Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.02.2026 11:12 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Anglian Water announces intention to discontinue rating coverage by Standard & Poor's

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Anglian Water announces intention to discontinue rating coverage by Standard & Poor's

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10

10 February 2026

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc (the " Company") announces that it has notified S&P Global Rating Europe Limited (" S&P") of its intention to discontinue the engagement of S&P as one of its external credit rating agencies providing ratings coverage.

The intention to discontinue the ratings coverage from S&P is, and remains, subject to the successful redemption in full of the £200,000,000 6.625 per cent. Guaranteed Bonds due 2029 (ISIN: XS0093312550) issued by the Company in accordance with their terms and conditions (the " Bonds"), which include a requirement to maintain rating coverage from S&P for so long as the Bonds are outstanding.

At the date of this announcement, S&P provides ratings coverage in respect of the Company's class A secured debt at BBB (stable).

The proposed discontinuance follows an internal review of the resource demands involved in supporting a third rating. The Company will continue to maintain its ratings coverage from Fitch Ratings Ltd and Moody's Investor Services Limited, which are A- (stable) and Baa1 (stable), respectively.

Subject to the redemption in full of the Bonds, the Company will work with S&P to manage an orderly discontinuance of its ratings coverage. The existing S&P rating will remain in place until it is formally withdrawn by S&P.

The proposed discontinuance of ratings coverage from S&P is not expected to have any impact on the Company's financing arrangements, regulatory commitments or ongoing engagement with debt investors.

For further information, please contact:

Jenny Burke, Investor Relations Manager

Jenny.Burke@awg.com/ Investors@AWG.com

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63


© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.