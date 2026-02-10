Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo Names Diego De Giorgi as Incoming Head of EMEA

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that industry veteran Diego De Giorgi will join the firm as a Partner and Head of EMEA. De Giorgi will succeed longtime Apollo Partner Rob Seminara in the role, who will remain in the region to support a successful transition before assuming new, global responsibilities for Apollo later this year.

De Giorgi has spent more than 30 years in London serving in key leadership positions for large global banks. As Apollo's Head of EMEA, De Giorgi will oversee a fast-growing region for the firm as it expands credit, equity and hybrid origination, as well as in wealth and retirement solutions. De Giorgi will work closely with Apollo's senior investment leaders in Europe in addition to its global and regional management teams.

"Having invested in EMEA for more than 25 years, we have built an incredible foundation for continued growth in the region, where we think Apollo's long-dated capital and capabilities are more relevant than ever before," said Apollo President Jim Zelter. "We have known Diego for many years and believe he will be a terrific steward of business in this next phase, bringing significant industry experience and a European perspective. He starts in a position of strength, succeeding Rob who has overseen strong AUM growth, the formation of new businesses and a continued expansion in local markets during his tenure in Europe."

"I have long viewed Apollo as one of the most innovative firms in financial services, and this is an especially meaningful time for me to be a part of its growth journey as European companies, economies and investors demand the types of long-term solutions Apollo brings to bear," said De Giorgi. "I am excited to leverage the breadth of my experience in working with clients, regulators, banking partners and the broader financial services sector to lead Apollo's EMEA business in this next phase alongside an impressive group of colleagues."

Apollo Partner Rob Seminara said, "It has been a privilege to lead Apollo's business here in Europe in a period defined by significant transformation as we've grown our team, capabilities and AUM to establish a leading position in the region. Diego is exceptionally well placed to take the reins, and I look forward to partnering with him on this transition as Apollo enters another exciting chapter."

De Giorgi joins Apollo from Standard Chartered PLC, where he served as its Group Chief Financial Officer since January 2024. Previously, De Giorgi spent more than six years with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, including as Global Head of Investment Banking and as Co-Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, EMEA. Before that, he spent more than 18 years with Goldman Sachs, where he was a Partner and held a series of leadership roles of escalating responsibility within its investment bank. De Giorgi is a graduate in Economics and Business Administration from Università Bocconi and earned a CEMS Master's degree in International Management from the London School of Economics (LSE). He serves on the Board of Trustees of the MIB Trieste School of Management.

Apollo has approximately $155 billion of AUM in EMEA and a team of nearly 600 professionals. The firm has been an active investor in Europe and in the last year alone has committed and deployed tens of billions across credit, equity and hybrid investments to fund critical energy infrastructure, including wind, nuclear, grid and gas, industrial manufacturing, transportation and aviation, leading sports franchises, consumer retail and more.

Apollo established its EMEA headquarters in London more than two decades ago and has a growing office footprint across the region, where the firm is also expanding its institutional capital formation, global wealth, and retirement solutions businesses.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $938 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

+1 (212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

+1 (212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com / EuropeanMedia@apollo.com