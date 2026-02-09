Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912711 | ISIN: US8290731053 | Ticker-Symbol: TWL
Stuttgart
10.02.26 | 11:16
164,00 Euro
-0,18 % -0,30
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
164,00164,9011:33
164,00164,9011:20
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 22:15 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results; Provides 2026 Outlook

2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales of $539.3 million increased 4.2% year-over-year
  • Net income per diluted share of $1.35
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share

2025 Full Year Highlights

  • Net sales of $2.3 billion increased 4.5% year-over-year
  • Income from operations of $458.1 million, resulting in an operating income margin of 19.6%
  • Net income per diluted share of $8.24
  • Repurchased $120.0 million in common stock, including $30.0 million during the fourth quarter

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2025 with the quarter ended December 31, 2024 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Consolidated 2025 Highlights


Three Months Ended,


Quarter-Over-


Twelve Months Ended,


Year-Over-


December 31,


Quarter


December 31,


Year


2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change


(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)


(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Net sales

$ 539,345


$ 517,429


4.2 %


$ 2,332,808


$ 2,232,139


4.5 %

Gross profit

235,073


227,236


3.4 %


1,069,605


1,023,888


4.5 %

Gross profit margin

43.6 %


43.9 %




45.9 %


45.9 %



Total operating expenses

161,839


149,552


8.2 %


626,977


588,547


6.5 %

Income from operations

74,759


76,849


(2.7) %


458,065


429,975


6.5 %

Operating income margin

13.9 %


14.9 %




19.6 %


19.3 %



Net income

$ 56,214


$ 55,458


1.4 %


$ 345,083


$ 322,224


7.1 %

Net income per diluted common
share

$ 1.35


$ 1.31


3.1 %


$ 8.24


$ 7.60


8.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA1

$ 104,701


$ 105,705


(0.9) %


$ 544,279


$ 526,803


3.3 %


Total U.S. Housing starts - December 31, 2025 data not available2













1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and it is defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the press release. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") net income see the schedule titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2The housing starts data was unavailable at the time of the press release. Based on the United States Census Bureau's release calendar, we expect the next update on national housing market data to be issued around February 18, 2026.

Management Commentary

"In 2025, we executed with discipline across our business, and I am proud of what our teams accomplished," said Mike Olosky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "We delivered 4.5% revenue growth in a challenging housing market and achieved a solid 19.6% operating margin, reflecting the strength of our business model and effective cost management. Top-line growth in 2025 included approximately 3% from our pricing actions, 1% from acquisitions, and 1% from foreign exchange, which was partially offset by a 1% decline in volume. Importantly, we achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate below 1.0 for the second consecutive year, our best safety performance in company history. Our commitment to safety demonstrates the values that define Simpson, above all, "everybody matters."

Mr. Olosky continued, "Our results this year demonstrate the resilience of our portfolio and the effectiveness of our long-term strategy. We continued to innovate, expanded our digital capabilities, brought new manufacturing capabilities online, expanded our warehouse footprint, and strengthened customer relationships across our key end markets. As we look ahead, we remain focused on our ambitions to grow above the market, achieve an operating margin of at least 20%, and drive earnings per share growth ahead of net sales growth. This focus is supported by strong operational execution and a balanced approach to capital allocation, positioning us well for continued success in 2026 and beyond as we deepen our commitment to being the partner of choice for our customers."

North America Segment Financial Highlights

2025 Fourth Quarter

  • Net sales of $416.9 million increased 3.0% from $404.8 million due to the increases in pricing, partly offset by lower volumes.
  • Gross margin decreased to 46.2% from 46.9% due to tariffs on certain imported fastener and anchor products, as well as higher factory and overhead and labor costs, partly offset by lower warehouse costs, as a percentage of net sales.
  • Income from operations of $82.3 million decreased 3.6% from $85.4 million. The decrease was primarily driven by higher operating expenses resulting from the timing of increased charitable donations, as well as increases in variable incentive compensation, and personnel costs, including severance related costs.

