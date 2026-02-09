Radiant Logistics, Inc.: Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

Well positioned with low leverage and acquisition and organic growth drivers;
Advancing digital transformation with Navegate platform; and
Launch of Company's first AI Agent, "Ray", to streamline international operations
RENTON, Wash., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2025.
Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
- Revenues of $232.1 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, down $32.4 million or 12.2%, compared to revenues of $264.5 million for the comparable prior year period. The comparable year ago period included $64.8 million in revenues for air charters to bring approximately 8 million units of IV fluid to the U.S. as a result of the national shortages resulting from Hurricane Milton (the "Milton Project"). Excluding this $64.8 million in revenues from the Milton Project in the comparable year ago period, revenues for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, were up $32.4 million or 16.2%, compared to revenues of $199.7 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.
- Gross profit of $61.0 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, up $1.4 million or 2.3%, compared to gross profit of $59.6 million for the comparable prior year period. Excluding $7.0 million in gross profit from the Milton Project in the comparable year ago period, gross profit for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, was up $8.4 million or 16.0%, compared to gross profit of $52.6 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.
- Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $63.5 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, up $0.2 million or 0.3%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $63.3 million for the comparable prior year period. Excluding $7.0 million in adjusted gross profit from the Milton Project in the comparable prior year period, adjusted gross profit for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, was up $7.2 million or 12.8%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $56.3 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.
- Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $5.3 million, or $0.11 per basic and fully diluted share for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.14 per basic and $0.13 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.
- Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $8.1 million, or $0.17 per basic and fully diluted share for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, down $2.6 million or 24.3%, compared to adjusted net income of $10.7 million, or $0.23 per basic and $0.22 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Excluding $4.5 million in adjusted net income from the Milton Project in the comparable year ago period, adjusted net income for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, was up $1.9 million or 30.6%, compared to adjusted net income of $6.2 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excludes costs unrelated to our core operations.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $11.8 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, down $0.2 million or 1.7%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million for the comparable prior year period. Excluding $5.9 million in adjusted EBITDA from the Milton Project in the comparable year ago period, adjusted EBITDA for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, was up $5.7 million or 93.4%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of adjusted gross profit), a non-GAAP financial measure, of 18.6% or 40 basis points, for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0% for the comparable prior year period. Excluding $5.9 million in adjusted EBITDA from the Milton Project in the comparable year ago period, adjusted EBITDA margin for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025 of 18.6% up 780 basis points when compared to the 10.8% adjusted EBITDA margin for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Stock Buy-Back
We purchased 445,058 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $5.97 per share for an aggregate cost of $2.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025.
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had 46,826,544 shares outstanding.
CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Results
"With the benefit of our diversified service offering we delivered another quarter of solid financial results generating $11.8 million in adjusted EBITDA for our second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "The comparable year ago period included $64.8 million in revenues for air charters to bring approximately 8 million units of IV fluid to the U.S. as a result of the national shortages resulting from Hurricane Milton (the "Milton Project"). When excluding $5.9 million in adjusted EBITDA from the Milton Project in the year ago period, adjusted EBITDA increased by $5.7 million or 93.4%, compared to $6.1 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024. This growth breaks down as follows: Same-Store Growth of $3.6 million in our U.S. Operations, $1.4 million in our Canadian Operations, and Acquisition Growth of $0.7 million. Without the lower margin of Milton Project in the current period, our adjusted gross profit margin returned to more normalized levels, improving 340 basis points to 27.3% compared to 23.9% in the year ago period, demonstrating our ability to maintain solid margins even as we navigate a challenging freight market. Importantly, when excluding the impact of Project Milton in the comparable year ago period, our adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 780 basis points to 18.6%, reflecting our continued focus on operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.
And while still very early in our journey, we continue to be encouraged about the prospects of Navegate, our proprietary global trade management and collaboration platform. Navegate represents a meaningful differentiator for us in the marketplace and supports both domestic and international shipments by aggregating and organizing supply-chain data to deliver enhanced visibility, automation and faster decision making. With streamlined deployment measured in weeks - not months or years - our customers can quickly reduce costs, optimize routing and improve buying and routing decisions. We believe this speed to market and ease of deployment represent a clear competitive advantage and that Navegate will serve as a meaningful catalyst for organic growth as we introduce the technology to our current and prospective customers in coming quarters.
