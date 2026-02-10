Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.02.2026 13:00 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AirportLabs Limited: AirportLabs to Exhibit Innovative Airport Operations Solutions at Passenger Terminal EXPO 2026 in London

LONDON, England, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AirportLabs, a global leader in cloud-native aviation technology, is pleased to announce its participation at Passenger Terminal EXPO (PTE) 2026. Taking place at ExCeL London from 17-19 March, the event will serve as the stage for AirportLabs to demonstrate how it is solving the industry's most intricate operational challenges.

AirportLabs at Passenger Terminal Expo 2026

Why Visit AirportLabs at Booth C300?

In an industry crowded with promises, AirportLabs delivers the digital operational backbone that moves 1.5+ billion passengers annually.

See the technology that the world's busiest hubs use to stay ahead. Attendees will discover how to eliminate data silos and replace them with a single source of truth. From seeing real-time turnaround control in action to exploring a cloud-native AODB, RMS, or FIDS that deploys in weeks, not years, a visit to AirportLabs is a masterclass in how to simplify the most complex operational environments.

Don't just watch the industry evolve, see the engine behind it. This is the destination for leaders who demand speed, technical excellence, and a 'proven-not-promised" approach to digital transformation.

Engineering Precision for the Modern Airport

Navigating the needs of a high-pressure aviation environment requires a partner that understands the stakes. AirportLabs delivers a precision-engineered suite of interoperable products designed for airports, airlines, and ground handlers. Built on a foundation of total flexibility, these solutions allow operators to implement a single standalone tool for specific pain points or evolve toward a comprehensive operational platform-all without adding unnecessary layers of complexity.

The Foundations for Efficient Airport Operations

At Passenger Terminal Expo 2026, AirportLabs will showcase three specialised operational platforms designed to provide a modern, scalable foundation that is composable in architecture and cohesive in value:

  • Core Airport Operations Platform: Establish a single, reliable operational backbone. By synchronising SkyCore AODB, Allegra RMS, VisionAir FIDS, and AirportLabs Billing, we keep your flight data, resources, and passenger information perfectly in sync and on time.
  • Total Ground Handling Platform: Gain total visibility and control over the turnaround. This platform combines GCAM, its mobile extension, and the Holiday Booking App to help handlers, airlines, and airports work as one unit-improving on-time performance and protecting operational margins.
  • Situational Awareness / AOP Platform: Build a shared, real-time picture of your entire operation. Utilising Airport Community App and RealTime Airport, this platform empowers teams to make faster decisions and maintain resilience, no matter what the operational day brings.

For all media and marketing-related questions regarding AirportLabs, please contact the marketing team at marketing@airportlabs.com.

Website - https://www.airportlabs.com/
LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/airportlabs
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/AirportLabs

About AirportLabs

A global leader in aviation technology, AirportLabs delivers integrated, cloud-native tools that make airport operations simple. With over a decade of proven results and deployments at 85+ airports - including some of the world's busiest international hubs - AirportLabs helps operational teams work as one, with shared, real-time insight. By connecting critical systems and simplifying complex data instead of adding complexity, AirportLabs enables airports, airlines, and ground handlers to increase efficiency, strengthen resilience, and deliver a smoother passenger experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890986/Passenger_Terminal_Expo_2026.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2878023/5781307/AirportLabs_Limited_Logo.jpg

AirportLabs Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airportlabs-to-exhibit-innovative-airport-operations-solutions-at-passenger-terminal-expo-2026-in-london-302683672.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.