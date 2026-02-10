The Chinese company said its modular system supports up to 64?kWh of storage, multiple PV inputs, and 0?ms backup switching for uninterrupted operation.Chinese energy storage solution provider Hoymiles has released its first all-in-one battery energy storage system (BESS). Named HiOne, the residential system combines an inverter, batteries, and an energy management system (EMS) in a single enclosure. "We incorporated advanced AI-based time-of-use (AI-TOU) functionality into HiOne, allowing for up to eight customizable time segments," the company said in a statement. "By dynamically learning electricity ...

