KnowHow Teams Up with Rainbow Restoration to Strengthen Franchise Support with AI Knowledge Platform

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / KnowHow today announced a new collaboration with Rainbow Restoration, a Neighborly company, operating almost 400 franchise locations worldwide, to deliver AI-powered knowledge management infrastructure across the franchise network.

This collaboration addresses a long-standing challenge in multi-location franchise operations where franchise owners operate independently, but face similar operational questions, often solving problems that others in the network have already figured out.

"Our franchise owners are experts in restoration, but they shouldn't have to solve the same problems over and over when the answers already exist within our network," said Josh Miller, President of Rainbow Restoration. "When a franchise owner in Iowa resolves a complex insurance documentation issue, that knowledge should be instantly accessible to everyone, not locked away until the next regional conference. KnowHow helps our support system work the way franchise owners need it to, saving time and helping them serve customers faster."

Peer collaboration has always been a strength within the Rainbow Restoration network. Franchise owners regularly connect to share insights, troubleshoot challenges, and exchange best practices.

"I can call almost any other franchise owner and talk through even the most detailed parts of my business," said Pat Riley, franchise owner of Rainbow Restoration of South Central Iowa. "Now, with KnowHow, the shared knowledge among franchise owners doesn't just live in conversations, it becomes searchable, documented knowledge that everyone can access."

KnowHow transforms individual franchise insights into a systemwide knowledge infrastructure, allowing owners to quickly find proven solutions from across the network - from insurance documentation processes to technical restoration procedures - without waiting for the next regional meeting or phone call.



The collaboration also signals a broader shift in how leading franchise brands are invested in operational infrastructure.

"Rainbow Restoration franchise owners already understand the power of shared knowledge," said Leighton Healey, CEO of KnowHow. "We're simply making that exchange instant and comprehensive. The faster franchise owners access proven solutions, the faster they restore homes and businesses in their communities.

KnowHow is an AI-powered platform that helps restoration companies accelerate workforce productivity through instant access to operational knowledge. By centralizing procedures and best practices in a mobile-first application, KnowHow enables teams to deliver consistent results from day one. Learn more here .

Rainbow Restoration, a Neighborly company, is a global franchise providing residential and commercial restoration and cleaning services. Rainbow Restoration franchise owners offer a broad range of damage restoration services ranging from water, smoke and fire damage to carpet and upholstery cleaning and deodorization from almost 400 locations worldwide. Established in 1981, Rainbow Restoration is part of Neighborly, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. For more information about Rainbow Restoration, visit RainbowRestores.com . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, click here .

Travis Martin - Vice President of Product & Marketing, KnowHow

travis@tryknowhow.com

