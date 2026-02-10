Voxpopme Introduces Compass: AI Agent That Transforms Customer Intelligence Into Strategic Impact

Gain an autonomous research partner that reveals insights, launches studies, and formulates winning strategies - shortening the distance between customer voice and strategic influence.

PARK CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Voxpopme, the customer intelligence platform trusted by Fortune 500 companies, announces Voxpopme Compass, a reimagined way for enterprises to transform customer voice into new markets and measured outcomes. Unlike AI tools that merely answer questions, Compass autonomously orchestrates an organization's entire research function-searching repositories, building presentations, launching new studies, and charting strategic pathways without human intervention.

"Leaders at enterprises are expected to deliver both tactical execution and strategic foresight-often simultaneously," said Andy Barraclough, CEO of Voxpopme. "Compass doesn't just make them more efficient, it multiplies their strategic impact by operating as an autonomous research partner that collapses the distance between possibility and execution, between horizon and reality."

To join the Voxpopme Compass wait list, go to: https://go.voxpopme.com/compass/ .

Video link: https://youtu.be/cji-YrVtct0 .

Beyond Chatbots: An Agent That Executes

While most AI research tools stop at generating summaries, Compass executes complete research workflows. When asked a strategic question, Compass searches existing research repositories, surfaces relevant insights, identifies knowledge gaps, then autonomously fills in those gaps. It then delivers comprehensive recommendations with supporting evidence, dramatically compressing the distance between question and recommendation.

Built for 3 Critical Enterprise Roles

Voxpopme designed Compass around delivering distinct outcomes that are critical for enterprise leaders, such as:

Creating stakeholder alignment around customer voice to unlock the transformational power of a shared understanding of customer truth. Producing measured impact by anticipating real-time market shifts, then creating the momentum for a path forward. Creating tomorrow's strategy by discovering whitespace opportunities, then positioning their organization as winners of that future.

The Foundation Accelerator Advantage

Compass reveals patterns and formulates strategy by connecting signals across an organization's customer intelligence ecosystem. To accelerate the path from insight to impact, early subscribers receive 12 in-platform research projects to build the strategic foundation that allows Compass to deliver transformational insights from the start.

"This is about compressing the time between customer voice and strategic influence," said Betsy Shaak, VP of Product. "Compass needs context to connect dots and reveal what to investigate next. We're giving early subscribers the foundation to achieve career-defining impact in their first quarter, not their fourth."

Availability

Voxpopme Compass is available through an early access waitlist, with general availability planned for April 1, 2026. Enterprise subscribers receive the Foundation Accelerator Program, including 12 in-platform projects to launch within 90 days of subscription start. Other guidelines apply.

About Voxpopme

Voxpopme partners with enterprise leaders to transform customer signals into strategic impact. We help Fortune 500 companies in CPG, technology, consumer electronics, restaurants, and food & beverage to reveal market realities, unlock competitive advantage, and propel innovation strategies. Our customer intelligence platform delivers the clarity that leaders need to fuel measurable outcomes, define success, and shape new markets. To learn more, visit www.voxpopme.com .

