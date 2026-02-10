Expereo is redefining what's possible for global enterprises at CiscoLive Amsterdam with the launch of its enhanced Digital Case Management (DCM) capability in expereoOne. As the world-leading managed Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, Expereo is putting customers firmly in control slashing resolution times, cutting through operational noise and ensuring everyone is aligned every step of the way.

With DCM, service issues are no longer bottlenecks: instead, enterprises experience swift, transparent outcomes, with every stakeholder empowered through a single, real-time view of progress. DCM is designed around a simple objective: enable enterprises to resolve issues faster, with greater clarity and full control, through a fully digital, software-first workflow inside expereoOne. Customers can create, manage and track cases end-to-end within a single platform, ensuring predictable, consistent and aligned service experiences across their global network footprint.

Unified, digital-first experience for all participants

This release moves Expereo customers closer to fully automated, predictable service operations. By introducing a set of capabilities designed to remove friction, cut operational noise and keep every stakeholder aligned throughout case resolution, the result is a smarter, more connected support experience for Expereo customers worldwide. Key features now include:

Customers can add colleagues or third-party contacts to any case, ensuring everyone sees the same real-time updates and eliminating fragmented communication across multiple email threads.

A redesigned Preference Centre lets users control when and how they receive updates, ensuring teams stay informed without unnecessary interruptions.

Both case creators and watchers (with expereoOne credentials) gain access to a single, shared case timeline, including messages, documentation and status, creating a consistent, predictable experience that reduces miscommunication and accelerates resolution.

Every case update triggers streamlined browser or email notifications, each linking directly back to the live case. Stakeholders can immediately respond or review updates without searching through long email chains.

Solving the limitations of legacy case management

Traditional, email driven case management models were never designed for today's complex, multivendor global networks. Fragmented inboxes, duplicated updates, inconsistent visibility and unclear ownership often slow resolution and create operational disruption. The latest enhancement to expereoOne replaces these legacy constraints with a single workflow, bringing all communication, status updates and accountability into one transparent, real-time platform. This enables enterprises to move from reactive case handling to a predictable, aligned and fully auditable service resolution experience on a global scale.

Julian Skeels, Chief Digital Officer at Expereo, says: "Enterprises today need immediate visibility and control across increasingly distributed networks, and that's exactly the business challenge expereoOne is built to solve."

"The enhanced Digital Case Management experience delivers a transparent workflow that keeps every stakeholder aligned, reduces operational noise and accelerates resolution. This is another step in our commitment to provide the best service experience for customers wherever they are located."

expereoOne unifies visibility, control and management of complex, multi-vendor global networks into a single software-first experience. Expereo is reshaping global network operations through a single, programmable, software-first control layer. It provides real-time insights, end-to-end transparency and seamless service management across Network Operations, IT, Finance and Procurement teams.

With expanded Digital Case Management and flexible API-driven workflow integration, expereoOne enables enterprises to automate information sharing, streamline processes and ensure all updates flow consistently to the right teams in real time.

ENDS

About Expereo

Expereo is a world-leading Managed Network as a Service provider connecting people, places and things anywhere. Its solutions including Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE and Enhanced Internet support more than 60% of Fortune 500 companies across 190+ countries. With over 2,300 partners worldwide, Expereo delivers global scale with local execution, helping enterprises achieve reliable, high-performance connectivity everywhere they operate.

For more information, visit: https://www.expereo.com/expereo-one

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260210433845/en/

Contacts:

Scarlett King

+44 7534252295