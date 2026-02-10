A joint initiative by Swiss companies LatticeFlow AI and Unique AI translates Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) guidance into technical assessments applied in real banking environments

Switzerland has marked a new milestone in how AI is governed and deployed in financial services. In a first-of-its-kind joint initiative, Swiss-based companies LatticeFlow AI and Unique AI have delivered a FINMA-aligned technical blueprint that translates the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) principles into concrete technical assessments, providing banks with audit-ready evidence to evaluate, deploy and continuously oversee AI systems across banking-specific use cases, such as Know Your Customer (KYC), chatbot assistants, and Anti-Money Laundering (AML).

The assessment, available on this page, was conducted by LatticeFlow AI on the Investment Insights Agent, an agentic AI solution developed by Swiss-founded fintech Unique AI. The solution is designed to personalize investment recommendations and overall investment rationales for relationship managers and client advisors, enabling faster, more informed decision-making.

By mapping FINMA's guidance (FINMA guidance 08/2024) to measurable technical controls (including testing, monitoring, explainability, and model robustness), the blueprint shows how banks can move from policy and abstract principles to audit-ready evidence.

The assessment performed by LatticeFlow AI evaluates how an agentic AI system behaves in practice. It provides evidence on whether the system delivers consistent and reliable outputs, how it responds to changing inputs and user interactions, and whether human users can understand, challenge, and override its recommendations when needed. This is critical for financial institutions, where AI is increasingly used to inform decisions, while accountability must remain with the bank teams.

The assessment was applied to an AI system already deployed across financial institutions. Unique AI is among the fastest growing fintech companies, with more than 40 institutional clients and over 30,000 financial professionals using its solutions globally. Leading Swiss and international institutions, including Pictet, Julius Baer, BNP Paribas, SIX Group, and Helvetia, are using Unique AI's technology and can now apply the new blueprint to back their AI governance on evidence and build trust on the AI systems in use.

"Trust in AI is built through concrete evidence, not through abstract policies. By connecting FINMA's guidance and principles with deep technical assessments, we provide banks with the evidence they need to make informed decisions and accelerate AI adoption safely and responsibly," said Petar Tsankov, CEO and Co-Founder of LatticeFlow AI.

Dr. Sina Wulfmeyer, Chief Data Officer at Unique AI, said: "In financial services, innovation only scales when it is built on trust. As AI becomes part of core investment and advisory workflows, banks need continuous technical evidence that these systems are reliable, transparent, and safe to use. This blueprint reflects our commitment to building AI that meets the expectations of Switzerland's highly regulated financial sector and can be deployed with confidence in practice."

Beyond this specific initiative, the blueprint highlights Switzerland's growing role as a global reference for practical, evidence-based AI governance. By translating regulatory expectations into deep, technical assessments that work in real financial environments, this blueprint developed by LatticeFlow AI and Unique AI reflects a distinctly Swiss "walk-the-talk" approach to building global trust in AI.

About LatticeFlow AI

LatticeFlow AI sets a new standard in AI governance through deep technical assessments that enable evidence-based decisions and empower enterprises to accelerate AI adoption with confidence. As the creator of COMPL-AI, the world's first EU AI Act framework for Generative AI developed with ETH Zurich and INSAIT, the company combines Swiss precision with scientific rigor to operationalize AI governance built on evidence and trust.

About Unique AI

Unique AI is a Swiss-founded AI company transforming financial operations with advanced agentic AI solutions. Trusted by financial institutions, Unique AI automates complex middle- and back-office processes to increase efficiency while ensuring compliance and security at scale. Unique AI delivers secure, enterprise-grade solutions that empower teams to turn complex financial documents into confident decisions and reduce regulatory and investment risk.

