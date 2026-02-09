Radiant Logistics, Inc.: Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

Well positioned with low leverage and acquisition and organic growth drivers;

Advancing digital transformation with Navegate platform; and

Launch of Company's first AI Agent, "Ray", to streamline international operations

RENTON, Wash., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Revenues of $232.1 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, down $32.4 million or 12.2%, compared to revenues of $264.5 million for the comparable prior year period. The comparable year ago period included $64.8 million in revenues for air charters to bring approximately 8 million units of IV fluid to the U.S. as a result of the national shortages resulting from Hurricane Milton (the "Milton Project"). Excluding this $64.8 million in revenues from the Milton Project in the comparable year ago period, revenues for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, were up $32.4 million or 16.2%, compared to revenues of $199.7 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Gross profit of $61.0 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, up $1.4 million or 2.3%, compared to gross profit of $59.6 million for the comparable prior year period. Excluding $7.0 million in gross profit from the Milton Project in the comparable year ago period, gross profit for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, was up $8.4 million or 16.0%, compared to gross profit of $52.6 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $63.5 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, up $0.2 million or 0.3%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $63.3 million for the comparable prior year period. Excluding $7.0 million in adjusted gross profit from the Milton Project in the comparable prior year period, adjusted gross profit for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, was up $7.2 million or 12.8%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $56.3 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $5.3 million, or $0.11 per basic and fully diluted share for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.14 per basic and $0.13 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $8.1 million, or $0.17 per basic and fully diluted share for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, down $2.6 million or 24.3%, compared to adjusted net income of $10.7 million, or $0.23 per basic and $0.22 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Excluding $4.5 million in adjusted net income from the Milton Project in the comparable year ago period, adjusted net income for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, was up $1.9 million or 30.6%, compared to adjusted net income of $6.2 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excludes costs unrelated to our core operations.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $11.8 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, down $0.2 million or 1.7%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million for the comparable prior year period. Excluding $5.9 million in adjusted EBITDA from the Milton Project in the comparable year ago period, adjusted EBITDA for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, was up $5.7 million or 93.4%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of adjusted gross profit), a non-GAAP financial measure, of 18.6% or 40 basis points, for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0% for the comparable prior year period. Excluding $5.9 million in adjusted EBITDA from the Milton Project in the comparable year ago period, adjusted EBITDA margin for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025 of 18.6% up 780 basis points when compared to the 10.8% adjusted EBITDA margin for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Stock Buy-Back

We purchased 445,058 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $5.97 per share for an aggregate cost of $2.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had 46,826,544 shares outstanding.

CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Results

"With the benefit of our diversified service offering we delivered another quarter of solid financial results generating $11.8 million in adjusted EBITDA for our second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "The comparable year ago period included $64.8 million in revenues for air charters to bring approximately 8 million units of IV fluid to the U.S. as a result of the national shortages resulting from Hurricane Milton (the "Milton Project"). When excluding $5.9 million in adjusted EBITDA from the Milton Project in the year ago period, adjusted EBITDA increased by $5.7 million or 93.4%, compared to $6.1 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024. This growth breaks down as follows: Same-Store Growth of $3.6 million in our U.S. Operations, $1.4 million in our Canadian Operations, and Acquisition Growth of $0.7 million. Without the lower margin of Milton Project in the current period, our adjusted gross profit margin returned to more normalized levels, improving 340 basis points to 27.3% compared to 23.9% in the year ago period, demonstrating our ability to maintain solid margins even as we navigate a challenging freight market. Importantly, when excluding the impact of Project Milton in the comparable year ago period, our adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 780 basis points to 18.6%, reflecting our continued focus on operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.

And while still very early in our journey, we continue to be encouraged about the prospects of Navegate, our proprietary global trade management and collaboration platform. Navegate represents a meaningful differentiator for us in the marketplace and supports both domestic and international shipments by aggregating and organizing supply-chain data to deliver enhanced visibility, automation and faster decision making. With streamlined deployment measured in weeks - not months or years - our customers can quickly reduce costs, optimize routing and improve buying and routing decisions. We believe this speed to market and ease of deployment represent a clear competitive advantage and that Navegate will serve as a meaningful catalyst for organic growth as we introduce the technology to our current and prospective customers in coming quarters.

