Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
10.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
New global IKEA study finds nearly 1 in 5 people eat dinner on the sofa

MALMÖ, Sweden, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 1 in 5 people now eat dinner on the sofa, according to a new global study by IKEA that reveals how screens, space, and shifting routines are quietly transforming one of our most human rituals.

TOP 10 trends based on IKEA Cooking & Eating Survey

The study, one of the largest Cooking & Eating surveys ever conducted with 31,339 respondents across 31 markets, found that fewer than half (44%) eat dinner at a kitchen table, while 18% dine on the sofa, 4% eat in bed, and another 4% stand in the kitchen. In the UK, nearly half (48%) now eat on the sofa, while 31% eat at a kitchen table.

The survey also shows that only 7% of people live in households with device-free policies at the dining table. In contrast, 54% watch TV when eating alone, and 40% do so even when eating with people they live with. Lack of time remains the biggest barrier to cooking at home on weekdays, particularly among younger generations: 38% of Gen Z and 33% of Millennials cite it as one of their top challenges. People living with children and those in fast-paced urban environments report even more obstacles, including limited space and insufficient kitchen equipment.

Lorena Lourido Gomez says: "Together, these findings reveal how modern life is reshaping one of our most human rituals, reflecting growing concerns about loneliness and digital distraction, even as 60% say connection through food matters to them. It's clear that food remains one of the strongest love languages across cultures. That's why we're putting even more focus on Cooking & Eating this year to help bring people back together around food, and to design for real, meaningful moments in everyday life."

Where, when, and how we eat
Across the globe, eating has become more fragmented, informal, and mobile. Americans and Hungarians are also twice as likely to eat in bed compared to other nationalities (9% vs 4%), and Brits are nearly three times more likely than the global average not to have a dining table.

The average dinner time around the world is 6:44pm. As homes get smaller, the traditional notion of "sitting down to eat" is being replaced by more fluid, on-the-move behaviours.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890900/IKEA_Survey.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2609634/5781156/IKEA_Logo.jpg

For more information, visit IKEA Cooking & Eating Report 2026 and Ingka Newsroom.

IKEA logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-global-ikea-study-finds-nearly-1-in-5-people-eat-dinner-on-the-sofa-302683680.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
