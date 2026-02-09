Columbus McKinnon Corporation: Columbus McKinnon Reports 10% Sales Growth in Q3 FY26

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) ("Columbus McKinnon" or the "Company"), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2026 third quarter, which ended December 31, 2025.
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights (compared with prior-year period, except where otherwise noted)
- Net sales of $258.7 million increased 10% with strength in lifting, linear motion and automation across both North America and EMEA
- Orders of $247.4 million increased 11% with growth across both short-cycle orders and project-related orders with particular strength in U.S. precision conveyance, lifting and automation
- Backlog of $341.6 million was up 15% with growth across all platforms and an opportunity funnel that remains healthy
- Net income of $6.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, up 51% and 50%, respectively
- Adjusted Net Income1 of $17.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted share1, up 9% and 11% respectively
- Adjusted EBITDA1,2 of $39.8 million with Adjusted EBITDA Margin1,2 of 15.4%
- YTD cash flow provided by operations of $20.6 million increased 106% as strong cash generation more than offset acquisitions-related cash outflows of $13.3 million
"Our team delivered double-digit sales, order and EPS growth in the quarter, ahead of our expectations as we executed on commercial initiatives and continued to benefit from U.S. demand stabilization," said David J. Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While I am encouraged by our active, global funnel of opportunities, we remain cautious on the macroeconomic environment in EMEA where order conversion rates have remained slow."
"Having now closed on the acquisition of Kito Crosby, we are well positioned to deliver for our customers and shareholders as we begin executing on value creation initiatives," continued Wilson. "I have never been more excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Columbus McKinnon. In combination with Kito Crosby, we will provide the market with a superior customer value proposition by bringing together the best of our collective talent and capabilities. Our new Executive Leadership Team brings together leaders with deep expertise across our brands and applications with a customer-centricity that will ensure business continuity while we remain laser-focused on synergy realization and debt reduction to unlock value for all stakeholders."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Sales
($ in millions)
Q3 FY26
Q3 FY25
Change
% Change
Net sales
$ 258.7
$ 234.1
$ 24.5
10.5 %
U.S. sales4
$ 147.2
$ 129.5
$ 17.7
13.7 %
% of total
57 %
55 %
Non-U.S. sales4
$ 111.5
$ 104.6
$ 6.9
6.6 %
% of total
43 %
45 %
For the quarter, net sales increased $24.5 million, or 10.5% driven by $11.7 million of higher volume, $6.1 million of price improvement and $6.7 million of favorable currency translation. In the U.S., sales were up $17.7 million, or 13.7%, driven by $13.5 million of higher volume and $4.2 million of price improvement. Sales outside the U.S. increased $6.9 million, or 6.6%, driven by $6.7 million of favorable currency translation and $1.9 million of price improvement, partially offset by $1.7 million of lower volume.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Operating Results
($ in millions, except per share figures)
Q3 FY26
Q3 FY25
Change
% Change
Gross profit
$ 89.2
$ 82.1
$ 7.1
8.6 %
Gross margin
34.5 %
35.1 %
(60) bps
Adjusted Gross Profit1
$ 90.9
$ 86.2
$ 4.6
5.4 %
Adjusted Gross Margin1
35.1 %
36.8 %
(170) bps
Income from operations
$ 16.2
$ 17.7
$ (1.5)
(8.6) %
Operating margin
6.3 %
7.6 %
(130) bps
Adjusted Operating Income1
$ 24.5
$ 25.6
$ (1.0)
(4.1) %
Adjusted Operating Margin1
9.5 %
10.9 %
(140) bps
Net income (loss)
$ 6.0
$ 4.0
$ 2.0
51.5 %
Net income (loss) margin
2.3 %
1.7 %
60 bps
Adjusted Net Income1
$ 17.8
$ 16.3
$ 1.5
9.5 %
GAAP EPS
$ 0.21
$ 0.14
$ 0.07
50.0 %
Adjusted EPS1,3
$ 0.62
$ 0.56
$ 0.06
10.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
$ 39.8
$ 40.3
$ (0.5)
(1.2) %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1,2
15.4 %
17.2 %
(180) bps
Capital Allocation Priorities
The Company remains committed to allocating capital to pay down debt to deleverage its balance sheet in the near term while continuing its track record of a consistent dividend payment. Over time, the Company believes it will be positioned to utilize its expected significant free cash flow generation to advance its Intelligent Motion strategy across the fragmented marketplace.
Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance
Given the recently completed Kito Crosby acquisition and the pending divestiture of our U.S. power chain hoist and chain operations, the Company is withdrawing our Columbus McKinnon standalone fiscal year 2026 guidance previously presented as part of our second quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release due to a higher degree of uncertainty in expected results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 resulting from the timing of the pending divestiture, regulatory limitations on information sharing with or from Kito Crosby prior to closing and the integration of our financial processes within Kito Crosby.
Consistent with prior years' convention, we will provide an updated financial outlook and issue financial guidance for fiscal 2027 in conjunction with our fourth quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release in late May of 2026.
Certain transaction-related expenses, purchase accounting adjustments and early integration costs will be incurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. The impact of these costs as well as higher interest expense are expected to be dilutive to GAAP earnings per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.
Following the closing of the transactions, the Company's primary allocation of capital is expected to be debt reduction. We expect significant cashflow generation from the combined business leading to a Net Leverage Ratio5 below 4.0x by the end of fiscal 2028.
Teleconference and Webcast
Columbus McKinnon will host a conference call today at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and strategy. The conference call, earnings release and earnings presentation will be accessible through live webcast on the Company's investor relations website at investors.cmco.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company's investor relations website through February 16, 2026.
1
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See accompanying discussion and reconciliation tables provided in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures.
2
In connection with the preparation of this release, the Company has used its updated definition of Adjusted EBITDA, which includes an addback of Company's stock-based compensation expense. This revised definition of Adjusted EBITDA was used to calculate Adjusted EBITDA set forth above and will be used by the Company on a go-forward basis for purposes of all future Adjusted EBITDA disclosures. This definitional change was driven by the Company's belief that adding back the expense associated with stock-based compensation for purposes of the computation of Adjusted EBITDA will provide the Company's investors with a better understanding of our underlying performance from period to period and enable them to better compare our performance against that of our peer companies, many of which also include an addback of stock-based compensation expense in computing Adjusted EBITDA.
3
Adjusted EPS excludes, among other adjustments, amortization of intangible assets. The Company believes this better represents its inherent earnings power and cash generation capability.
4
Components may not add due to rounding.
5
The Company has not reconciled the Net Leverage Ratio guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide guidance for the comparable GAAP financial measure. Forward-looking guidance regarding Net Leverage Ratio is made in a manner consistent with previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.cmco.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "illustrative," "intend," "likely," "may," "opportunity," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "shall," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document, including, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects, including the impact of certain transaction-related expenses, purchase accounting adjustments, early integration costs and higher interests expense on GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026; (ii) our ability to de-leverage the Company to a Net Leverage Ratio to below 4.0x by the end of fiscal 2028; (iii) our operational and financial targets and capital allocation priorities including our ability to generate significant free cash flow to fund these capital allocation priorities and our ability to advance our Intelligent Motion strategy; (iv) general economic trends and trends in our industry and markets; (v) expected timing for the closing of the divestiture of the Company's U.S. power chain hoist and chain operations; (vi) the benefits expected to be achieved from the Kito Crosby acquisition and the Company's ability to realize expected synergies; and (vii) the competitive environment in which we operate, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Columbus McKinnon undertakes no duty to update publicly any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.
Contacts:
Gregory P. Rustowicz
Kristine Moser
EVP Finance and CFO
VP IR and Treasurer
Columbus McKinnon Corporation
Columbus McKinnon Corporation
716-689-5442
704-322-2488
[email protected]
[email protected]
Financial tables follow.
