Fraunhofer CSP researchers in Germany are developing printing and color technologies to make conventional silicon PV panels less visible when installed on building façades, roofs, and balconies.The Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics (Fraunhofer CSP) in Germany is developing printing and color technology for conventional silicon PV module cover glass, thin glass sheets and foils. It is intended to be a retrofit solution for panels used on solar façades, roofs, and balconies. In a two-year project with the code name Colipri that started in February 2025, the researchers are refining a solution ...