We are also pleased to announce the launch of 'Ray', our first AI-powered agent, which is initially focused on streamlining the administration of quote requests from our international agents around the world. Ray represents an important step in our ongoing digital transformation journey and complements our Navegate platform by further automating and accelerating key workflows. By leveraging artificial intelligence to handle routine quote administration tasks, we expect Ray to improve response times for our global network of agents, enhance service quality for our customers, and drive additional operational efficiencies across our organization. We look forward to expanding Ray's capabilities and introducing additional AI-powered solutions in the coming quarters."
Mr. Crain continued, "As previously discussed, we believe our durable business model, diverse service offering, disciplined approach to capital allocation and low leverage continues to serve us well. We remain virtually debt free (no net debt of as of December 31, 2025) relative to our $200.0 million credit facility and on track with our continued efforts to deliver profitable growth through a combination of organic and acquisition initiatives, while thoughtfully re-levering our balance sheet through a combination of strategic operating partner conversions, synergistic tuck-in acquisitions, and stock buy-backs.. With respect to our stock buy-back program, we acquired another $2.7 million of our stock through the three months ended December 31, 2025. Looking ahead, we expect to stay the course with our balanced approach to capital allocation through a combination of agent station conversions, synergistic tuck-in acquisitions, and stock buy-backs while at the same time looking to invest in incremental sales resources with attention given to our deployment of the Navegate technology."
Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 - Financial Results
For the three months ended December 31, 2025, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $5.3 million on $232.1 million of revenues, or $0.11 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $6.5 million on $264.5 million of revenues, or $0.14 per basic and $0.13 per fully diluted share.
For the three months ended December 31, 2025, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $8.1 million, or $0.17 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $10.7 million, or $0.23 per basic and $0.22 per fully diluted share.
For the three months ended December 31, 2025, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $11.8 million, compared to $12.0 million for the comparable prior year period.
Six Months Ended December 31, 2025 - Financial Results
For the six months ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $6.6 million on $458.8 million of revenues, or $0.14 per basic and fully diluted share. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $9.8 million on $468.1 million of revenues, or $0.21 per basic and $0.20 per fully diluted share.
For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $12.5 million, or $0.27 per basic and $0.26 per fully diluted share. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported adjusted net income of $18.6 million, or $0.40 per basic and $0.38 per fully diluted share. Normalizing these results to exclude the $1.3 million First Brands adjustment, adjusted net income would have been $13.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2025.
For the six months ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $18.6 million, compared to $21.5 million for the comparable prior year period. Normalizing these results to exclude the $1.3 million First Brands adjustment, adjusted EBITDA would have been $19.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2025.
About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)
Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Through its comprehensive service offerings, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding and freight brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of company and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2025
2025
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
31,884
$
22,942
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,454 and $2,128, respectively
139,947
134,911
Contract assets
6,477
6,904
Income tax receivable
1,887
2,194
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,196
12,299
Total current assets
191,391
179,250
Property, technology, and equipment, net
21,944
23,489
Goodwill
121,146
117,637
Intangible assets, net
48,290
49,123
Operating lease right-of-use assets
54,669
55,066
Deposits and other assets
2,007
2,209
Total other long-term assets
226,112
224,035
Total assets
$
439,447
$
426,774
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
74,124
$
74,411
Operating partner commissions payable
10,469
10,541
Accrued expenses
11,959
10,637
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
13,445
12,741
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
263
282
Current portion of contingent consideration
9,170
6,050
Other current liabilities
806
483
Total current liabilities
120,236
115,145
Notes payable
30,000
20,000
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
47,568
49,245
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
846
969
Contingent consideration, net of current portion
7,130
13,300
Deferred tax liabilities
2,400
1,782
Other long-term liabilities
10
248
Total long-term liabilities
87,954
85,544
Total liabilities
208,190
200,689
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
1,321
-
Equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,592,617 and
34
34
Additional paid-in capital
111,388
110,588
Treasury stock, at cost, 5,766,073 and 5,181,023 shares, respectively
(35,457)
(31,964)
Retained earnings
157,167
150,569
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,304)
(3,211)
Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity
229,828
226,016
Noncontrolling interest
108
69
Total equity
229,936
226,085
Total liabilities and equity
$
439,447
$
426,774
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
$
232,130
$
264,544
$
458,785
$
468,109
Operating expenses:
Cost of transportation and other services
168,669
201,239
335,871
347,250
Operating partner commissions
20,307
19,291
40,303
38,092
Personnel costs
22,589
19,554
44,160
39,177
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,609
12,000
21,683
22,321
Depreciation and amortization
3,566
5,038
7,092
9,843
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(90)
(1,300)
110
(1,100)
Total operating expenses
224,650
255,822
449,219
455,583
Income from operations
7,480
8,722
9,566
12,526
Other income (expense):
Interest income
36
367
80
832
Interest expense
(625)
(311)
(1,230)
(548)
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
(120)
181
(116)
119
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts
-
(301)
-
(741)
Other
174
14
259
1,053
Total other income (expense)
(535)
(50)
(1,007)
715
Income before income taxes
6,945
8,672
8,559
13,241
Income tax expense
(1,725)
(2,163)
(2,064)
(3,308)
Net income
5,220
6,509
6,495
9,933
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
85
(42)
103
(90)
Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.
