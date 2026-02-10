Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQX: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") reports it has staked 82 claims adjacent to its 100% owned Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry exploration project to increase the property to 210 claims (16.8 km2). Like Kodiak's flagship MPD project in Southern British Columbia, Mohave is located in a mineral producing region with excellent infrastructure, close to Freeport McMoran's Bagdad copper mine in the Basin and Range Province in Mohave County, Arizona, USA (Figure 1).

Project Highlights

Exploration and limited drilling by previous operators indicate that there is a large system of porphyry style Cu-Mo-Ag mineralization present at Mohave.

Examples of reported historic drill results include 0.49% Cu over 59.4 m, 0.3% Cu, over 70.7 m and 0.35% Cu over 41.2 m (Figure 2).

Multiple circular Cu-Mo-Ag soil/rock geochemical and geophysical anomalies are not fully tested by drilling.

The new claims staked to the west of the original property cover an Induced Polarisation (IP) anomaly and prospective radiometric and magnetic features. The large, 2.5 km x 2.5 km IP anomaly coincides with extensive rock and soil mineralization. Magnetic high features extending to the northwest and southwest of the original claim block are associated with radiometric anomalies. (Figure 2)

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak, said, "Mohave is a promising and underexplored project with the potential to host a large-scale copper porphyry system, located in a region with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. With strong market appetite for U.S. critical minerals projects, the timing is right to crystallize the value of this non-core asset. Staking this additional ground is an important step to unlock Mohave's potential to the benefit of Kodiak's shareholders."

Figure 1: Location of Mohave Copper-Molybdenum-Silver Porphyry Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/283347_6ff83eee4472f921_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Mohave Copper Porphyry Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/283347_6ff83eee4472f921_003full.jpg

Dave Skelton, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information used in this news release. The company has not independently validated the historic drill hole results referenced herein, and the reader is cautioned about the accuracy of the data.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on advancing its copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA, which host known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. Kodiak Copper's most advanced asset is the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, an established mining region with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD exhibits all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential for future economic development. The initial Mineral Resource Estimate published in 2025 outlines seven substantial deposits and underscores the scale and potential of the project. All known deposits remain open to expansion, and numerous targets across the property have yet to be tested. Kodiak continues to systematically explore MPD's district-scale potential with the goal of delivering new discoveries and building further critical mass toward being the region's next mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283347

Source: Kodiak Copper Corp.