514.155
J5323457847748275729310.0299361217.643
J53294579247482663302157.21440821530142.0255
J5334457956748269030400.237647416111.5162
J53394579047482752292160.1971001218.672
J5341457878748278229470.5291641112.663
J5344457840748282829210.119695147.956
J5346457869748285429110.17768125.384
J5347457882748283929200.01033495.975
J5359458201748289730320.13654245.441
J5360458188748291230540.23073244.451
J5361458176748292730310.02439163.239
J5363458217748293830410.14065266.639
J5364458231748292330810.04181277.233
J5366458244748290730620.24456237.636
J5367458257748289230340.25967299.242
J5371458295748284731070.3931385410.863
J5324457861748274129510.1391701622.467
J5325457872748272629600.02541131530.271
J5326457888748271129610.24461252441.293
J5373458321748281630750.256622312.452
J5374458353748284131210.23258208.452
J5375458341748285631610.13447194.952
J5376458326748287230990.23881277.155
J5377458313748288730500.14568257.949
J5380458275748293330510.05161218.836
J5327457899748269529910.11971532744.0103
J5330457939748265030401.84225014879.02180
J5331457909748262429711.8465612624.7634
J5332457981748266029745.2401123197101.01290
J5333457969748267530121.0349125204120.5305
J5336457944748270630220.22681672034.582
J5381458262748294930210.03784165.737
J5382458248748296330530.13762235.338
J5383458234748297830030.14287386.336
J5337457929748272130000.095951222.891
J5338457918748273729710.156931620.565
J53404578917482766290100.2337831120.467
J5342457867748279729300.11030551517.668
J5343457852748281329100.0296571014.075
J5348457897748282429100.014038104.8107
J5349457909748280929310.14247124.1102
J5350457923748279229520.13859114.5139
J5351458303748277630510.270106155.1135
J53524582907482790309190.27382177.894
J5353458278748280531270.112390227.674
J5354458266748282030830.26283308.950
J5355458251748283630720.159663110.250
J5356458239748285130430.275653410.353
J5357458226748286630450.2712419311.946
J5358458214748288230200.14973288.339
J5362458206748295330320.03862205.936
J5368458270748287730620.17163289.350
J5369458282748286230640.17963319.749
J53724583087482832312110.3721072712.236
J5378458300748289930250.24477256.748
J53794582887482918302120.548104265.526


Appendix 2: Wyloo new stream sediment sample results for Au, Ag, As, Cu, Pb Sb, and Zn, relevant to the mineralisation style and reported in this release. All co-ordinates are in GDA2020 zone 50.

Sample
ID
Easting
(m)
Northing
(m)
Height
(m)
Au
(ppm)
Ag
(ppm)
As
(ppm)
Cu
(ppm)
Pb
(ppm)
Sb
(ppm)
Zn
(ppm)
BL00014508217483293248002749196.6101
BL000245082174833772480.0101859123.8109
BL000345104374836142460050692411.7144
BL00044512157483634245002850196.7104
BL00054511207483396246002457156.3126
BL000645118474832692430.060.0440582411.8130
BL000745114374832662450.0302948208.4110
BL00084511047483258245003248219.0111
BL0009451022748329824300.073153219.8125
BL001045096874832872420.030.172043154.685
BL00114522907483617250001240123.175
BL0012452286748367524800.0347722610.0147
BL001345216074836722490049772811.5164
BL0014452118748348124900.062258115.8127
BL001645223274833592530.0102062114.5128
BL001745223874833962560.0603367168.9156
BL0018452909748377425300.08648131.478
BL00194528007483777251001357201.470
BL0021452652748374825300.192584364.4100
BL0022452559748363525000.093654219.5123
BL0023453607748344925900638111.064
BL00244532917482979262002363116.7144
BL002545321974830842610055932314.1189
BL002645144874832442520.060.152247155.790
BL0027451567748330125100.1448672615.1155
BL002845170074832742510.010.0446692415.0164
BL002945199174831512520.04057802619.9199
BL00304519917483107253002650177.6113
BL003145206874831152520.060.0654772719.2186
BL00324522617483041253002457166.7132
BL0033452226748300625400.042051135.8113
BL00344520417483241252002462135.9137
BL0036451961748326525400.1539751911.4171
BL003745164874835622490.0403069149.1152
BL003845152474834202540.05035661811.5159
BL0039453000748305025500.033280169.0170
BL004045295274830222520.030.0646782415.2175
BL00414516187484016247001141171.569
BL004245159374840112460.030.091339212.265
BL004345147974838642440.010.092448235.9105
BL00444515287483862242001952203.685
BL004645181974837542480.040.042354174.590
BL004745183874838132480.0502657215.9103
BL00484518667483805245003162236.2109
BL0049452347748371625300.1641682410.2125
BL005045242474837202520.0202761184.288
BL005145326574840812590.050.11648120.989
BL0052453186748391125600.04652151.680
BL0053453128748384825800641121.365
BL005445325574836262570.080.111950235.196