2025 Full Year

  • Net sales of $1.8 billion increased 4.5% from 2024 due to increases in pricing, and higher incremental sales related to the Company's 2024 acquisitions, partly offset by lower volumes.
  • Gross margin decreased to 48.8% from 48.9%, due to higher factory and overhead, labor costs, partly offset by lower warehouse costs, as a percentage of net sales. Tariffs on certain imported fastener and anchor products also had a negative impact on gross margin.
  • Income from operations of $448.8 million increased 2.1% from $439.6 million. The increase was primarily due to higher gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was driven by higher personnel costs including severance related costs, variable incentive compensation, IT application costs. as well as the timing of higher charitable donations,

Europe Segment Financial Highlights

2025 Fourth Quarter

  • Net sales of $117.9 million increased 9.1% from $108.1 million, primarily due to the positive effect of approximately $9.1 million in foreign currency translation and a modest improvement in sales volumes and pricing.
  • Gross margin increased to 33.6% from 32.3%, primarily due to lower material and freight costs, partly offset by higher factory and overhead, warehouse and labor costs, as a percentage of net sales. Gross profit was negatively impacted by footprint optimization and severance costs.
  • Income from operations of $2.8 million increased 259.6% from $0.8 million, mostly due to higher gross profit, partly offset by increases in operating expenses driven primarily by the negative effect of approximately $2.9 million in foreign currency translation.

2025 Full Year

  • Net sales of $499.6 million increased 4.3% from $479.1 million, primarily due to the positive effect of approximately $20.4 million in foreign currency translation.
  • Gross margin increased to 35.8% from 35.3%, primarily due to lower material and freight costs, partly offset by higher factory and overhead, warehouse and labor costs, as a percentage of net sales. Gross profit was negatively impacted by footprint optimization and severance costs.
  • Income from operations of $43.9 million increased 29.7% from $33.8 million mostly due to higher gross profit, partly offset by increases in operating expenses driven primarily by the negative effect of approximately $5.3 million in foreign currency translation.

Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific and Administrative and All Other segments).

Corporate Developments

  • On January 28, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, estimated to be $12.0 million in aggregate. The dividend will be payable on April 23, 2026, to the Company's stockholders of record on April 2, 2026.
  • On December 16, 2025, the Company entered into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. The Amended and Restated Credit Agreement amends and restates the Company's previous Credit Agreement, dated as of July 27, 2012. The Amended and Restated Credit Agreement provides for a 5-year Revolving Credit Facility of $600.0 million, which includes a letter of credit sub-facility of up to $50.0 million, and for a 5-year Term Loan Facility of $300.0 million. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $74.2 million outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility and $300.0 million under the Term Loan Facility for ongoing working capital and general business needs.
  • During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 177,845 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market at an average price of $168.68 per share, for a total of $30.0 million, completing the repurchase of $120.0 million of the Company's common stock that was previously authorized for fiscal 2025.
  • The Company is authorized by the Board to repurchase up to $150.0 million of the Company's common stock beginning January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Highlights

  • As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $384.1 million with total debt outstanding of $374.2 million under the Company's $900.0 million credit facility.
  • For the 2025 fourth quarter, cash provided by operating activities of approximately $155.6 million increased from $115.8 million, primarily due to decreases in working capital. For the 2025 full year, cash provided by operating activities of $458.6 million increased from $338.2 million, primarily due to decreases in working capital and higher net income.
  • For the 2025 fourth quarter, cash used in investing activities of approximately $30.2 million decreased from $57.1 million mostly due to decreased capital expenditures of $18.3 million and increased proceeds from the sale of assets of $7.4 million. For the 2025 full year, cash used in investing activities of $136.7 million decreased from $259.3 million mostly due to decreased acquisitions of $77.1 million.
  • For the 2025 fourth quarter, cash used in financing activities of $42.9 million decreased from $150.4 million. For the 2025 full year, cash used in financing activities of $186.1 million decreased from $261.5 million, primarily as a result of debt refinancing activity.

