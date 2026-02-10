The symposium will bring together industry leaders, experts and wine lovers for four days of tastings, masterclasses, winemaker dinners, presentations and debate.

Tickets are now on sale for the 11th Institute of Masters of Wine International Symposium, taking place in Adelaide, Australia, 15-18 April 2027, supported by our hosts, the South Australian Government, and major sponsor Wine Australia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260210863840/en/

Institute of Masters of Wine International Symposium, Adelaide 2027, official logo

Tickets available at www.imwsymposium.com.

Sessions include an exploration of how the industry can rebuild relevance, a deep-dive into the latest old vines research, debate around viticultural gene technologies and discussion on how winemakers can maintain balance in a changing climate.

Tastings include a 'unicorn' tasting of some of the world's most sought-after wines, an old vs young vines tasting featuring pairs of wines made especially for the Symposium and a masterclass comparing the same wines bottled under both corks and screwcaps.

Symposium favourites return: the Master of Wine winemakers tasting, themed lunches, opening night BBQ, winery dinners and closing night Gala. Nine curated trips to Australia's wine regions are also available.

Dr Martin Cole, Wine Australia CEO, commented: "The Symposium provides Australia with a fantastic opportunity to put our most dynamic wine producers, wines and world-class regions in front of the global wine community. We're confident that guests will come away with a renewed perspective on Australian wine and share their discoveries around the world."

Joe Szakacs, South Australian minister for trade and investment, said: "As a Great Wine Capital, Adelaide is the undisputed home of Australian wine and we're extremely proud to host the 2027 IMW Symposium. South Australia has 18 unique wine regions and more than 700 wineries, making our state the perfect destination for the global wine calendar's premier event."

Sarah Harrison, IMW executive director, added: "The Institute is thrilled to bring the Symposium to Australia. Registrations are open to all and we look forward to seeing the greatest minds of the wine community come together."

About the Institute of Masters of Wine

The IMW is a membership organisation whose mission is to foster excellence, interaction and learning across the global wine community. Home to the renowned Master of Wine study programme, the IMW advances wine knowledge through education, events and the work of its members-the Masters of Wine.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260210863840/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries: Adam Jones, IMW: +44 207 383 9139 ajones@mastersofwine.org