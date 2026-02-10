LMAX Group, the leading global cross-asset marketplace, has unveiled Omnia Exchange ("Omnia"), a next-generation infrastructure layer enabling users to seamlessly convert any asset in real-time via a single API, anywhere, anytime.

Built on LMAX Group's renowned technology and deep liquidity, Omnia unifies FX, crypto, stablecoins and other digital assets in one platform, opening up access for businesses to unified wholesale liquidity and pricing, allowing them to move and settle value instantaneously across borders and asset classes.

The future of finance, Omnia combines the transparency and efficiency of blockchain order entry with the best execution of a centralised exchange.

Users can:

Trade any asset directly against any other 24/7 , without restrictions on size or type

, without restrictions on size or type Send value across borders as easily as sending a message

across borders as easily as sending a message Access liquidity without limitations and competitive, real-time pricing

without limitations and competitive, real-time pricing Settle on traditional rails or instantly on the blockchain, with complete flexibility

Omnia is designed to simplify trading and payment complexity, unlocking capital and reducing transaction costs across a wide range of industries from payment providers, retail finance and wealth managers to mobile networks, wallets, custodians and social platforms. By embedding instant settlement and institutional-grade liquidity directly into their ecosystems, businesses can identify new revenue streams, offer seamless user experiences and participate fully in the world's most efficient markets.

David Mercer, CEO, LMAX Group, said: "Omnia Exchange is the foundation for a new paradigm in capital markets delivering the ability for institutions to exchange any asset, anytime, anywhere. By opening access to wholesale FX and digital asset markets globally, we're removing barriers, reducing friction and unlocking liquidity. Institutions can exchange value as simply as sending a message, creating hyper-efficient capital. It's a significant addition to the ecosystem and crosses the rubicon between traditional markets and digital marketplaces."

About LMAX Group:

LMAX Group is the leading global cross-asset marketplace, powering the fusion of traditional and digital finance through trusted technology. Operating multiple institutional execution venues and providing access to custody and market data services for FX and digital assets, LMAX connects the world's largest and newest asset classes via seamless, transparent and regulated infrastructure.

The Group's portfolio includes LMAX Exchange (institutional FX exchange, FCA regulated MTF and MAS regulated RMO), LMAX Global (FCA and CySec regulated brokers) and LMAX Digital (GFSC regulated execution venue and custodian). Serving funds, banks, asset managers, retail brokerages and buyside institutions in over 100 countries, LMAX designs, builds and operates its own high-performance, ultra-low latency exchange technology with matching engines in London, New York, Tokyo and Singapore. Combining deep expertise in FX with digital asset innovation, LMAX provides the trusted foundation on which the next generation of global markets will operate.

