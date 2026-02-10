Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announces today its exploration strategy for 2026 focused on the Bathurst Camp of New Brunswick. The focus of our exploration activities this year are to expand the Murray Brook deposit resource, further advance our regional targets across the 18 km contiguous Caribou Horizon Trend including Murray Brook West, and integrate geophysical data to refine our decisions. Our Murray Brook Project plus Caribou development activities remain unchanged.

Summary of 2026 Exploration Program

The Company's exploration plan includes three primary components:

Complete ~2,500 meters of diamond drilling, including downhole surveys, to target the open western copper mineralization extensions of the Murray Brook deposit (see Figure A). An untested stringer zone horizon adjacent to the known deposit was discovered in 2019 and hole MB-2019-01 returned 26.4 meters grading 1.35% Cu, 19 g/t Ag, and 0.75 Zn starting from 26 meters of surface. These intersections remain largely open and are the focus of this 2,500 meter program. Other western boundary drill hole intersections can be found here or Table A below. The Company has engaged Earth Ex Geophysical Solutions Inc. ("EarthEx") to compile modern exploration data sets and assist in target generation (Phase 1). Further, the objective is to improve the understanding of subsurface geological controls and to assist in refining drill and regional exploration activities. It is expected that new surveys and geophysical interpretations will occur once the 1st phase is complete. Complete a five-month regional exploration campaign across the 18 km Caribou Horizon consisting of: Geologic mapping, chip sampling, and mechanical trenching across currently known target anomalies (Figure B) identified last year at Murray Brook East and West. Additional follow-up exploration is anticipated following the receipt and interpretation of EarthEx geophysical results.

Schedule of Activities

The Company expects to commence the 2,500 meter drill program in Q2, 2026. EarthEx's Phase 1 is already underway and new geophysical surveys are expected to start in Q2 of 2026, which will be used to assist in refining our five-month regional program starting in early April this year.

Securing 100% Ownership in the Murray Brook West Property

With the final closing of the Raptor Resources Ltd. on January 14th, 2026, Canadian Copper has fulfilled all obligations outlined in the Puma Exploration Option Agreement to acquire the Murray Brook West Project. As a result, the Company will receive title and 100% ownership as outlined in the prior press release on March 4th, 2024, by issuing Puma Exploration 1,179,0901 Canadian Copper common shares. This transaction will settle in Q1, 2026.

Table A: Previous Significant Copper Results (2017-2019) at Murray Brook Deposit2

DDH # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) MB-2017-03 56.0 82.0 26.0 1.02 0.05 12 0.15 0.52 incl. 56.0 69.0 13.0 1.47 0.05 15 0.20 0.62 MB-2019-01 20.0 70.0 50.0 0.81 0.13 13 0.17 0.54 incl. 27.6 54.0 26.4 1.35 0.18 19 0.23 0.74 incl. 29.0 32.0 3.0 2.04 0.21 22 0.17 1.09 incl. 50.0 54.0 4.0 2.24 0.25 19 0.09 0.21 MB-2019-02 17.0 48.0 31.0 0.88 0.12 14 0.12 0.65 incl. 17.0 40.3 23.3 1.06 0.13 17 0.14 0.80 incl. 17.0 33.3 16.3 1.43 0.16 21 0.17 1.03 incl. 17.0 21.0 4.0 3.39 0.14 45 0.31 1.72 MB-2019-03 11.0 32.0 21.0 1.16 0.22 12 0.13 0.22 incl. 11.0 21.0 10.0 2.40 0.36 22 0.10 0.22 incl. 11.0 18.0 7.0 3.26 0.43 26 0.10 0.21 MB-2019-05 15.0 23.0 8.0 1.43 0.26 12 0.05 0.12 incl. 16.0 20.1 4.1 2.55 0.35 16 0.03 0.13 MB-2019-06 13.3 19.2 5.9 0.25 0.02 1 0.01 0.03





Figure A: Murray Brook Deposit Exploration Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9218/283363_e713c2e1747fd875_001full.jpg

Figure B: Regional Exploration Program at Murray Brook Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9218/283363_e713c2e1747fd875_002full.jpg

Qualified Persons

Dominique Gagné, PGeo., is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards who is working for Geominex Inc., an independent contractor of the Company. Mr. Gagne has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 185,777,361 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding exploration plans, the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2024, and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

1 Number of Canadian Copper ("CCI") shares was calculated based on closing of Raptor transaction (January 14th 2026), the 30 day VWAP ($0.499/share), and the balance outstanding to Puma Exploration per the original Option Agreement ($589,545).

2 See Press Release: Puma Exploration Inc. dated April 10, 2019, https://explorationpuma.com/en/puma-exploration-discovers-a-new-copper-zone-at-murray-brook-hole-mb19-01-intersected-1-35-cu-19-g-t-ag-and-0-18-g-t-au-over-26-4-meters/.

