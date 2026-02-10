Wrisk Limited: Wrisk acquires Atto to create an integrated embedded finance and protection platform

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrisk has acquired Atto, a real-time financial intelligence platform focused on open banking-driven credit scoring, income verification, affordability assessment and behavioural insight.

Atto supports enterprise partners by enabling context-aware credit and risk decisions within live customer journeys. The platform is already used by large enterprise clients across both automotive and non-automotive sectors, delivering credit insight grounded in transactional behaviour over and above the static bureau data.

Wrisk works with leading automotive OEMs to embed insurance directly into digital customer experiences. The acquisition brings financial intelligence further upstream into Wrisk's platform, creating a single integrated layer that supports embedded finance, insurance and protection services within the same ecosystem.

For automotive brands and other enterprise partners, the combined platform enables greater flexibility in how finance and protection propositions are designed and delivered. Decisioning and execution now sit together, allowing more responsive and personalised journeys without the need to stitch together disconnected tools or vendors.

The acquisition also provides Atto with a broader enterprise foundation. Wrisk's established OEM relationships, delivery capability and regulated operating framework will support faster deployment of Atto's capabilities across new markets and use cases.

Nimeshh Patel, Chief Executive Officer at Wrisk, said:

"Atto has built a credible financial intelligence and credit scoring platform with real-world enterprise use. Joining Wrisk allows us to combine that intelligence with a delivery layer that serves brands and other partners at scale. Together, we can better support customer journeys that span finance, insurance and protection seamlessly."

Rob Knight, Strategic Programme Advisor at Atto, added:

"Joining Wrisk represents a natural next phase in Atto's growth. We have proven the value of open banking-driven credit intelligence with enterprise clients, and Wrisk brings the regulated operating framework and delivery capability required to deploy that intelligence at scale. Together, we can embed credit decisioning, affordability, and actionable insight directly into live finance and protection journeys."

Atto will continue to operate as a dedicated product and team within the Wrisk group, retaining ownership of its roadmap and client relationships across sectors.

Notes to Editors

About Wrisk

Wrisk offers an unparalleled blend of technology and customer-centric solutions that empower automotive brands to revolutionise their insurance offerings. Headquartered in London, with a team of 100+ professionals around the world, Wrisk operates with deep industry expertise drawn from insurance, auto OEM, data and technology sectors. Subsidiary companies are set up as regulated MGA entities operating in the UK and EU.

About Atto

Atto is a real-time financial intelligence platform that uses open banking to securely access and analyse transaction-level data. Its technology transforms raw financial data into actionable insights that can be embedded directly into regulated, enterprise-grade customer journeys, enabling smarter, faster decision-making across finance and insurance without adding friction to the customer experience.