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
Net sales
$ 258,655
$ 234,138
10.5 %
Cost of products sold
169,498
152,041
11.5 %
Gross profit
89,157
82,097
8.6 %
Gross profit margin
34.5 %
35.1 %
Selling expenses
28,777
27,348
5.2 %
% of net sales
11.1 %
11.7 %
General and administrative expenses
32,148
24,233
32.7 %
% of net sales
12.4 %
10.3 %
Research and development expenses
4,442
5,325
(16.6) %
% of net sales
1.7 %
2.3 %
Amortization of intangibles
7,622
7,501
1.6 %
Income from operations
16,168
17,690
(8.6) %
Operating margin
6.3 %
7.6 %
Interest and debt expense
8,312
7,698
8.0 %
Investment (income) loss
(395)
(54)
631.5 %
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
492
3,128
(84.3) %
Other (income) expense, net
(20)
1,029
NM
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
7,779
5,889
32.1 %
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,781
1,929
(7.7) %
Net income (loss)
$ 5,998
$ 3,960
51.5 %
Average basic shares outstanding
28,729
28,631
0.3 %
Basic income (loss) per share
$ 0.21
$ 0.14
50.0 %
Average diluted shares outstanding
28,941
28,888
0.2 %
Diluted income (loss) per share
$ 0.21
$ 0.14
50.0 %
Dividends declared per common share
$ 0.07
$ 0.07
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
Net sales
$ 755,622
$ 716,138
5.5 %
Cost of products sold
499,083
470,268
6.1 %
Gross profit
256,539
245,870
4.3 %
Gross profit margin
34.0 %
34.3 %
Selling expenses
86,430
82,044
5.3 %
% of net sales
11.4 %
11.5 %
General and administrative expenses
99,277
74,043
34.1 %
% of net sales
13.1 %
10.3 %
Research and development expenses
14,044
17,593
(20.2) %
% of net sales
1.9 %
2.5 %
Amortization of intangibles
22,940
22,548
1.7 %
Income from operations
33,848
49,642
(31.8) %
Operating margin
4.5 %
6.9 %
Interest and debt expense
25,757
24,285
6.1 %
Investment (income) loss
(1,965)
(873)
125.1 %
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
904
2,730
(66.9) %
Other (income) expense, net
(138)
25,512
NM
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
9,290
(2,012)
NM
Income tax expense (benefit)
595
442
34.6 %
Net income (loss)
$ 8,695
$ (2,454)
NM
Average basic shares outstanding
28,704
28,778
(0.3) %
Basic income (loss) per share
$ 0.30
$ (0.09)
NM
Average diluted shares outstanding
28,906
28,778
0.4 %
Diluted income (loss) per share
$ 0.30
$ (0.09)
NM
Dividends declared per common share
$ 0.14
$ 0.14
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
December 31,
March 31,
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 35,484
$ 53,683
Trade accounts receivable
174,326
165,481
Inventories
222,377
198,598
Prepaid expenses and other
49,726
48,007
Total current assets
481,913
465,769
Property, plant, and equipment, net
102,384
106,164
Goodwill
731,546
710,807
Other intangibles, net
345,746
356,562
Marketable securities
10,465
10,112
Deferred taxes on income
10,158
2,904
Other assets
80,308
86,470
Total assets
$ 1,762,520
$ 1,738,788
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$ 90,822
$ 93,273
Accrued liabilities
121,475
113,907
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
50,829
50,739
Total current liabilities
263,126
257,919
Term loan, AR securitization facility and finance lease obligations
399,439
420,236
Other non current liabilities
177,104
178,538
Total liabilities
$ 839,669
$ 856,693
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
287
286
Treasury stock
(11,000)
(11,000)
Additional paid in capital
538,732
531,750
Retained earnings
386,829
382,160
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
8,003
(21,101)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 922,851
$ 882,095
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,762,520
$ 1,738,788
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 8,695
$ (2,454)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
36,620
36,230
Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance
(11,472)
(15,089)
Net loss (gain) on sale of investments and other
(1,503)
(617)
Non-cash pension settlement
-
23,634
Stock-based compensation
7,779
6,677
Amortization of deferred financing costs
1,666
1,865
Impairment of operating lease
-
3,268
Loss (gain) on hedging instruments
1,360
(321)
(Gain) loss on sales, disposals, and impairments of fixed assets
(913)
394
Non-cash lease expense
7,321
7,657
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
(3,480)
10,255
Inventories
(15,997)
(18,894)
Prepaid expenses and other
(403)
(14,565)
Other assets
2,603
486
Trade accounts payable
(3,616)
(8,061)
Accrued liabilities
810
(15,240)
Non current liabilities
(8,875)
(5,225)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
20,595
10,000
Investing activities:
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
2,781
4,301
Purchases of marketable securities
(2,521)
(3,257)
Capital expenditures
(10,347)
(15,266)
Proceeds from sale of building, net of transaction costs
3,257
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(6,830)
(14,222)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
-
364
Purchases of treasury stock
-
(9,945)
Borrowings / (Repayments) of debt
(21,821)
(45,495)
Payment to former owners of montratec
-
(6,711)
Fees paid for debt repricing
(577)
(169)
Cash inflows from hedging activities
17,419
17,753
Cash outflows from hedging activities
(18,720)
(17,360)
Payment of dividends
(6,025)
(6,039)
Other
(796)
(1,897)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(30,520)
(69,499)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,444)
819
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(18,199)
(72,902)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
$ 53,933
$ 114,376
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$ 35,734
$ 41,474
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Quarter
Year To Date
($ in millions)
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
Fiscal 2025 Net Sales
$ 234.1
$ 716.1
Pricing
6.1
2.6 %
13.5
1.9 %
Volume
11.7
5.0 %
11.4
1.6 %
Foreign currency translation
6.7
2.9 %
14.6
2.0 %
Total change 1
$ 24.6
10.5 %
$ 39.5
5.5 %
Fiscal 2026 Net Sales
$ 258.7
$ 755.6
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
($ in millions)
Quarter
Year To Date
Fiscal 2025 Gross Profit
$ 82.1
$ 245.9
Price, net of manufacturing costs changes (incl. inflation)
0.3
(6.4)
Product liability
0.3
0.3
Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs
1.6
1.9
Factory and warehouse consolidation costs
0.4
10.5
Sales volume and mix
1.7
(0.4)
Other
0.5
(0.4)
