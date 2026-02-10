Zendure has a new investor, new factory in China, and with a new product launch for the residential sector, is aiming to reclaim the crown of the top supplier for plug-in and balcony solar systems and storage.From ESS News Zendure has established itself as a pioneer in the plug-in balcony solar market, a segment that has seen explosive growth in Germany, gained traction across Europe, and is back with a major new launch designed to reclaim its position. Zendure, by its own admission, held the early lead in the balcony or "balkonkraftwerk" sector as it is known in Germany, and competitors were ...

