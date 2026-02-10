The EU-funded pilot - the first of its kind in Europe - demonstrated the ability of the company's iron-air LDES technology to deliver multi-day energy storage in a real-world utility environment.From ESS News The Netherlands-based startup Ore Energy has announced the successful completion of a grid-connected technical pilot of its 100-hour iron-air long-duration energy storage (LDES) system at EDF Lab les Renardières in Écuelles, France. Delivered under the European Union's Storage Research Infrastructure Eco-System (StoRIES) programme, the project is described as the first of its kind in Europe. ...