We are also pleased to announce the launch of 'Ray', our first AI-powered agent, which is initially focused on streamlining the administration of quote requests from our international agents around the world. Ray represents an important step in our ongoing digital transformation journey and complements our Navegate platform by further automating and accelerating key workflows. By leveraging artificial intelligence to handle routine quote administration tasks, we expect Ray to improve response times for our global network of agents, enhance service quality for our customers, and drive additional operational efficiencies across our organization. We look forward to expanding Ray's capabilities and introducing additional AI-powered solutions in the coming quarters."

Mr. Crain continued, "As previously discussed, we believe our durable business model, diverse service offering, disciplined approach to capital allocation and low leverage continues to serve us well. We remain virtually debt free (no net debt of as of December 31, 2025) relative to our $200.0 million credit facility and on track with our continued efforts to deliver profitable growth through a combination of organic and acquisition initiatives, while thoughtfully re-levering our balance sheet through a combination of strategic operating partner conversions, synergistic tuck-in acquisitions, and stock buy-backs.. With respect to our stock buy-back program, we acquired another $2.7 million of our stock through the three months ended December 31, 2025. Looking ahead, we expect to stay the course with our balanced approach to capital allocation through a combination of agent station conversions, synergistic tuck-in acquisitions, and stock buy-backs while at the same time looking to invest in incremental sales resources with attention given to our deployment of the Navegate technology."

Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 - Financial Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $5.3 million on $232.1 million of revenues, or $0.11 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $6.5 million on $264.5 million of revenues, or $0.14 per basic and $0.13 per fully diluted share.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $8.1 million, or $0.17 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $10.7 million, or $0.23 per basic and $0.22 per fully diluted share.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $11.8 million, compared to $12.0 million for the comparable prior year period.

Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 - Financial Results

For the six months ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $6.6 million on $458.8 million of revenues, or $0.14 per basic and fully diluted share. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $9.8 million on $468.1 million of revenues, or $0.21 per basic and $0.20 per fully diluted share.

For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $12.5 million, or $0.27 per basic and $0.26 per fully diluted share. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported adjusted net income of $18.6 million, or $0.40 per basic and $0.38 per fully diluted share. Normalizing these results to exclude the $1.3 million First Brands adjustment, adjusted net income would have been $13.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2025.

For the six months ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $18.6 million, compared to $21.5 million for the comparable prior year period. Normalizing these results to exclude the $1.3 million First Brands adjustment, adjusted EBITDA would have been $19.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2025.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



December 31,



June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2025



2025

(unaudited)





ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,884



$ 22,942 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,454 and $2,128, respectively

139,947





134,911 Contract assets

6,477





6,904 Income tax receivable

1,887





2,194 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,196





12,299 Total current assets

191,391





179,250









Property, technology, and equipment, net

21,944





23,489









Goodwill

121,146





117,637 Intangible assets, net

48,290





49,123 Operating lease right-of-use assets

54,669





55,066 Deposits and other assets

2,007





2,209 Total other long-term assets

226,112





224,035 Total assets $ 439,447



$ 426,774









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 74,124



$ 74,411 Operating partner commissions payable

10,469





10,541 Accrued expenses

11,959





10,637 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

13,445





12,741 Current portion of finance lease liabilities

263





282 Current portion of contingent consideration

9,170





6,050 Other current liabilities

806





483 Total current liabilities

120,236





115,145









Notes payable

30,000





20,000 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

47,568





49,245 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

846





969 Contingent consideration, net of current portion

7,130





13,300 Deferred tax liabilities

2,400





1,782 Other long-term liabilities

10





248 Total long-term liabilities

87,954





85,544 Total liabilities

208,190





200,689









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

1,321





-









Equity:







Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,592,617 and

52,324,201 shares issued, and 46,826,544 and 47,143,178 shares outstanding,

respectively

34





34 Additional paid-in capital

111,388





110,588 Treasury stock, at cost, 5,766,073 and 5,181,023 shares, respectively

(35,457)





(31,964) Retained earnings

157,167





150,569 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,304)





(3,211) Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity

229,828





226,016 Noncontrolling interest

108





69 Total equity

229,936





226,085 Total liabilities and equity $ 439,447



$ 426,774

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2025



2024



2025



2024 Revenues $ 232,130



$ 264,544



$ 458,785



$ 468,109





















Operating expenses:



















