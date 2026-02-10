Rising cyberattacks, outdated infrastructure, and the need to quickly share and access critical data underline the need for a new cybersecurity framework.

New research from Everfox, the trusted high assurance cybersecurity company, reveals that 84% of government IT security leaders agree that sharing sensitive data across networks heightens their cyber risk, and more than half (53%) still rely on manual data transfer processes, even as AI accelerates the pace of operations.

The findings from the newly published CYBER360: Defending the Digital Battlespace report, which surveyed 500 security leaders and IT decision makers working in government, defense, and critical services across the U.S. and UK, also found that national security organizations faced an average of 137 attempted or successful cyberattacks per week in 2025, up from 127 cyberattacks per week in 2024. Cyberattacks against agencies in the U.S. occurred more frequently on a weekly basis than in the UK, surging 25% in the last year.

The implications for national security are significant. With digital transformation redefining the battlespace, mission success increasingly depends on trusted data being able to move securely across domains and between allies at mission speed. However, respondents participating in the survey cited numerous challenges to achieving this:

78% cited outdated infrastructure as a primary source of cyber vulnerability, speaking to the prevalence of analog systems and manual processes that act as weak links in secure data sharing

Nearly half (49%) cited ensuring data integrity and preventing tampering in transit as their single biggest challenge when transferring information across classified or coalition networks

45% surveyed cited managing identity and authentication across multiple domains as the biggest challenge to securing access to mission data across different domains

"The battlefield is transforming, and data is becoming more and more vital to mission success. Decision advantage now hinges on the capability to share and access data at mission speed without compromising security. A new cybersecurity framework that adds a layer of data-centric security and the ability to quickly share trusted information needs to become the foundation to achieve operational resilience and mission assurance," said Dave Wajsgras, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Everfox.

The challenges to secure data access and transfer cited by government and defense agencies in the CYBER360 report highlight an urgent need to move beyond mere network defenses and adopt a new model that combines multiple layers of protection. By utilizing three interacting cybersecurity frameworks Zero Trust, Data Centric Security (DCS) and Cross Domain Solutions (CDS) agencies can achieve secure, near real-time Cross Domain data exchange and access across mission-critical systems.

Read the full CYBER360: Defending the Digital Battlespace report here.

About the Research

The CYBER360: Defending the Digital Battlespace report was published by Everfox on 02/10/2026 and analyzes survey results from 500 security leaders and IT decision makers working in government, defense, and critical services industries in the UK and U.S. The survey was conducted in October 2025 by Censuswide with a 50/50 split between UK and U.S. respondents.

About Everfox

Everfox secures the data, networks, and people that protect national security and global defense, enabling agencies to operate confidently in high-consequence environments all while realizing efficiencies in cost, capabilities and productivity. Built for mission-critical operations, Everfox empowers governments, allies, and enterprises to collaborate securely, operate confidently, and act at mission speed. Everfox protects the data that protects the people that protect us. Learn more: www.everfox.com.

