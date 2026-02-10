The seventh allocation round (AR7) awarded contracts to 157 solar plants due online by 2029.The UK government has secured a record 4.9 GW of solar capacity in its latest contracts for difference CfD) auction round, at a clearing price of GBP 65 ($88) per MWh. AR7 awarded contracts to 1.87 GW of capacity across 72 projects due to come online by 2028, and 3 GW of capacity to 85 projects due by 2029. Successful developers will now be awarded a 20-year flat rate contract with the state-owned Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC). CfDs have been a key part of the UK government's renewables strategy ...

