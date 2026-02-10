BioVersys is focused on developing novel drugs to address antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Lead asset BV100 is targeting carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) infections, a significant unmet need (with a mortality rate of >50%). It has demonstrated compelling results in Phase II, and a registrational Phase III programme is due to commence in early 2026. Second asset alpibectir is being developed in a 50/50 partnership with GSK, aiming to address drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB); Phase II studies in distinct TB indications are due to conclude in 2027. The pipeline is powered by two proprietary discovery platforms, which have also generated preclinical candidates BV500 (partnered with Shionogi) and BV200. Current cash reserves provide a runway to H128, past key milestones, including the BV100 Phase III readout. We initiate coverage with a valuation of CHF361.1m or CHF61.9/share.