Foreign currency translation
2.4
5.2
Total change 1
7.1
10.6
Fiscal 2026 Gross Profit
$ 89.2
$ 256.5
U.S. Shipping Days by Quarter
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
FY26
63
63
62
61
249
FY25
64
63
62
62
251
1 Components may not add due to rounding.
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Period Ended
December
September
March 31,
December
($ in millions)
Backlog
$ 341.6
$ 351.6
$ 322.5
$ 296.5
Long-term backlog
Expected to ship beyond 3 months
$ 209.8
$ 212.4
$ 190.3
$ 166.1
Long-term backlog as % of total backlog
61.4
%
60.4
%
59.0
%
56.0
%
Debt to total capitalization percentage
32.8
%
33.4
%
34.8
%
35.8
%
Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization
31.0
%
32.0
%
32.1
%
33.8
%
Working capital as a % of sales
23.4
%
24.3
%
21.3
%
23.7
%
Three Months Ended
December
September
March 31,
December
($ in millions)
Trade accounts receivable
Days sales outstanding
61.3
days
62.5
days
61.0
days
61.0
days
Inventory turns per year
(based on cost of products sold)
3.0
turns
3.1
turns
3.4
turns
3.0
turns
Days' inventory
121.7
days
117.7
days
107.4
days
121.7
days
Trade accounts payable
Days payables outstanding
56.2
days
58.1
days
54.9
days
50.5
days
Net cash provided by (used for) operating
$ 20.3
$ 18.4
$ 35.6
$ 11.4
Capital expenditures
$ 3.8
$ 3.3
$ 6.1
$ 5.2
Free Cash Flow 2
$ 16.5
$ 15.1
$ 29.5
$ 6.2
1
Additional Data: This data is provided to help investors understand financial and operational metrics that management uses to measure the Company's financial performance and identify trends affecting the business. These measures may not be comparable with or defined in the same manner as other companies. Components may not add due to rounding.
2
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Free Cash Flow is defined as GAAP net cash provided by (used for) operating activities less capital expenditures included in the investing activities section of the consolidated statement of cash flows. See the table above for the calculation of Free Cash Flow.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December
December
December
December
Gross profit
$ 89,157
$ 82,097
$ 256,539
$ 245,870
Add back (deduct):
Business realignment costs
66
526
1,516
994
Acquisition integration costs
-
-
68
-
Hurricane Helene cost impact
-
-
-
171
Factory and warehouse consolidation costs
147
556
855
11,319
Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs
1,483
3,038
4,914
6,848
Adjusted Gross Profit
$ 90,853
$ 86,217
$ 263,892
$ 265,202
Net sales
$ 258,655
$ 234,138
$ 755,622
$ 716,138
Gross margin
34.5 %
35.1 %
34.0 %
34.3 %
Adjusted Gross Margin
35.1 %
36.8 %
34.9 %
37.0 %
Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by net sales. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's gross profit and gross margin to the historical periods' gross profit, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's gross profit and gross margin to that of other companies.
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December
December
December
December
Income from operations
$ 16,168
$ 17,690
$ 33,848
$ 49,642
Add back (deduct):
Acquisition deal and integration costs
6,342
-
24,441
-
Business realignment costs
241
987
3,897
2,118
Factory and warehouse consolidation costs
147
653
927
12,557
Headquarter relocation costs
145
175
216
322
Hurricane Helene cost impact
-
-
-
171
Mexico customs duty assessment
-
1,500
-
1,500
Customer bad debt1
-
1,299
-
1,299
Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs
1,483
3,270
4,914
10,587
Adjusted Operating Income
$ 24,526
$ 25,574
$ 68,243
$ 78,196
Net sales
$ 258,655
$ 234,138
$ 755,622
$ 716,138
Operating margin
6.3 %
7.6 %
4.5 %
6.9 %
Adjusted Operating Margin
9.5 %
10.9 %
9.0 %
10.9 %
1
Customer bad debt represents a reserve of $1,299,000 against an accounts receivable balance for a customer who declared bankruptcy in January 2025.
