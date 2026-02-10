Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2026

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10

10 February 2026

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Publication of Monthly Factsheet

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

The Company's factsheet as at 31 January 2026 is now available on the Company's website: Monthly Factsheets - Capital Gearing Trust

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary

Alison Vincent

0203 709 2481