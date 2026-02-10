WyoTech Acquires 5,500 sq. ft. New Building and Expands Welding Program - Double its Current Size

Growing industry demand for welders fuels expansion at America's Destination Trade School.

LARAMIE, WY / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / As the welding industry continues to expand, and the demand for qualified welders grows, the need for increased welding education availability expands at an exponential rate. From shipyards to pipelines to railroads to structural developments, America's growth is not slowing down, and the need for technicians and trades workers with the skills is dire. America's Destination Trade School is rising to meet the challenge by doubling the size of its welding program in April of this year.

WyoTech, a trade school located in Laramie, Wyoming, is doubling the size of its Applied Welding Technology program starting in April of 2026. The program currently houses around 58 students at a time, with 29 students attending classes during the day, and 29 attending during the night hours. With the recent acquisition of a new building, WyoTech will be hosting a second shop of welding students, meeting the increasing demand for welders in the industry.

The new 5,500 square-foot area of shop space will house 30 welding booths, in addition to the 29 that are currently being utilized for training. The welding booths for the new shop are being built by the current class of welding students attending WyoTech, allowing them the chance to put their newly acquired skills with real world application. The new facility will house new equipment including hand-held plasma cutters, oxyacetylene cutting torches, iron worker, bandsaw, and much more. Students will train on various models of welding machines including brands such as Miller and Fronius.

The class schedule will continue to follow the day/night class setup, with 30 students attending during the day, and another class for the evening shift. This schedule not only allows WyoTech to train more welders in a six-month period but also helps prepare the students for the shiftwork that is commonly needed in the industry to keep America moving.

The Applied Welding Technology program has had a waitlist of passionate students who were eager to attend the school with limited capacity. Additional seats can be filled immediately with students who will graduate in just six months-benefiting both students and industry by accelerating the pipeline of highly qualified welders entering the workforce. WyoTech trains on a variety of styles and techniques like MIG, TIG, Stick, and Pipe welding, to oxyfuel and plasma cutting. WyoTech is prepping its students to be ready for nearly any facet of the industry. Graduates can find successful careers including fabrication, automotive, construction welding, pipe welding, structural welding, production and maintenance welding, and so many more.

"The demand for skilled welders is real, and employers are struggling to find people who can step in and do the job. Industry doesn't just need "graduates" they need welders who can read prints, follow procedures, work safely, and produce quality welds under real working conditions. That only happens through strong, hands-on training that reflects what's happening on the shop floor right now. When industry is involved, we're not guessing. We're teaching the processes, equipment, and standards employers use every day." Says Shawn Nunley, Vice President of Training.

"Expanding the program lets us not only train more students but also upgrade equipment and keep pace with new technology. At the same time, it creates a reliable pipeline of skilled workers for local employers, which is exactly what industry is asking for. At the end of the day, this is about meeting a real workforce need. The welding industry needs skilled welders, and our job is to make sure our training delivers exactly that."

About WyoTech

WyoTech is America's Destination Trade School, providing hands-on training for students pursuing careers in the skilled trades. Located in Laramie, Wyoming, WyoTech offers accelerated programs designed to prepare students for careers in automotive, diesel, collision and refinishing, and welding. With an eight-hour, fifteen-minute training day and industry-driven curriculum, students gain more practical experience in less time-allowing them to graduate quickly and enter the workforce. WyoTech is committed to craftsmanship, work ethic, and preparing the next generation of skilled professionals who keep America moving