Adjusted Operating Income is defined as income from operations as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted Operating Margin is defined as Adjusted Operating Income divided by net sales. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's income from operations to the historical periods' income from operations and operating margin, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's income from operations and operating margin to that of other companies.
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December
December
December
December
Net income (loss)
$ 5,998
$ 3,960
$ 8,695
$ (2,454)
Add back (deduct):
Amortization of intangibles
7,622
7,501
22,940
22,548
Acquisition deal and integration costs
6,342
-
24,441
-
Business realignment costs
241
987
3,897
2,118
Factory and warehouse consolidation costs
147
653
927
12,557
Headquarter relocation costs
145
175
216
322
Hurricane Helene cost impact
-
-
-
171
Mexico customs duty assessment
-
1,500
-
1,500
Customer bad debt1
-
1,299
-
1,299
Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs
1,483
3,270
4,914
10,587
Non-cash pension settlement expense
-
433
-
23,634
Normalize tax rate2
(4,159)
(3,498)
(16,061)
(17,739)
Adjusted Net Income
$ 17,819
$ 16,280
$ 49,969
$ 54,543
GAAP average diluted shares outstanding
28,941
28,888
28,906
28,778
Add back:
Effect of dilutive share-based awards
-
-
-
268
Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding
$ 28,941
$ 28,888
$ 28,906
$ 29,046
GAAP EPS
$ 0.21
$ 0.14
$ 0.30
$ (0.09)
Adjusted EPS
$ 0.62
$ 0.56
$ 1.73
$ 1.88
1
Customer bad debt represents a reserve of $1,299,000 against an accounts receivable balance for a customer who declared bankruptcy in January 2025.
2
Applies a normalized tax rate of 25% to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax.
Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) and GAAP EPS as reported, adjusted for certain items, including amortization of intangibles, and also adjusted for a normalized tax rate. Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding is defined as average diluted shares outstanding adjusted for the effect of dilutive share-based awards. Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income per Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding. Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding and Adjusted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding and Adjusted EPS, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of current periods' net income (loss), average diluted shares outstanding and GAAP EPS to the historical periods' net income (loss), average diluted shares outstanding and GAAP EPS, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's net income (loss) and GAAP EPS to that of other companies. The Company believes that presenting Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding and Adjusted EPS provides a better understanding of its earnings power inclusive of adjusting for the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, reflecting the Company's strategy to grow through acquisitions as well as organically.
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December
December
December
December
Net income (loss)
$ 5,998
$ 3,960
$ 8,695
$ (2,454)
Add back (deduct):
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,781
1,929
595
442
Interest and debt expense
8,312
7,698
25,757
24,285
Investment (income) loss
(395)
(54)
(1,965)
(873)
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
492
3,128
904
2,730
Other (income) expense, net
(20)
1,029
(138)
25,512
Stock-based compensation1
3,153
2,502
7,779
6,677
Depreciation and amortization expense
12,135
12,202
36,620
36,230
Acquisition deal and integration costs
6,342
-
24,441
-
Business realignment costs
241
987
3,897
2,118
Factory and warehouse consolidation costs
147
653
927
12,557
Headquarter relocation costs
145
175
216
322
Hurricane Helene cost impact
-
-
-
171
Mexico customs duty assessment
-
1,500
-
1,500
Customer bad debt2
-
1,299
-
1,299
Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs
1,483
3,270
4,914
10,587
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 39,814
$ 40,278
$ 112,642
$ 121,103
Net sales
$ 258,655
$ 234,138
$ 755,622
$ 716,138
Net income margin
2.3 %
1.7 %
1.2 %
(0.3) %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1
15.4 %
17.2 %
14.9 %
16.9 %
1
In connection with the preparation of this release, the Company has used its updated definition of Adjusted EBITDA, which includes an addback of Company's stock-based compensation expense. This revised definition of Adjusted EBITDA was used to calculate Adjusted EBITDA set forth above, both for current periods and recast historical periods, and will be used by the Company on a go-forward basis for purposes of all future Adjusted EBITDA disclosures. This definitional change was driven by the Company's belief that adding back the expense associated with stock-based compensation for purposes of the computation of Adjusted EBITDA will provide the Company's investors with a better understanding of our underlying performance from period to period and enable them to better compare our performance against that of our peer companies, many of which also include an addback of stock-based compensation expense in computing Adjusted EBITDA.
2
Customer bad debt represents a reserve of $1,299,000 against an accounts receivable balance for a customer who declared bankruptcy in January 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments, including stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements.