Business Outlook

The Company is initiating its 2026 financial outlook to reflect its expectations regarding demand trends, cost of sales, and operating expenses. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, February 9, 2026, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 is as follows:

  • Consolidated operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 19.5% to 20.5%. The operating margin range includes a projected gain of $10.0 million to $12.0 million on the sale of vacant land.
  • The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%, including both federal and state income tax rates as well as international income tax rates, and assuming no tax law changes are enacted.
  • Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $75.0 million to $85.0 million.

Conference Call Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results conference call on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). To participate, callers may dial (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8263 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. The call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed through https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1748976&tp_key=941acbc869 or a link on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.simpsonmfg.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 23, 2026, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13758070. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.

A copy of this earnings release will be available prior to the call, accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing carbon and glass fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

Copies of Simpson Manufacturing's Annual Report to Stockholders and its proxy statements and other SEC filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are made available free of charge on the Company's website on the same day they are filed with the SEC. To view these filings, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales and market growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, effective tax rates, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing. Forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: anticipated consolidated operating margin for 2026; expected gain on the sale of undeveloped land; estimated effective tax rate for 2026; and projected capital expenditures for 2026.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements include the effect of tariffs and international trade policies on our business operations, the effects of inflation and labor and supply shortages, on our operations, and the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners, the effect of a global pandemic such as the COVID-19 pandemic or other widespread public health crisis and their effects on the global economy, as well as those discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Since not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as an additional financial measure in evaluating the ongoing operating performance of its business. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows it to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, integration, acquisition and restructuring costs, non-qualified compensation adjustments, goodwill impairment, gain on bargain purchase, lease termination costs, severance costs, net loss or gain on disposal of assets, interest income or expense, and foreign exchange and other expense (income).

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net sales

$ 539,345


$ 517,429


$ 2,332,808


$ 2,232,139

Cost of sales

304,272


290,193


1,263,203


1,208,251

Gross profit

235,073


227,236


1,069,605


1,023,888

Research and development and engineering expense

21,084


22,157


82,483


81,916

Selling expense

56,078


52,777


222,808


213,532

General and administrative expense

84,677


74,618


321,686


293,099

Total operating expenses

161,839


149,552


626,977


588,547

Acquisition and integration related costs

616


821


1,065


5,813

Net (gain) loss on disposal of assets

(2,141)


14


(16,502)


(447)

Income from operations

74,759


76,849


458,065


429,975

Interest income and other finance costs, net

4,022


1,166


8,337


5,277

Other & foreign exchange loss, net

(4,080)


(1,560)


(3,929)


(1,209)

Income before taxes

74,701


76,455


462,473


434,043

Provision for income taxes

18,487


20,997


117,390


111,819

Net income

$ 56,214


$ 55,458


$ 345,083


$ 322,224

Earnings per common share:








Basic

$ 1.36


$ 1.32


$ 8.27


$ 7.64

Diluted

$ 1.35


$ 1.31


$ 8.24


$ 7.60

Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

41,345


41,980


41,718


42,182

Diluted

41,509


42,174


41,861


42,383

Other data:








Depreciation and amortization

$ 24,961


$ 24,749


$ 88,477


$ 84,584

Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense

3,486


3,257


22,220


18,346

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands)