$
5,305
$
6,467
$
6,598
$
9,843
Other Comprehensive income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.:
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
869
(2,911)
(93)
(2,271)
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
40
-
53
-
Comprehensive income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.
$
6,129
$
3,598
$
6,455
$
7,662
Income per share:
Basic
$
0.11
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.21
Diluted
$
0.11
$
0.13
$
0.14
$
0.20
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
46,912,966
46,942,639
47,039,566
46,831,938
Diluted
48,665,202
48,983,153
48,701,899
48,784,482
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.
to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(unaudited)
As used in this report adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For adjusted net income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at adjusted net income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, costs unrelated to our core operations, and other non-cash charges.
We commonly refer to the term "adjusted gross profit" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are reported separately. We believe adjusted gross profit is a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, income taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology, and equipment and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude share-based compensation, costs unrelated to our core operations (primarily acquisition and litigation costs), allocation of earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
$
232,130
$
264,544
$
458,785
$
468,109
Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of
(168,669)
(201,239)
(335,871)
(347,250)
Depreciation and amortization
(2,445)
(3,707)
(4,784)
(7,195)
GAAP gross profit
$
61,016
$
59,598
$
118,130
$
113,664
Depreciation and amortization
2,445
3,707
4,784
7,195
Adjusted gross profit
$
63,461
$
63,305
$
122,914
$
120,859
GAAP gross profit percentage
26.3
%
22.5
%
25.7
%
24.3
%
Adjusted gross profit percentage
27.3
%
23.9
%
26.8
%
25.8
%
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.
$
5,305
$
6,467
$
6,598
$
9,843
Income tax expense
1,725
2,163
2,064
3,308
Depreciation and amortization (1)
3,566
5,038
7,092
9,957
Net interest expense
589
(56)
1,150
(284)
Share-based compensation
508
(1,813)
932
(1,650)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(90)
(1,300)
110
(1,100)
Lease termination costs
54
1,166
162
1,166
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts
-
301
-
741
Other (2)
117
50
463
(513)
Adjusted EBITDA
11,774
12,016
18,571
21,468
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of adjusted gross profit (3)
18.6
%
19.0
%
15.1
%
17.8
%
(1)
Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service.
(2)
Other includes costs unrelated to our core operations (primarily acquisition and litigation costs), and other non-cash charges.
(3)
Adjusted gross profit is revenues less the cost of transportation and other services.
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.
$
5,305
$
6,467
$
6,598
$
9,843
Adjustments to net income:
Income tax expense
1,725
2,163
2,064
3,308
Depreciation and amortization
3,566
5,038
7,092
9,843
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(90)
(1,300)
110
(1,100)
Lease termination costs
54
1,166
162
1,166
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts
-
301
-
741
Other
137
332
587
806
Adjusted net income before income taxes
10,697
14,167
16,613
24,607
Provision for income taxes at 24.5%
(2,621)
(3,471)
(4,070)
(6,029)
Adjusted net income
$
8,076
$
10,696
$
12,543
$
18,578
Adjusted net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.17
$
0.23
$
0.27
$
0.40
Diluted
$
0.17
$
0.22
$
0.26
$
0.38
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
46,912,966
46,942,639
47,039,566
46,831,938
Diluted
48,665,202
48,983,153
48,701,899
48,784,482
