New location expands delivery capabilities and access to engineering and operations talent across the region

Haptiq, an enterprise technology solutions provider for private equity, government and institutional organizations, today announced the opening of its new office in Warsaw, Poland. The expansion strengthens Haptiq's ability to support European clients with enterprise-grade delivery, implementation, and operational enablement designed to drive repeatable value creation at scale.

The Poland office will operate as a core enterprise delivery and operations hub, supporting its global client base as well as product research and development. By expanding its on-the-ground presence in the region, Haptiq enhances its ability to deliver complex enterprise technology solutions, accelerate platform deployments, and support operational transformation initiatives across multi-entity, multi-region environments.

"Private equity firms, governments and institutional organizations require enterprise solutions that can be implemented, governed, and scaled reliably," said Alon Tvina, CEO of Haptiq. "Poland gives us access to world-class engineering and delivery talent while allowing us to support European clients more closely with the rigor, consistency, and execution discipline they expect from an enterprise partner."

The expansion also significantly broadens Haptiq's global enterprise talent pool. The company will continue to invest in AI, engineering, data, and delivery professionals globally to support the implementation and ongoing operation of its enterprise platforms across private equity, institutions, and government environments.

The Poland office will support Haptiq's enterprise technology platform portfolio enabling clients to operationalize strategy, standardize execution, and build durable enterprise capabilities that drive measurable performance and long-term value.

About Haptiq

Haptiq is an AI-native enterprise solutions company with purpose-built technology for private equity firms, institutional organizations, government entities, and large-scale operating environments. With headquarters in New York City and four global offices, Haptiq is supported by more than 300 engineers and delivery professionals across the globe. By centralizing and unifying data, automating workflows, and surfacing predictive insights, Haptiq enables organizations to scale operational excellence and generate alpha across complex enterprise environments. For more information, please visit https://www.haptiq.com/.