Appendix 3: Wyloo rock sample results for Au, Ag, As, Cu, Pb Sb, and Zn, relevant to the mineralisation style and reported in this release. All co-ordinates are in GDA2020 zone 50.

Sample
ID		Easting
(m)		Northing
(m)		Height
(m)		Au
(ppm)		Ag
(ppm)		As
(ppm)		Cu
(ppm)		Pb
(ppm)		Sb
(ppm)		Zn
(ppm)
R0774245122974836622430.00100150015
R0774345133674836432430.0040437810063
R0774445161374836132470.001011112010
R0774545264974832452540.0580.59238347019
R0774645264574838942410.0030.71056430165
R0774745257774837662410.012013155013
R0774845253174842132440.002019257076
R0774945240974843392420.0040807776142
R0775045237774844302410.00201145430154
R0775145256874847092380.00209282109
R0775245236674847002400.002016429013
R0775345229274846842460.0030793062
R0775445301974842382390.001070186063
R0775645303074842332420.002045255060
R0775745302474842372500.001002003
R0784245238174833732550.00401727271290
R0784345271574832282590.001042523310108
R0784445325174831022620.00404642324226431
R0784645274574831962550.006029663046
R0784745277674831462540.00104011073837
R0784845277174831402560.0030.85701495531
R0784945278574831242540.002041704022
R0785045281274831172570.00104261149055
R078514528027483148256001952619017
R0785245274974831932580.00301301384045
R0785345372174824142720.0090231651216
R0785445381274825482730.0330872727034
R0785545279274831602590.00901121143056
R0785645279174831622610090123033
R0785745237274833972700.007041303572417
R078594524697483278257008322011
R0864645209374835692530.0130.8401024114119
R0864745235474834172540.00106874122164
R08648452348748342225600201293628
R0864945237874833962560.007066526322457
R0905145303874840922460.00108109022
R0905345341774837712450.0010021340325
R09054453491748393324700522254
R0905545302074838922440036193025
R0905645302774839032450.0090148218050
R090574529797483960244006415021
R090584529137483852244001694117
R090594530027483916245000463019
R0906045301574839142450015303016
R0906245300674839212440.02303488611060
R09063453516748411025300010005
R0906445345774841912510004304
R0906545314974842762500.0010012305
R0906645316574843152520.00101311646098
R0906745306374843332540.042.7085426069
R090684530917484197253000716053
R0906945313574841412500010214040
R0907045315374841282510.00102272133052


JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

CriteriaJORC Code explanationCommentary
Sampling techniques
  • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
  • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
  • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
  • Wyloo rock chips samples were collected by grab sampling 1 - 3 kg of material from outcrop. Sample sites were selected to be representative of the lithology sampled, and the same sampling technique was employed at each sample site where possible. Samples are pulverised in full and analysed for gold using a 50 g charge fire assay with ICP finish and for multi-elements using aqua regia digest with a 0.25 g charge.
  • Wyloo soil samples of approximately 150 g of material were collected from 2 cm - 20 cm depth and sieved to <80# on a 40 m x 20 m grid. No sample preparation was conducted on this fine fraction except for drying. All soils were analysed via aqua regia digest for multielements and Au using a 0.25 g charge.
  • Wyloo stream sediment samples were collected from non-trap sites in straight section of the river from active river gravels, with approximately 500 g of material sieved to <0.9 mm. The sample was pulverised in full and analysed via aqua regia digest using a 0.25 g charge for multielements. Samples were also assayed via cyanide leach for both gold and silver, with a sample size up to 1 kg
Drilling techniques
  • Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit, or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
  • Not applicable as no drilling undertaken
Drill sample recovery
  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
  • Not applicable as no drilling undertaken.
Logging
  • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
  • Rock chip samples are geologically logged with quantitative and qualitative data collected including a description of lithology, vein type and vein densities, and alteration.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
  • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
  • For all sample types, the nature, quality, and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
  • The sampling techniques and sample sizes are considered appropriate for methodologies adopted for sample preparation and assaying and the style of mineralisation and sample medium.
  • Rock chip samples are collected to best represent the material sampled across geological features. The method includes inserting 2 CRM standards and 2 blanks per 100 samples or at least one of each per sample submission.
  • Soil sampling uses a -80# sieve size resulting in an approximately 120 g sample which is considered appropriate to the material being sampled. The method includes insertion of at least 2 blanks 2 CRM standards and 4 field duplicates per 100 samples.
  • Stream sediment sampling uses a <0.9 mm sieve size resulting in a sample of approximately 500 g which is considered appropriate for the material being sampled. The method includes insertion of at least 2 blanks 2 CRM standards and 4 field duplicates per 100 samples.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (if lack of bias) and precision have been established.
  • The rock chip sample preparation and sample assay methodology of fire assay is a total digest and considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation tested. Gold analysis was completed using Au-ICP22 method and for multi-elements by ME-ICP61. All assaying was completed by ALS in Perth (NATA Accreditation number 825).
  • The soil and stream sediment sample assay methodology has low level detection for multielements and gold with partial digest and is considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation tested. All soils and streams were analysed using AuME-TL43 method. In addition, stream sediment samples were also assayed for Au and Ag, Au-AA14 and Ag-AA14 respectively. All analysis was completed by ALS in Perth (NATA Accreditation number 825).
  • No QAQC issues were detected for Au or ME performance for any sample type, with CRM performance passing review and no bias detected.
Verification of sampling and assaying
  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
  • The use of twinned holes.
  • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
  • Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
  • Primary data was collected in the field and stored using database compatible excel templates which were then forwarded to the database manager email for upload to the Geobank (v2025) database, buffered through a validation portal that ensures code and primary record compliance. Geobank is a front-end UX/UI tender software platform (developed and sold by Micromine) attached to a SQL v15.1 server.
  • Assay data was loaded from lab certificates received from the registered laboratory by an internal database manager or external database consultant, and industry-standard audit trails and chain-of-custody was adhered to.
  • No adjustments of the assay data were made.
Location of data points
  • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
  • Specification of the grid system used.
  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
  • All surface sample locations and mapping features, including veins and rocks were recorded by hand-held GPS using the GDA 2020 zone 50 coordinate system.
Data spacing and distribution
  • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
  • Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
  • Whether sample compositing has been applied.
  • Limited rock chip samples taken are indicative of potential grade tenor. These do not represent or imply any continuity or scale potential.
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
  • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
  • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
  • Rock samples were taken across features with geological data recorded to best reflect unbiased sampling of possible mineralised structures.
Sample security
  • The measures taken to ensure sample security.
  • All samples are stored and managed on site by internal staff. Samples are then transported by reputable companies to a registered laboratory where they are stored in a locked facility before being tracked and processed through the preparation and analysis system at the laboratory.
Audits or reviews
  • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
  • No audits have been undertaken.


Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

CriteriaJORC Code explanationCommentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.
  • The Wyloo project area is located in the Southern Pilbara and comprises two tenements, E47/4016 and E47/4213, held by Rocklea Gold Pty Ltd and Meentheena Gold Pty Ltd respectively; both Companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novo. The Tenure falls within the PKKP Native Title Determination. The tenements are currently in good standing and there are no known impediments.
Exploration done by other parties
  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
  • The SE Wyloo prospect was discovered by Novo during a regional stream sediment sampling program across the E47/4213 tenement.
  • No other known work of relevance has been undertaken by other parties.
Geology
  • Deposit type, geological setting, and style of mineralisation.
  • Mapping at SE Wyloo has highlighted a dynamic geological setting, with the vein arrays on the flank of an interpreted rhyolite dome and parallel to a significant fault zone. Soil sampling has highlighted a stratigraphic component to the mineralisation trend, and the target style is interpreted as VHMS or an intermediate sulphidation system. The target continues under cover along strike in both directions (SW and NE).
  • Rock chip samples yielded maximum values of 0.93 g/t Au, 482 g/t Ag, 1.29% Sb, 9.7% Pb and 15.95% Zn with numerous high-grade samples along the outcropping vein array.
  • Mapping at Wyloo SW has identified thick (>2m) cover across much of the target area, with occasional outcrops exposed in creeks. Mapping has highlighted a NW trending shear zone with quartz vein arrays and anomalous multielement geochemistry which has not adequately explained the broad anomalism. Novo believe that the target is under cover and not well exposed
Drill hole Information
  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes, including Easting and northing of the drill hole collar, Elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar, dip and azimuth of the hole, down hole length and interception depth plus hole length.
  • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
  • All rock chip sample results are reported in Appendices, listing all significant multi-elements.
Data aggregation methods
  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
  • Not applicable as no drilling undertaken.
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
  • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
  • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true width not known').
  • Rock sample results are indicative in nature and, whilst representatively sampling the target lithology, do not contain any width or length information other than a qualitative description of the target.
Diagrams
  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
  • Refer to the body of the release for appropriate maps and diagrams.
Balanced reporting
  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
  • The full multielement suite for rock chips comprises 34 elements with soil and stream sediment samples comprising 51 elements. Not all elements are reported in Appendix 1, but a selection relevant to the mineralisation style is reported. For these elements, sample ID, northing, easting and RL are reported.
  • All rock sample results are reported.
Other substantive exploration data
  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
  • No additional data.
Further work
  • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g., tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
  • Refer to the body of the release.
  • Novo plans to complete a heritage survey in March 2026. Novo intends to complete a > 1,500 m maiden RC drilling program at the SE Wyloo prospect drilling N-S section lines to test both structural and stratigraphic targets near surface and at depth.
  • In addition, further data review and interpretation for the Wyloo SW prospect is planned. The target requires heritage surveys prior to drilling, which would include angled traverses (likely N-S) using AC or RC drilling techniques to identify the source of the geochemical anomalism

No Section 3 or 4 report as no Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves are reported in this Appendix

1 Refer to Novo's ASX announcement dated 12 September 2024 - Evaluation of Pilbara Antimony-Gold Potential Generates Positive Results

2 Refer to Novo's ASX announcement dated 04 September 2025 - Drilling Commences at Sherlock Crossing Gold-Antimony Prospect

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53bbb178-0e06-439e-8bbf-4b45af3ba609

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37d23dfd-78d1-45a8-b2fc-9bc899480d83

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8320a9d8-da3b-4afc-bd4a-6b805d6ef070

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5ea29bc-279b-4179-bfa4-c40bca6385a1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3417ff4d-270e-42f1-8f7b-8f368bebcc0a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02145be9-eff1-49ee-a05c-d2f40e34f363


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.