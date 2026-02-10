Dohop; Wizz Air: WIZZ AIR EXPANDS ITS NETWORK CAPABILITIES WITH THE LAUNCH OF WIZZ LINK, POWERED BY DOHOP

WIZZ Link introduces nearly 8,000 new route options across Wizz Air's growing network; Passengers across Europe and beyond can now choose multiple destinations through a single booking experience

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizz Air, Europe's most emissions-efficient airline¹ has launched WIZZ Link, a new digital platform developed in partnership with travel technology company Dohop, enabling passengers to book multi-leg journeys in a single transaction. The new platform marks a milestone in Wizz Air's effort to make multi-city, low-cost travel simpler and more accessible.

Many travellers, especially across Europe, build routes not through direct flights but by combining multiple segments - for example, from London to Budapest and then to Abu Dhabi. Today, they often need to search for each segment manually, compare schedules, check baggage rules and fare conditions and purchase tickets in separate transactions. On average, they spend up to five hours before a trip² to manage their bookings, which takes time and increases the chance of mistakes, and in many cases, leads travellers to aggregators where other airlines compete for the same booking, leaving them abandoned during disruptions.

With WIZZ Link, travellers can now book self-transfer flights and access nearly 8,000 new origin-and-destination combinations through wizzlink.wizzair.com, including key connecting points such as Budapest, Rome, London, Warsaw, and Tirana.

Passengers can make multi-segment travel in one purchase, expanding the reach and flexibility for their travel with Wizz Air. This helps the airline keep customers within the WIZZ ecosystem, increase average booking value and loyalty, while enabling travelers to purchase seats, priority services, food, and other add-ons for all flight segments in a single transaction.

WIZZ Link is powered by Dohop's RetailConnect technology, which enables the airline to create and manage its own flexible flight transfers while maintaining complete control over pricing, distribution, and the customer experience. Travellers booking through WIZZ Link can also add ConnectSure , a protection service that provides assistance in case of delays, cancellations, or missed flights, ensuring peace of mind throughout their entire trip.

Michael Delehant, Senior Chief Commercial and Operations Officer at Wizz Air, said: "Online Travel Agencies continue to command a large share of the online market - over a third of travellers book flights via OTAs nowadays. At the same time, multi-leg itineraries already account for a meaningful share of traffic and are expected to grow toward low double digits of all flight bookings. WIZZ Link helps keep these multi-segment sales inside our ecosystem, lifting conversion and segments per passengers. And for the passengers themselves, the service offers added convenience and choice, bringing together Wizz Air's extensive network coverage within a single, connected booking experience.WIZZ Link represents a strong step forward for our Customer First Compass commitments and for Wizz Air's long-term growth. This launch is a key milestone in our strategy to make air travel even more accessible, connected, and customer-centric."

The partnership with Dohop supports Wizz Air's commitment to expanding its network through new digital capabilities that further simplify travel. Dohop's technology powers connected travel solutions for more than 100 airlines worldwide, enabling new forms of connectivity that complement traditional airline partnerships while reducing the complexity of legacy interline systems.

Hugh Aitken, Chief Operating Officer at Dohop, said: "WIZZ Link demonstrates how low-cost carriers can use alternative interline technology to expand their network efficiently and offer passengers a better way to connect. We are proud to support Wizz Air as it takes this important step in simplifying travel across Europe, creating new travel options and improving the passenger experience, all while keeping the process simple and cost-efficient for the airline."

The launch of WIZZ Link strengthens Wizz Air's position as one of Europe's leading ultra-low-cost carriers and aligns with its broader strategy to use technology and partnerships that enhance network connectivity, operational efficiency, and customer experience.

ABOUT WIZZ AIR

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 259 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines' emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity. Most recently, it was awarded Sustainable Airline of the Year 2025 at the Airline Economics Sustainability Awards Gala in September 2025.

Notes for Editors:

Anchored in four key pillars - Product, Price, Service and Communication - the Customer First Compass outlines Wizz Air's future direction and renewed commitment to its customers, from investing in state-of-the-art technology, improving reliability, and delivering enhanced customer support. The transformation marks a step change in how the airline services its customers. The airline will be investing €14 billion over the next three years to enhance every customer touchpoint to ensure that punctuality, affordability, innovation and service shape every journey.

outlines Wizz Air's future direction and renewed commitment to its customers, from investing in state-of-the-art technology, improving reliability, and delivering enhanced customer support. The transformation marks a step change in how the airline services its customers. The airline will be investing €14 billion over the next three years to enhance every customer touchpoint to ensure that punctuality, affordability, innovation and service shape every journey. All Wizz Air flights are operated on Airbus A320 aircraft with 180 seats, Airbus A320neo with 186 seats, A321 aircraft with 230 seats and Airbus A321neo aircraft with 239 seats.

For free pictures of aircraft, crews and logo library please visit https://wizzair.com/en-gb/information-and-services/about-us/press-office/ .

. For more information about Wizz Air sustainability efforts please see Annual report FY2025 from page 179.

About Dohop

Dohop, headquartered in Reykjavík, Iceland, is a leading provider of alternative interline solutions. By facilitating air-to-air and air-to-ground alternative interline partnerships, Dohop empowers airlines to unlock unlimited connections and tap into new demand through new partnership opportunities. Dohop also provides connection protection services for passengers with a high-performing 4.1 TrustScore.

Founded in 2004, Dohop's team of over 100 passionate travel technology experts empowers more than 100 airlines and travel providers, including easyJet, Transavia, Air France, Vueling, and Air Transat, to create new opportunities for connecting journeys. For more information, visit www.dohop.com. For media inquiries, please get in touch with vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com.

¹ According to Cirium's 2025 review, the most emissions-efficient major airline globally is Wizz Air, with an intensity of 53.9 gr CO2 per passenger per kilometre.

² The research, conducted by Expedia Group and Luth Research, July 2023.

