EnBW says it is seeking a new investor for its Senec storage subsidiary Senec to support further growth, though the company could remain wholly owned. The search comes after a comprehensive restructuring and aims to fund expansion in software, hardware, and international markets.From ESS News EnBW said it is seeking a new investor for Senec, its Leipzig-based storage subsidiary. The company, originally acquired from Deutsche Energieversorgung in 2017 and later renamed Senec, develops and sells storage systems. "The search for a potential investor for Senec is in its early stages. Senec underwent ...

