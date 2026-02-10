Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
10.02.2026 11:12 Uhr
Fruit Attraction 2026: the global meeting point shaping the future of the Fruit and Vegetable industry

The 18th edition of the International Fruit and Vegetable Trade Fair will run from 6 to 8 October at IFEMA MADRID.

MADRID, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From 6 to 8 October, Fruit Attraction will turn Madrid into the world's major meeting point for the fruit and vegetable industry. Organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX the fair is heading towards its 18th edition. The application period for participation is now open.

Fruit Attraction Hall

Under the slogan Where the essence of the industry connects with the world, and after last year's success, Fruit Attraction returns stronger than ever to continue building the future of the industry.

Fruit Attraction will cover more than 78,000 m²across ten halls at IFEMA MADRID (3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 14), showcasing products, solutions, new varieties, formats, trends and innovations from over 2,400 companies.

The offer will be organised into four specialised areas: Fresh Produce, Auxiliary Industry, Fresh Food Logistics and Innova&Tech. This year, the potato takes central stage as the fair's featured product, while Fruit Attraction is set to break a new participation record, with more than 121,000 professional visitors expected from 152 countries.

Fruit Attraction expects to provide a platform for international promotion with the 'International Buyers Programme'. In this regard, the SpanishMinistry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, ICEX and FEPEX, will invite 700 large buyers, retail purchasing managers, importers and wholesalers from more than 50 countries. Additionally, the 'Guest Importing Countries' programme will take place, featuring China and the United Arab Emirates.

Participating in Fruit Attraction gives companies advantages such as gaining visibility and international positioning in a highly specialised environment; direct access to buyers and distributors from around the world; access to professional contacts (real business); and first-hand insight into the trends and innovations shaping the fruit and vegetable market.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888761/Fruit_Attraction_Halls.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778519/5776327/Fruit_Attraction_Logo.jpg

Fruit Attraction Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fruit-attraction-2026-the-global-meeting-point-shaping-the-future-of-the-fruit-and-vegetable-industry-302681324.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
