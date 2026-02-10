Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Anglian Water announces intention to discontinue rating coverage by Standard & Poor's

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10

10 February 2026

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc (the " Company") announces that it has notified S&P Global Rating Europe Limited (" S&P") of its intention to discontinue the engagement of S&P as one of its external credit rating agencies providing ratings coverage.

The intention to discontinue the ratings coverage from S&P is, and remains, subject to the successful redemption in full of the £200,000,000 6.625 per cent. Guaranteed Bonds due 2029 (ISIN: XS0093312550) issued by the Company in accordance with their terms and conditions (the " Bonds"), which include a requirement to maintain rating coverage from S&P for so long as the Bonds are outstanding.

At the date of this announcement, S&P provides ratings coverage in respect of the Company's class A secured debt at BBB (stable).

The proposed discontinuance follows an internal review of the resource demands involved in supporting a third rating. The Company will continue to maintain its ratings coverage from Fitch Ratings Ltd and Moody's Investor Services Limited, which are A- (stable) and Baa1 (stable), respectively.

Subject to the redemption in full of the Bonds, the Company will work with S&P to manage an orderly discontinuance of its ratings coverage. The existing S&P rating will remain in place until it is formally withdrawn by S&P.

The proposed discontinuance of ratings coverage from S&P is not expected to have any impact on the Company's financing arrangements, regulatory commitments or ongoing engagement with debt investors.

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63