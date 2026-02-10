The cheapest breast augmentation is done by Dr. Ahmed in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / As cosmetic surgery costs continue to rise nationwide, some Las Vegas patients are increasingly searching for lower-cost options for common procedures such as breast augmentation. Among clinics advertising publicly available pricing, Las Vegas Body Sculpting, led by Dr. Mustafa Ahmed lists one of the lowest starting prices in the region: $4,995 for breast augmentation with saline implants.

Reported Pricing and Market Context

The price point places the practice below many published averages. According to data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the average surgeon's fee for breast augmentation in the United States is higher than $4,800. The figure does not include anesthesia, operating room charges, or implants. In many markets, the total cost of breast augmentation can exceed $7,000 once all fees are included.

By contrast, Las Vegas Body Sculpting states that its $4,995 price includes saline implants, with final costs determined after consultation and evaluation. Pricing may vary depending on implant type, surgical technique, and individual patient factors.

Who Is Dr. Mustafa Ahmed?

Las Vegas Body Sculpting is led by Dr. Mustafa Ahmed, a triple-board-certified surgeon who has been in clinical practice since 2006. According to his profile, he earned his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and completed residencies in internal medicine and general surgery, giving him a broad clinical foundation.

His qualifications include board certification in internal medicine, general surgery, and surgical critical care, and he uses the post-nominal designations FACS(Fellow of the American College of Surgeons) and FAACS(Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery). The FACS credential is conferred by the American College of Surgeons to surgeons who meet educational, ethical, and professional benchmarks established by that organization, including peer review and documented surgical competence.

Procedure and Services Offered

Las Vegas Body Sculpting is a cosmetic surgery practice that offers a range of breast procedures, including standard breast augmentation, breast augmentation with lift, implant exchange, and other aesthetic enhancements. It positions itself as providing a full spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic services in a single clinic environment.

Breast augmentation is a surgical procedure that places implants either under the breast tissue or muscle to increase breast size and improve symmetry. Choices in implant material (saline vs. silicone), shape, and placement affect both aesthetic outcome and cost; saline implants are generally less expensive than silicone implants and can be filled after placement, potentially allowing smaller incisions.

Scarless Approach to Breast Augmentation

For qualified candidates seeking minimal visible scarring on the breast itself, Dr. Ahmed's practice also offers transumbilical breast augmentation (TUBA). It is sometimes marketed as scarless breast implants because the incision is placed at the belly button rather than on the breast.

Patient Experience and Reviews

Patient feedback frequently highlights results, bedside manner, and staff support. One patient shared, "I had my breast aug done by Dr. Ahmed and I am beyond happy with my experience," describing staff support that helped ease first-surgery nerves.

Financing Options

To help make care accessible, LVBS offers financing options, including CareCredit. Consultations are designed to clarify implant choices, recovery expectations, and a personalized cost estimate.

Media Contact:

Las Vegas Body Sculpting

Phone: (702) 447-1257

Website:- www.lvbodysculpting.com

realdrseattle

SOURCE: Las Vegas Body Sculpting

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-cheapest-breast-augmentation-in-las-vegas-1135429