December 31,




2025


2024


Cash and cash equivalents


$ 384,138


$ 239,371


Trade accounts receivable, net


302,688


284,392


Inventories


594,192


593,175


Other current assets


71,485


59,383


Total current assets


1,352,503


1,176,321


Property, plant and equipment, net


627,854


531,655


Operating lease right-of-use assets


115,060


93,933


Goodwill


558,521


512,383


Intangible assets, net


387,729


375,051


Other noncurrent assets


31,959


46,825


Total assets


$ 3,073,626


$ 2,736,168


Trade accounts payable


$ 91,467


$ 100,972


Long-term debt, current portion


15,000


22,500


Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities


275,328


242,876


Total current liabilities


381,795


366,348


Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


96,819


76,184


Long-term debt, net of current portion and issuance costs


355,509


362,563


Deferred income tax


99,792


90,303


Other long-term liabilities


104,234


27,636


Non-qualified deferred compensation plan share awards


5,715


7,786


Stockholders' equity


2,029,762


1,805,348


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 3,073,626


$ 2,736,168


Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended




Twelve Months Ended






December 31,


%


December 31,


%


2025


2024


change *


2025


2024


change *

Net Sales by Reporting Segment













North America

$ 416,863


$ 404,753


3.0 %


$ 1,813,856


$ 1,735,879


4.5 %


Percentage of total net sales

77.3 %


78.2 %




77.8 %


77.8 %




Europe

117,871


108,070


9.1 %


499,559


479,055


4.3 %


Percentage of total net sales

21.9 %


20.9 %




21.4 %


21.5 %




Asia/Pacific

4,611


4,606


0.1 %


19,393


17,205


12.7 %


Percentage of total net sales

0.9 %


0.9 %




0.8 %


0.8 %





Total

$ 539,345


$ 517,429


4.2 %


$ 2,332,808


$ 2,232,139


4.5 %

Net Sales by Product Group**













Wood Construction

$ 447,458


$ 438,111


2.1 %


$ 1,967,741


$ 1,899,524


3.6 %


Percentage of total net sales

83.0 %


84.7 %




84.4 %


85.1 %




Concrete Construction

90,728


78,665


15.3 %


360,613


330,557


9.1 %


Percentage of total net sales

16.8 %


15.2 %




15.5 %


14.8 %




Other

1,159


653


N/M


4,454


2,058


N/M



Total

$ 539,345


$ 517,429


4.2 %


$ 2,332,808


$ 2,232,139


4.5 %

Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment













North America

$ 192,721


$ 189,749


1.6 %


$ 885,028


$ 848,541


4.3 %


North America gross profit margin

46.2 %


46.9 %




48.8 %


48.9 %




Europe

39,622


34,894


13.5 %


178,933


168,982


5.9 %


Europe gross profit margin

33.6 %


32.3 %




35.8 %


35.3 %




Asia/Pacific

1,112


2,017


N/M


6,449


5,798


N/M


Administrative and all other

1,618


576


N/M


(805)


567


N/M



Total

$ 235,073


$ 227,236


3.4 %


$ 1,069,605


$ 1,023,888


4.5 %

Income (Loss) from Operations













North America

$ 82,291


$ 85,354


(3.6) %


$ 448,807


$ 439,567


2.1 %


North America operating profit margin

19.7 %


21.1 %




24.7 %


25.3 %




Europe

2,765


769


259.6 %


43,862


33,806


29.7 %


Europe operating profit margin

2.3 %


0.7 %




8.8 %


7.1 %




Asia/Pacific

(233)


323


N/M


595


(294)


N/M


Administrative and all other

(10,064)


(9,597)


N/M


(35,199)


(43,104)


N/M



Total

$ 74,759


$ 76,849


(2.7) %


$ 458,065


$ 429,975


6.5 %





*

Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses.


**

The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.


N/M

Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.










Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net Income

$ 56,214


$ 55,458


$ 345,083


$ 322,224









Provision for income taxes

18,487


20,997


117,390


111,819

Interest income, net and other financing costs

(4,022)


(1,166)


(8,337)


(5,277)

Depreciation and amortization

24,961


24,749


88,477


84,584

Other*

9,061


5,667


1,666


13,453

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 104,701


$ 105,705


$ 544,279


$ 526,803









*Other: Includes acquisition, integration, and restructuring related expenses, non-qualified deferred compensation adjustments, lease termination, severance
costs, other & foreign exchange loss net, and net loss or gain on disposal of assets.

CONTACT:
Addo Investor Relations
[email protected]
(310) 829-5400

SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.