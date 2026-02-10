Longwood Fund: Longwood Healthcare Leaders to Host Senior Pharma and Biotech Leaders at Annual Leadership Summit, Miami CEO

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Longwood Healthcare Leaders will host its annual leadership summit, Miami CEO, March 12-13, 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. The off-the-record networking forum features participants across pharma, biotech, academia, regulatory, and investing communities. Thought leaders will speak in discussion panels, fireside chats, and roundtable discussions focusing on some of the most important issues facing the life sciences ecosystem today. In addition to panel discussions and fireside chats, there are closed-door networking events including sunset cocktails and dinner over the Miami harbor at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club. The meeting opens with a private reception at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne on Wednesday evening, March 11, 2026.

Industry leaders will speak on curated fireside chats, roundtables, and discussion panels. Participants include Brent Saunders (CEO, Bausch + Lomb), Chris Boshoff (CSO & President, R&D, Pfizer), Rob Califf (former Commissioner, FDA), Sidney Taurel (Chair Emeritus, Lilly), Bill Mezzanotte (Head, R&D, CSL), David Redfern (President, Corporate Development, GSK), Pablo Cagnoni (Head, R&D, Incyte), Julie Gerberding (former Director, CDC), Bill Hait (Chief Scientific Advisor, AACR; former CMO, J&J), Victor Dzau (President, National Academy of Medicine), Jeremy Levin (Chair & CEO, Ovid Therapeutics), Flemming Ørnskov (CEO, Galderma, former CEO, Shire), David Meek (former CEO, Ipsen; CEO, Genetix), Frank Nestle (CEO, Deerfield Discovery), Benj Garrett (Managing Director, Stifel), among others.

The networking and discussion forum focuses on a broad spectrum of topics affecting the biopharma ecosystem. Decision makers in life sciences, including BioPharma C-suite executives, heads of research and development, leading academic researchers, and life science investors will discuss a wide range of important issues. The forum encourages open dialogue with a peer C-suite audience, generating actionable takeaways and business development opportunities with discussion topics including: biopharma pipeline sourcing; pipeline prioritization; navigating the regulatory landscape; translating science into medicine; ecosystem of external innovation; global markets: working across borders; adapting to funding environment constraints; accelerating drug development; positioning for commercial success; leveraging an effective board; accelerating the path to patient care; recruiting talent, developing culture; the evolving deal-making landscape; investment outlook; and more.

The agenda has been developed to maximize efficient networking opportunities, including luncheons, breakfasts, and receptions for registered participants. To learn more, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/miamiceo

Longwood Healthcare Leaders

Longwood Healthcare Leaders hosts thought leaders, key executives, and government officials for quarterly forums. These meetings aim to foster collaboration, exchange insights, and drive biomedical advancements from the top, facilitating discussions that promote transparency and collaboration among participants with the goal of accelerating the translation of discoveries into medicines that can improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

