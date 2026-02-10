EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding
Sirma to Dual List on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 24 February 2026
Sirma Group Holding AD (Sirma), [Ticker SIRM | WKN: A142WT | ISIN: BG1100032140], one of the leading technology players in Southeastern Europe, has announced that it will be dual listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 24 February 2026.
Sirma was first listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE) in 2015. Now, ten years later, it has achieved another significant milestone by being listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE). This accomplishment highlights Sirma's long-term commitment to transparency, its engagement with international capital markets, and its pursuit of sustainable growth throughout Europe and beyond.
It signifies a natural advancement in the company's growth, following over a decade as a publicly listed entity serving an increasingly international clientele.
Tsvetan Alexiev, Chief Executive Officer of Sirma Group Holding AD, shares
The Frankfurt listing is intended to enhance Sirma's visibility among international institutional investors, improve liquidity, and support its next phase of growth - particularly in AI-driven enterprise platforms and sector-specific solutions. The move also underscores the company's confidence in the eurozone framework as a stable foundation for long-term value creation.
About Sirma
Founded in 1992, Sirma Group Holding (Sirma) is a trusted software technology partner that has been a pioneer in artificial intelligence technologies since its inception. With over 33 years of experience and more than 800 experts, Sirma combines deep vertical knowledge with cutting-edge AI to power the industries the world relies on. The company specializes in custom software development, system integration, and IT consulting, with deep expertise in banking, insurance, healthcare, transportation, logistics, retail, travel and hospitality, and the public sector. Its AI-driven solutions turn complex data into actionable insights, driving growth and efficiency for hundreds of clients worldwide.Headquartered in Sofia and listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange [BSE: SIRM/SGH], Sirma operates globally through offices in the USA, UK, Germany, Albania, Romania, Brazil, and UAE.
Contacts:
Stanislav Tanushev, Director Investor Relations & Sustainability
stanislav.tanushev@sirma.com; ir@sirma.com
Press: press@sirma.com
|135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|ISIN:
|BG1100032140
|WKN:
|A142WT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
