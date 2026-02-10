TOKYO, Japan, Feb 10, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) today announced that the company will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2026, in order to sustainably offer the joy and freedom of mobility all around the world through its mobility products and services.In 2020, with the aim of solidifying its existing business while preparing for future growth, Honda separated two key research and development functions - the development of production models and research on future technologies - enabling each group to focus on its roles. This initiative generated solid results including contribution to Honda business and the enhancement of technological competitiveness.With the global business environment surrounding Honda changing faster than expected, the company will further strengthen its ability to grasp market and technology trends more accurately and deliver the original technologies and new value of Honda to the market at the optimal timing. Toward this goal, Honda will make changes to the organizational structure of the Automobile Development Operations and the Automobile Operations.Moreover, the Motorcycle and Power Products Operations will also undergo some organizational changes to ensure future growth.Details of the organizational changes effective April 1, 20261) Consolidation of automobile R&D functions at Honda R&D Co., Ltd.The R&D functions of the Automobile Development Operations and the SDV Business Development Unit within the Automobile Operations will be transferred to Honda R&D Co., Ltd., the R&D subsidiary of Honda.Since 2020, the two key research and development functions - the development of production models and research on future technologies - have been operated separately so that each group can focus on its roles. However, in order to further enhance the strengths of its products, Honda will make organizational changes to build a structure where the entire process - from the selection of technology themes through product market launches - is viewed as one integrated flow to drive the entire process at speed, while flexibly responding to the changes in business environment. Through this change, Honda R&D will be further advanced as a R&D organization capable of continuing to create compelling products, through which Honda will further increase its competitiveness.2) Reorganization of Automobile OperationsThe Automobile Business Strategy Unit and Sales Unit will be reorganized into the Business Strategy Unit and Regional Business Unit, which will be newly created effective April 1, 2026. In addition, the business functions currently being served by the SDV Business Development Unit will be reorganized into the new Business Strategy Unit, and the SDV Business Development Unit will be disbanded.Through these organizational changes, for the earliest improvement of the profitability of its automobile business, Honda will 1) enhance its product planning and sales capabilities in light of market dynamics and customer needs, and 2) strengthen the competitiveness of its products from the mid- to long-term perspectives.3) Reorganization of Motorcycle and Power Products OperationsAs the electrification strategy for motorcycle and power products business has transitioned into the execution stage, sales, business strategy and product development functions currently being served separately for electrification business and ICE (internal combustion engine) business will be integrated. Through the integrated management of electrification and ICE business, Honda will pursue optimal allocation of resources and continue initiatives toward carbon neutrality, while striving to ensure the continuous creation of increasingly competitive products.Through these organizational changes, Honda will further accelerate ongoing initiatives for its corporate transformation through electrification and new value creation, through which Honda will strive to establish a more distinctive presence as "a company society wants to exist" even in the era of electrification and intelligent technologies.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.