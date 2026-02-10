All amounts herein are reported in United States dollars unless otherwise specified

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Tiernan Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNGD) ("Tiernan" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide a project update on its flagship Volcan Gold Project ("Project") in Chile's renowned Maricunga Gold Belt. This update marks a clear shift into an engineering-led, execution-focused phase following the successful completion of the Company's reverse takeover ("RTO") and TSX-V listing.

Highlights

C$53M provides fully funded technical runway to complete advanced engineering studies and support the submission of a robust Environmental Impact Study ("EIS")

Large-scale, Tier-1 asset with 9.8 Moz Measured & Indicated gold resources and clear, long-life, district-scale potential 1

Engineering-first strategy focused on de-risking and value creation

Major technical workstreams underway across geology, metallurgy, engineering and permitting

Improving political and regulatory backdrop in Chile , with a more investment-supportive policy direction emerging and a stated focus on accelerating permitting for large, high-quality projects

Catalyst-rich outlook through 2026 & 2027 as Volcan advances toward development readiness

"Volcan is a genuinely exceptional asset; large-scale, long-life and located in one of the world's most important gold belts," said Fausto Di Trapani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tiernan Gold Corp. "Since the completion of the RTO, our focus has been clear and deliberate: reduce uncertainty, strengthen the engineering backbone of the Project and advance Volcan in a way that creates durable, long-term value for all stakeholders. This is about building confidence technically, operationally and strategically and doing the hard work now so the Project can move forward on solid ground."

Volcan: A Large-Scale Gold Development Asset

Volcan is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Chile, with a Measured Resource of 124mt grading 0.7 g/t gold, an Indicated Resource of 339mt grading 0.6. g/t Au for a total of 9.8 million ounces of gold, and an additional Inferred Resource of 75mt grading 0.5 g/t for a total of 1.2 million ounces of gold, all located within the Dorado sector of the Project.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") completed in July 2025, to which Ausenco Chile Limitada ("Ausenco") contributed technical information, highlighted the Project's scale and outlined a large-throughput heap-leach operation producing approximately 330,000 ounces of gold per year over the first 10 years of operations delivering strong indicative economics (All-in sustaining costs of under $1,100 per ounce delivering an NPV5% of $1.5 billion at $2,400 / oz gold at an internal rate of return of 29% based on assumptions outlined in that study).2

While these metrics continue to demonstrate Volcan's size and strategic relevance, Tiernan's focus has now shifted decisively toward strengthening the engineering and technical foundations required to responsibly advance the Project through permitting and toward project execution.

Building the Right Engineering Foundation

Since listing publicly, Tiernan has moved quickly to assemble the technical depth, organizational capability and financial flexibility required to advance Volcan in a disciplined and value-driven manner.

Rather than emphasizing the completion of studies for market optics, the Company is prioritizing:

Quality engineering

Design optionality

Early identification and mitigation of project risks

This approach is intended to support a high-quality EIS, backed by credible engineering and defensible assumptions. Tiernan has partnered with a number of highly regarded consultants with significant Latin American experience including Motherlode Consulting (geology and resource modelling), Turnstone Metallurgical Services (metallurgy), SGS (metallurgical testwork), and Ausenco (engineering, permitting and study support), as the Company advances Volcan into its next phase of development.

Geology & Resource: Unlocking a Better Understanding

A comprehensive geological re-interpretation program is underway at the Dorado deposit, aimed at further improving understanding of mineralization controls and informing future mine and process design.

Key elements include:

systematic re-logging of historical drill core

high-resolution core photography

Terraspec hyperspectral analysis of core and pulp samples

development of geologically driven domains incorporating structure, lithology and alteration; moving beyond simplified grade-shell constraints

This work is foundational in nature, designed to enhance geological understanding and support downstream engineering decisions. While no outcomes are implied, Tiernan believes this approach is critical to responsibly unlocking Volcan's full potential.

Metallurgy: Delivering value

Tiernan has initiated a phased metallurgical program designed to deepen process understanding and optimize flowsheet design for Volcan as the Project advances. This work builds on prior test programs and applies modern analytical methods and broader sample coverage to further strengthen design inputs and value outcomes.

Current work is designed to evaluate:

gold and copper deportment

cyanide consumption dynamics

heap-leach kinetics across a representative grade range

comminution and crushing options, including HPGR versus conventional crushing

Importantly, nothing is off the table. While SART and HPGR may offer recovery and cyanide consumption benefits, they also introduce material capital and operating costs. The Company's objective is to identify the configuration that maximizes overall project value.

Permitting, Water & ESG: Advancing with Intent

With permits in hand, Tiernan is on the cusp, of commencing initial environmental baseline characterization work, including early meteorological station deployment. These activities form the foundation of a comprehensive EIS submission.

Water remains a strategic focus. Volcan benefits from existing permitted water rights, which the Company views as a material competitive advantage. In parallel, Tiernan is actively monitoring rapidly advancing desalination initiatives in northern Chile, including emerging public-private partnership models which could support long-term water security for large-scale mining projects in the region.

Community Engagement: Moving Forward the Right Way

In parallel with technical and permitting activities, Tiernan continues to advance early, structured engagement with local communities and regional stakeholders in the Project area. The Company views meaningful, transparent engagement as a foundational element of responsible project development and a critical input into the EIS process. As technical work progresses, community engagement will continue to be integrated into project planning to ensure that development pathways are informed, responsible and aligned with regional priorities.

Looking Ahead: A High-Impact Phase for Volcan

With funding secured, a strengthened technical team in place and a clear execution mandate, Tiernan is entering what it expects to be a high-impact period of stakeholder value creation for Volcan through 2026 and 2027.

Future updates will provide regular, substantive progress reports as the Company advances geology, metallurgy, engineering and permitting in parallel - setting Volcan up to move forward from a position of strength.

About Tiernan Gold Corp.

Tiernan Gold Corp. is focused on the disciplined de-risking of the Volcan Gold Project strategically located in the Atacama Region of Chile, on the Maricunga gold belt, a jurisdiction that has a long-established history of mining with a number of operating mines, new mines under construction and major projects being developed.

1 As reported in the amended and restated technical report titled "Volcan Project - NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment - Tierra Amarilla, Atacama Region, Chile" under Tiernan Gold Corp. formerly Railtown Capital Corp.'s SEDAR+ profile. The Mineral Resources disclosed in this Preliminary Economic Assessment are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability

2 The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized.

