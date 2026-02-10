Proxymity and FRT Collaborate to offer Class Action Services for Custody Banks and Sell-Side Firms

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Proxymity, the digital investor communications platform, today announced a collaboration with Financial Recovery Technologies (FRT), a leading global provider of class action monitoring and recovery services, to offer institutional and individual investors broader access and the ability to participate in class action opportunities.

Through this collaboration, Proxymity's platform will support the delivery of timely, transparent information regarding class action opportunities, while FRT will contribute its expertise in monitoring opportunities, filing claims, and managing the full recovery lifecycle. Together, the firms aim to simplify processes, increase awareness, and enable investors to participate in class actions, ensuring they do not miss potential recoveries.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to improving market transparency and investor engagement by combining Proxymity's technology-driven communications infrastructure with FRT's established class action capabilities.

"This collaboration strengthens our mission to modernize investor communications and make critical information more accessible," said Dean Little, CEO and Co-Founder at Proxymity. "FRT is a renowned global leader in class action services, and by working together, we can help investors receive clearer insights and more efficient access to these services."

"Collaborating with Proxymity allows us to deliver class action insights through a trusted, digital-first channel that is quickly being adopted across the global investor ecosystem," said Rob Adler, Chief Executive Officer at FRT. "Together, we are focused on simplifying complex processes, enhancing transparency, and supporting investors' decision-making when it comes to class action recovery opportunities."

Keeping pace with global class actions has become increasingly challenging, particularly as Direct Payment and No Claim Form cases continue to grow. FRT helps institutions stay ahead of this complexity with solutions designed to improve visibility into case exposure and ensure clients don't miss recoveries. By integrating with Proxymity, banks will now receive claims notifications via ISO15022 messaging standards, making it easier to share timely, accurate information and reduce operational risk.

The collaboration will support investors across multiple markets by providing scalable solutions aligned with evolving regulatory and operational requirements. By leveraging Proxymity's extensive global network and FRT's in-depth expertise in class action recovery, the firms aim to elevate investor engagement and strengthen governance outcomes for the broader financial community.

About Proxymity

Proxymity is a leading digital investor communications platform connecting the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real time, bringing transparency, efficiency, and accuracy. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, including some of the world's top 10 Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody, and counting 94 of the FTSE 100 as clients, it serves over 105 markets worldwide.

Proxymity's digital-first solutions include Vote Connect, a platform that enables issuers to send and receive meeting announcements, proxy voting, and vote confirmations without distortion or interference, providing unparalleled real-time transparency. Proxymity also offers Shareholder Disclosure, a regulatory solution that gives intermediaries confidence that their disclosure obligations are fulfilled with full visibility.

Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has been recognized with recent awards in 2025, including Global Custodian's "Innovation in Digital Proxy Voting" and Editor's Award for "Outstanding Technology Provider".

About Financial Recovery Technologies

Financial Recovery Technologies (FRT) is a global technology and services firm helping institutional investors unlock operational alpha amid increasingly complex financial and regulatory environments.

FRT's industry-leading class action platform maximizes recoveries across securities litigation and antitrust settlements worldwide through advanced eligibility analysis, claims management, and fund recovery. With the 2024 acquisition of Skematic - a purpose-built compliance management system - FRT now enables compliance teams to replace manual workflows and fragmented tools with a centralized, automated, and audit-ready framework.

Together, FRT's solutions streamline middle- and back-office operations, helping clients meet fiduciary and regulatory obligations with greater efficiency, transparency, and control. Financial Recovery Technologies is a Cross Country Group company. Learn more at www.frtservices.com.

