Majesco Recognized as the Top Leader in QKS Group's 2025 SPARK Matrix for Both P&C Core Insurance Platform and Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems

The recognition reflects the changing core system technology demands to cloud-native and AI-native platforms that drive greater business value.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Majesco, the insurance industry's foremost innovator in cloud-native, AI-native software for the P&C and L&AH segments, today announced that QKS Group has positioned Majesco as the top Leader in two 2025 market evaluations: SPARK Matrix: P&C Core Insurance Platform, 2025 and SPARK Matrix: Life Insurance Policy Administration System, 2025. The SPARK Matrix provides a competitive analysis and ranking of leading vendors, evaluating providers across technology excellence and customer impact.

In the P&C Core Insurance Platform evaluation, QKS Group recognized Majesco for helping insurers modernize legacy core systems into intelligent, AI and cloud-native systems designed for agility and scale, supported by a platform-centric approach, preconfigured P&C line-of-business modules, and a cloud-native, API-first microservices architecture with embedded AI and Agentic AI capabilities.

In the Life Insurance Policy Administration System evaluation, QKS Group highlighted Majesco's AI and cloud-native, API-first, composable platform that unites core processing, digital engagement, and embedded intelligent automation with AI and Agentic AI capabilities enabling faster product innovation, simplified operations, and improved customer experiences at scale.

Varun Singh Bisht, Analyst at QKS Group, stated, "Across both P&C and Life insurance, Majesco is enabling insurers to modernize legacy cores into intelligent, AI and cloud-native platforms built for scale and agility, combining an API-first, microservices-based and composable architecture with deep value-chain integration, low-code flexibility, advanced analytics, and embedded AI and Agentic AI capabilities. By infusing intelligence into the end-to-end policy lifecycle and core operations through automation, workflow orchestration, and Agentic AI and Copilot-driven assistance, Majesco helps insurers accelerate product launches, streamline policy, billing, and claims processes, improve and optimize operational efficiency and control, decrease expense ratios, and deliver more connected, insight-driven experiences."

"Being recognized by QKS Group as the top Leader in both P&C Core and Life Policy Administration is a strong validation of where Majesco is investing with embedded AI and Agentic AI into the core of our solutions to deliver measurable operational business outcomes and value," said Manish Shah, President and Chief Product Officer at Majesco. "Insurers are seeking optimized operations that decrease complexity and cost that requires intelligence built into everyday business processes. With Majesco, customers can automate decisions, streamline workflows, improve productivity, and move faster with confidence, saving not only time but also costs that can significantly improve their competitive position. This frees teams to stay focused on what matters most: accelerating business transformation and optimization, modernizing at their pace, and delivering better experiences to their policyholders, agents, employees, and partners."

About the SPARK Matrix

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides strategic information for users to evaluate vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions across both technology excellence and customer impact.

About Majesco

Majesco isn't just riding the AI wave, we're leading it for the P&C and L&AH insurance industry. Born in the cloud and built with an AI-native vision, we've reimagined the insurance core as a platform that lets insurers move faster, see farther, and operate smarter. As leaders in intelligent SaaS solutions, we've embedded AI and Agentic AI throughout our robust product portfolio of core, underwriting, loss control, distribution, and digital solutions so our customers can reimagine their business with real-time business insights, optimized operations, and enhanced business outcomes. Everything we build is designed to strip away complexity and let our clients focus on what matters: delivering exceptional products, experiences, and outcomes.

In a world where change is constant, our native-cloud SaaS platform empowers insurers the agility to adapt to market and risk shifts quickly, reshape their operational cost structure, accelerate innovation readiness, and rethink how insurance can be done with the intelligence to stay ahead. With 1000+ implementations, we are the AI insurance leader that over 350 insurers, reinsurers, MGAs rely on to rethink how insurance can be done in today's modern era of insurance. Break free from the past and build the future of insurance at www.majesco.com .

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