Cost of transportation and other services

168,669





201,239





335,871





347,250 Operating partner commissions

20,307





19,291





40,303





38,092 Personnel costs

22,589





19,554





44,160





39,177 Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,609





12,000





21,683





22,321 Depreciation and amortization

3,566





5,038





7,092





9,843 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(90)





(1,300)





110





(1,100) Total operating expenses

224,650





255,822





449,219





455,583





















Income from operations

7,480





8,722





9,566





12,526





















Other income (expense):



















Interest income

36





367





80





832 Interest expense

(625)





(311)





(1,230)





(548) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

(120)





181





(116)





119 Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

-





(301)





-





(741) Other

174





14





259





1,053 Total other income (expense)

(535)





(50)





(1,007)





715





















Income before income taxes

6,945





8,672





8,559





13,241





















Income tax expense

(1,725)





(2,163)





(2,064)





(3,308)





















Net income

5,220





6,509





6,495





9,933 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest

85





(42)





103





(90)





















Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 5,305



$ 6,467



$ 6,598



$ 9,843





















Other Comprehensive income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.:



















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

869





(2,911)





(93)





(2,271) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

40





-





53





-





















Comprehensive income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 6,129



$ 3,598



$ 6,455



$ 7,662





















Income per share:



















Basic $ 0.11



$ 0.14



$ 0.14



$ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.11



$ 0.13



$ 0.14



$ 0.20





















Weighted average common shares outstanding:



















Basic

46,912,966





46,942,639





47,039,566





46,831,938 Diluted

48,665,202





48,983,153





48,701,899





48,784,482

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For adjusted net income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at adjusted net income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, costs unrelated to our core operations, and other non-cash charges.

We commonly refer to the term "adjusted gross profit" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are reported separately. We believe adjusted gross profit is a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, income taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology, and equipment and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude share-based compensation, costs unrelated to our core operations (primarily acquisition and litigation costs), allocation of earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31,

Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit 2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues $ 232,130



$ 264,544



$ 458,785



$ 468,109

Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization, shown separately below)

(168,669)





(201,239)





(335,871)





(347,250)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,445)





(3,707)





(4,784)





(7,195)

GAAP gross profit $ 61,016



$ 59,598



$ 118,130



$ 113,664

Depreciation and amortization

2,445





3,707





4,784





7,195

Adjusted gross profit $ 63,461



$ 63,305



$ 122,914



$ 120,859

























GAAP gross profit percentage

26.3 %



22.5 %



25.7 %



24.3 % Adjusted gross profit percentage

27.3 %



23.9 %



26.8 %



25.8 %





Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA 2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 5,305



$ 6,467



$ 6,598



$ 9,843

Income tax expense

1,725





2,163





2,064





3,308

Depreciation and amortization (1)

3,566





5,038





7,092





9,957

Net interest expense

589





(56)





1,150





(284)

Share-based compensation

508





(1,813)





932





(1,650)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(90)





(1,300)





110





(1,100)

Lease termination costs

54





1,166





162





1,166

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

-





301





-





741

Other (2)

117





50





463





(513)

























Adjusted EBITDA

11,774





12,016





18,571





21,468

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of adjusted gross profit (3)

18.6 %



19.0 %



15.1 %



17.8 %





(1) Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service. (2) Other includes costs unrelated to our core operations (primarily acquisition and litigation costs), and other non-cash charges. (3) Adjusted gross profit is revenues less the cost of transportation and other services.

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31,



Six Months Ended December 31, Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income 2025



2024



2025



2024 GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 5,305



$ 6,467



$ 6,598



$ 9,843 Adjustments to net income:



















Income tax expense

1,725





2,163





2,064





3,308 Depreciation and amortization

3,566





5,038





7,092





9,843 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(90)





(1,300)





110





(1,100) Lease termination costs

54





1,166





162





1,166 Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

-





301





-





741 Other

137





332





587





806





















Adjusted net income before income taxes

10,697





14,167





16,613





24,607





















Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(2,621)





(3,471)





(4,070)





(6,029)





















Adjusted net income $ 8,076



$ 10,696



$ 12,543



$ 18,578





















Adjusted net income per common share:



















Basic $ 0.17



$ 0.23



$ 0.27



$ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.17



$ 0.22



$ 0.26



$ 0.38





















Weighted average common shares outstanding:



















Basic

46,912,966





46,942,639





47,039,566





46,831,938 Diluted

48,665,202





48,983,153





48,701,899





48,784,482

